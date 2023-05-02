RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Issue 2112

Today’s thought

“Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth.” —Mallory Hopkins

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is World Tuna Day! It’s also National Teacher Appreciation Day—Thank you, teachers!

On this day in history: 2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.

Tip of the Day

Finding a good service department is one of the most important parts of RVing

By Gail Marsh

We all have our “must-have” lists when purchasing a big-ticket item. We use these lists because they help narrow down our choices when, say, buying an RV. You may not want the same features on your RV that I do. That’s okay. Everyone is different. But one feature that all RV owners will undoubtedly want (and need eventually) is a good service department. Is that “must-have” on your list? It should be!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s rubber roof has a few bubbles. Should I be concerned?

Dear Dave,

Our roof is by Alpha TPO. We clean it as recommended 4 times a year with Dawn mixed in a bucket of water and a medium brush. Before I get to the issue, I will say the roof is discolored from leaves. We have a bubble bigger than a nickel but slightly smaller than a quarter on the driver’s side (kitchen) and three barely noticeable ones on the passenger side (dining table and theater seats). I brush off any dirt or debris on the inside (part still inside) where the bubble is at. I pull the sides in partially to clean the part under the chain and motor. Should we be worried about these? We live full time in the RV, moving every 2-4 months doing volunteer work. —Liz, 2022 Dutchmen Astoria 3173RLP

RV Video Tour

The most luxurious off-road RV? Touring the Palomino Pause XC20.2

By Cheri Sicard

J.D. from Big Truck Big RV is here to showcase a groundbreaking off-road RV. It may look like a travel trailer, but it is unlike any other you have seen and J.D. thinks it just might be the perfect off-road RV!

In the video below he teams up with Shane from ROA Off-Road Experience Center to tour this unusual trailer, built by a company most people do not associate with off-roading, Palomino.

Video of the day

RV slide maintenance: Do’s, don’ts and tips

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Keystone RV Center has produced a great video on RV slide rooms including RV slide maintenance, important do’s and don’ts, and tips to keep your RV slide working and in tip-top shape!

According to our host, Junior, there are three rules to the RV slide room…

Questionable RVing features: What were they thinking?

By Dave Helgeson

Have you ever wondered, “What were they thinking?” when you encountered a feature “designed” to enhance your RVing experience? My college years were spent earning a degree in architecture. My professors taught me and other students how form follows function. … This concept must be rather ingrained in me for when I encounter a poorly “designed” feature intended to support RVers in their travels I wonder, “What were they thinking?” or, more concisely, “What was the designer thinking?” … You won’t believe some of these RVing features Dave has encountered in his lifetime of RVing.

Reader poll

How often do you eat cereal for breakfast?

Quick Tip

Do you level?

That’s a question repeatedly posted on RV forums, regarding leveling an RV when stopping at the end of the day. Here’s a typical response: “I try to get it relatively close unless its just for an overnight stop, in which case I don’t bother.” Unless it’s an overnight stop? ALWAYS level your RV. Another comment tells you why: “I’m on my second Dometic 4-door. I level METICULOUSLY every time I stop to camp and I check level every morning. I refuse to go thru all that replacement AGAIN.” RV refrigerators need to be level to work properly, and to prevent damage. No absorption-type RV refrigerator has ever read the fine print that says, “Don’t count the damage caused by operating off-level if it’s only overnight.” Seriously, damage to an RV cooling unit is CUMULATIVE, and every “only overnight” adds up. Can’t level? Shut off the fridge.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

A Visitor’s Guide to National Park Reservations

This page from the National Parks Conservation Association gives you all you need to know about visiting National Parks that require reservations this year.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 29 percent have ordered pizza delivered to their RV.

• 50 percent have used their RV’s first aid kid for something minor, and an additional 4 percent have used it for a serious injury.

• 36 percent say they get spam text messages daily.

Recent poll: How would you define an "affordable" campsite for a 1-night stay?

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp in Buttery Garlic Sauce

by Baby Kato from Beautiful Shore Country, NB

Want an impressive dinner that takes no time to make? Then this shrimp in garlic sauce is for you. The garlicky, buttery sauce soaks into the spaghetti for a wonderful bite. After being quickly sauteed, the shrimp are soft and flavorful.

Trivia

The Rictus Scale, not the Richter Scale, measures earthquake news coverage. While the Richter Scale is used to assign value to the energy released by earthquakes, the Rictus Scale, proposed by Tom Weller, measures the media coverage that follows the earthquake. The Rictus Scale values range from 1, meaning it maybe gets one small article in a local paper, to 5, an event resulting in international news coverage, network specials, and books.

*Where does the word tabloid come from? Yesterday’s trivia tells you all about it.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mazzee Grace is a 3-year-old Poodle Chihuahua (PooChi) rescue that adopted us in 2020. A highly intelligent dog. She loves to play ball with herself when Mom and Dad are busy. She is a great family dog, is crazy about carrots and green beans, and her favorite toy, named Grizzy. Mazzee loves doing zoomies anywhere that allows her enough space, which includes our Class A motorhome!” —Becky Johnston

Leave here with a laugh

