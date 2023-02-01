RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Issue 2048

Today’s thought

“Under the giving snow blossoms a daring spring.” ―Terri Guillemets

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dark Chocolate Day!

On this day in history: 1964 – The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with “I Want to Hold Your Hand”.

Tip of the Day

Beware of flood damage when buying a used vehicle

When buying a used vehicle, take the recent weather into consideration.

Heavy storms are all the more reason to pay close attention to a vehicle’s condition and history, especially in private sales. Cars damaged by floodwaters such as those resulting from rainstorms in California and other states can sometimes find their way to other states, commonly Arizona, to be sold.

If a vehicle is flood-damaged, the title should say “salvage” or “flood damage.” But, scammers fraudulently remove flood history from vehicle titles.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV plugged into garage outlet. What can, and can’t, I run?

Dear Dave,

I’m going to park my RV and hook it up to a garage outlet. I want to run my two rooftop A/C units, my 4-door refrigerator and my RV’s indoor lights. Is this enough amps to do this? —Ben, 2003 Monaco Knight, 34 feet.

Read Dave's answer

Live today: RV repair and maintenance advice

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our three tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. You will learn soooooooo much!

Video of the day

Awesome ‘Aironado’: 1970s Toronado and Airstream hybrid

By Cheri Sicard

YouTube personality Mav, of Mav Made It, recently bought himself quite a birthday present! It’s an “Aironado,” a 1970 Oldsmobile Toronado combined with an Airstream travel trailer.

In the video below, he takes us along to check it out and test-drive the unique motorhome.

Knife River Indian Villages, an amazing place of history!

By Nanci Dixon

When crossing the expansive Great Plains of North Dakota to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, we stopped at Knife River Indian Villages in Stanton, North Dakota. This place is a must-see. Located in central North Dakota, 85 miles northwest of Bismarck, Knife River Indian Villages is part of the heritage of native tribes in the area and the home of Sakakawea (Sacagawea, Sacajawea), part of the Lewis and Clark expedition. While that does give it star appeal, of real interest was stepping back in time to a way of life now gone but, thanks to our National Park Service, not forgotten. Read more and see pictures by Nanci of this amazing place.

Reader poll

Do you color your hair?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Handy, and considerate, night lights

LED “tap” lights near fifth wheel stairs, in the bathroom, and other places where a light is needed during the night can keep you from stumbling, or fumbling for light switches. Easier on your partner – low level of light doesn’t disturb sleepers.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 13 Best Places to Celebrate Black History Month in 2023

Today is the start of Black History Month. Spend the month learning more about this important part of our country’s history.

Recipe of the Day

Orzo and Spinach Salad

by Grace Pulley from Gillette, WY

The dressing is what makes this orzo salad recipe special. If you taste it on its own, it seems strong and tangy. But once it’s combined with the orzo and other ingredients, magic happens. From the spicy taste of cumin to the minty taste of thyme, you can taste each spice. This salad is cool and full of Mediterranean flavors. Feta cheese and roasted pine nuts are the perfect topping and add a wonderful nuttiness to the salad. This is a great salad to transport if you’re heading to a cookout. And, it tastes even better the next day.

Trivia

There is a convenience store in the United States for every 2,245 people. Texas has the most with 15,742 stores, according to the 2022 NACS/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count. California is second with 12,053 stores.

*Enjoy M&M candy? Yesterday’s trivia told you all about those delicious chocolate treats.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Brillo, the Cairn Terrier, is the friendliest dog around. He’s well known in our neighborhood and all the delivery people know him too, even stopping to give him treats. When we are camping, he’s quickly noticed because if you are walking your dog around the loop he will howl because he wants to meet you and your dog! He’s 13 years old.” —Carol Mendoza

Leave here with a laugh

