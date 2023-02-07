RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Issue 2052

Today’s thought

“Open a book this minute and start reading. Don’t move until you’ve reached page fifty. Until you’ve buried your thoughts in print. Cover yourself with words. Wash yourself away. Dissolve.” ―Carol Shields

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day!

On this day in history: 1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, “Pinocchio,” premieres.

Tip of the Day

Dump your holding tanks in your home septic system?

We often see RVers give advice that dumping holding tanks at home is not a problem – even into septic systems, rather than a city sewer system. Here are a couple of points to keep in mind.

Home septic systems are generally tasked to handle a relatively low flow of sewage over a period of hours. Dumping a large amount of RV waste at once could lead to disturbing the layer of sludge in a home septic tank – possibly causing it to break up and move out into the leach field. That can lead to an expensive clogged system. If you have both full black and gray water tanks, it might be best to dump one at a time, spacing the dumping out over a couple of days.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can my RV’s roof air conditioner run more efficiently?

Dear Dave,

I’d like to improve the efficiency of our rooftop air conditioners. The factory shrouds are black. I’d like to paint them white. Second, I’d like to insulate the pipe from the compressor to the evaporator. Thanks. —Joe, 2019 Coachmen Pursuit

Read Dave’s answer

Our experts answer your RV repair and maintenance questions on live webcast

Our tech experts, Dave, Dustin and Zach will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance LIVE tomorrow from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Video of the day

RV generator safety tips you NEED to know

By Cheri Sicard

The team from the Long Long Honeymoon (a favorite RV YouTube channel in our reader’s poll) produced an important video on a topic that a lot of people have questions about, and that is RV generator safety.

The video begins by sharing the four reasons generators can be dangerous:

Electricity

Fire

Carbon monoxide

Injuries by dropping

Continue reading and watch the video

Historic markers along the road: Standing where Teddy Roosevelt got inspired

By Chris Epting

“Historic marker, 500 feet.” You know the feeling, right? No matter what it is, you sort of have to stop. It’s almost as if, since someone was thoughtful enough to mark it, you owe it to yourself to reward their efforts with at least a brief stop. Maybe it doesn’t always feel rewarding. Maybe it’s actually not that interesting. But still, if somebody thought to put a plaque or a marker there, there’s just something about it that’s worth your time. At least that’s how I feel. Can you relate? Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Important “rest stop” safety checks

Do a safety walk-around at every “rest stop”: Thump your tires – they should all “sound” the same. Feel the wheel hubs – excessive heat is a warning. Check lighting, hitch, safety chains, breakaway cable. Look for “loose stuff,” like a bumper-stored dump hose. Save time, save money, maybe save someone’s life.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Caramelized Onions, Beer & Cheese Bisque

by Nancy Manlove from Texas City, TX

This is a really tasty and hearty soup and perfect for a cool night. This soup reminds me of a French onion soup… a GOOD French onion soup. I can’t wait to serve this one at my next dinner party.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Kocs is a town in northwest Hungary where craftsmen once built the best wagons of their time. From the name of their community came our word “coach.”

*What U.S. company is the largest consumer of fireworks? Guess, then see if you’re right. The answer is in yesterday’s trivia.

Leave here with a laugh

Click to enlarge.

