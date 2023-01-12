RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 12, 2023

Issue 2034

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“To choose doubt as a philosophy of life is akin to choosing immobility as a means of transportation.” ―Yann Martel

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Curried Chicken Day! (How about making a recipe by our own Nanci Dixon, Spicy Chicken Curry Soup?)

On this day in history: 1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning. (Whew!)

Tip of the Day

What if disaster strikes and you can’t get back to your RV?

By Barry Zander

The rains came. We didn’t think they would stop. Almost 11 inches hit the west face of Mt. Lemmon towering above Catalina State Park in Arizona. We were there.

When it did finally stop, we looked out and saw a 50-foot-wide river of rushing water between us and the exit road to the highway. Too deep and swift to drive or wade across. We were trapped, possibly along with pets in RVs of our fellow campers. What happens if a natural disaster occurs and you can’t return to your RV?

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Does RV’s fresh water tank need to be full for water heater to fill?

Dear Dave,

We just bought a Keystone Montana High Country and we have not been able to get the water heater to work. Does the fresh water tank have to be full in order for the heater to work? We are connected to city water. We’ve been told that when you hook up to city water, the heater auto-fills and we don’t have to do anything else to it. The panel box inside the 5th wheel has a switch to heat the water, but our heater doesn’t fill with water. Any tips? —Debbie, 2022 Keystone Montana High Country

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Creative and innovative gypsy wagon DIY RV build tour

By Cheri Sicard

Meet Stefanie Fisher. After finding herself with a lot of time on her hands during the COVID lockdown, she decided to learn some new skills and undertake a new project. The result is her gypsy wagon (also known as a vardo), one of the most creative DIY RV builds we have seen.

Click here to watch

Absolutely DO NOT try to squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site!

Do not do this! Absolutely do not squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site. In all fairness (to me), the website didn’t say that Site 74 was a tent site or that b-i-g RVs were not allowed. It was the last 40-foot site at a state park with two days available. It did mention low branches, but how low could they be? Well, they were LOW and very close together. Read more of Nanci Dixon’s “adventure.” We bet you’ll learn from it, like she did.

Reader poll

Have you visited Hawaii in the last ten years?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Make sure your sealant is sealing

Check sealants around windows, doors, and roof vents often. Sealant does “dry out,” and cracked sealant can lead not only to air leaks (making it harder to heat and cool your rig), but worse, it can allow water in that can lead to expensive damage.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Ummmm… This will come in handy if you ever need to fight off a mouse, or a miniature Chihuahua, or a bumble bee or…???

Website of the day

American Heart Association “Find a Course” map

If you haven’t been trained in CPR, the American Heart Association has created a “Find a Course” map where you can find a CPR course near you. Sign up—you might save a life!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 3 percent own a boat with self-contained living facilities.

• 63 percent have turned away from an RV park upon arrival because its appearance looked junky and/or unappealing.

• 34 percent say they always stop and go out of their way to visit offbeat roadside attractions.

Recent poll: Are you as active in public now as before the Pandemic?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken Patty

by Dana Beavers from Fort Worth, TX

Want to sneak some veggies onto your kids’ plates… and enjoy it? Try these delicious grilled chicken burgers. There are vegetables cooked within the patty, lending tons of additional flavor and they keep the chicken moist. A tasty alternative to beef burgers.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Common gray squirrels play the most significant role in the seeding of North American forests. It’s true! The cute little gray squirrels we know and love spend almost half of their adult lives hunting for and burying their food. Unlike other squirrel species, they don’t just hoard their collection in one place but, instead, bury their food in hundreds of locations. Later, they forget where they hid all those nuts and seeds, which results in millions of new saplings each year. They contribute to more forest growth than any other animal, including Mother Nature herself!

*You can thank hats for the creation of the Audubon Society. Why? Read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Murphy the Bernidoodle. After our last dog passed, we weren’t going to get a 5th dog. Guess who lost that discussion. He was brought to us and we headed on a two-month trip without him even knowing we had a stick house.” —Frank Busalacchi

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Now is a good time to clean out your water heater!

Have you ever seen the sediment that collects in your water heater? You probably don’t want to. Camco’s water tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for any RVer. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.