RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 9, 2023

“Nobody ever figures out what life is all about, and it doesn’t matter. Explore the world. Nearly everything is really interesting if you go into it deeply enough.” ―Richard P. Feynman

Tip of the Day

10 reasons why you need a wok in your RV kitchen

By Cheri Sicard

Woks are the most important cooking implement in traditional Chinese kitchens. But guess what? The large sloped-sided pans are also one of the best multi-tasking tools you can pack in your RV kitchen.

Of course, if you enjoy Chinese cooking, or stir-frying in general, using a wok is a given. But if you think outside the box, woks have a LOT more uses than that. This is because of their large size and also their distinctive sloping walls that allow you to move food around the cooking surface without it spilling over and making a mess.

Another benefit cooks will find is that the large wok cooking surface features two distinct temperature zones. Directly over the flame will be great for searing, quick-cooking, and other high-heat tasks. Use the sloping sides to keep foods cooking but at lower, gentler rates.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My Suburban water heater doesn’t work on 120-volt power. Does it need a second switch?

Dear Dave,

My Suburban water heater doesn’t work on shore power, or any other 120 power source. I made sure the switch was on at the water heater. I also verified I had power at the outlet that the water heater is plugged into and that it was actually plugged in. The only obvious thing I see is that there is no switch for the water heater to run off of 120 on my control panel. The only switch is for gas operation. Do I need the second switch? I looked on the Forest River website, but it’s of no help, and the dealer is backed up for months. Can you help?? —Kevin, 2021 East to West Della Terra 271BH

Read Dave’s answer

Watch yesterday’s Talkin’ RV Tech

Watch a replay of yesterday’s discussion of RV repair and maintenance by our experts Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson. The program is streamed live every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pacific Time.

Video of the day

RV gadget game changer: Traeger portable grills

By Cheri Sicard

I was curious to watch this video from the Long Long Honeymoon about Traeger Portable Smoker Grills. That’s because quite a few people mentioned them in our poll about favorite RV cooking gadgets, although not enough to make the overall list. But those who mentioned this gadget LOVED it. I was intrigued as my only experience with Traeger was a HUGE patio model that would not have been practical in an RV.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, it was invented in the 1980s. What makes Traeger smokers so unique is their wood pellet fuel that comes in a variety of types, depending on your BBQ preference. This produces smoke and cooks the food over indirect heat—in other words, true barbecue.

Click here to watch

A Scream-ing lesson in Norway: Don’t be afraid to explore; you never know what you’ll find

Chris Epting and his son visited Oslo, Norway, on their way to explore around an Arctic archipelago. He especially wanted to see the most famous local painting: Edvard Munch’s The Scream. Chris and his son then spent quite a busy and sometimes frustrating day tracking down the location which inspired Munch to paint this picture after sensing “an infinite scream passing through nature.” Read the thought-provoking lesson Chris learned during their adventure, here.

Reader poll

Have you ever had to take your RV into the shop because of a recall on it?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

It wasn’t me; I have proof!

When going into a new RV park, you should consider taking a cell phone photo of your site before you pull in. Take another cell phone photo when you leave the site. This will prevent unscrupulous RV park owners and managers from trying to say you damaged something on the site and they want you to pay for it! Believe me, they are out there!

Thanks for the tip, Jeffrey T.!

Website of the day

Forvo

Learn how to pronounce any (and they mean ANY) word in English or another language. This website is good to know about!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When asked if their RV kitchen is too big, too small, or just right, 70 percent answered “just right.” Nobody said “too big.”

• 71 percent say their propane furnace heats up their RV very fast.

• 8 percent never use curse words.

Recent poll: Will your next RV trip in the USA be to a destination east or west of the Mississippi River?

Recipe of the Day

Salisbury Steak Meatballs

by Liz Lanza from Centerville, PA

Definitely add these Salisbury steak meatballs to your dinner rotation. Thanks to onion soup mix and Italian bread crumbs, the meatballs have a nice savory flavor. After simmering in the Crock Pot, the gravy becomes nice and thick. It is great over egg noodles. The flavor combinations are perfect in this recipe with minimal ingredients. Serve with a veggie on the side and this is an easy dinner option.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The rise of airline travel led to the invention of luggage on wheels. In 1970, Bernard Sadow was stuck in customs with heavy luggage after returning from a vacation in Aruba. While he was standing in line, he watched as a worker moved heavy equipment on a wheeled platform. At that moment, Sadow realized luggage should be on wheels too. Soon after, and after a few different design prototypes, he was pitching his “rolling luggage” to Macy’s.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Molly will be 12 in April. She still acts like a little puppy running, playing, and loves to play with other dogs. She absolutely loves people. As we are walking along, I tell her ‘Car’ and I point at the car and she will immediately sit down and wait for the car. People going by get a big kick out of that. She’s always afraid that we’re gonna leave her behind, so I’m sending a picture of what she does when we get ready to leave.” —Sharain Jones

