RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 26, 2023

Today’s thought

“I had already found that it was not good to be alone, and so made companionship with what there was around me, sometimes with the universe and sometimes with my own insignificant self; but my books were always my friends, let fail all else.” ―Joshua Slocum

On this day in history: 1977 – Elvis Presley held his final concert in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Market Square Arena.

Tip of the Day

Why RVers need a sightseeing bag

By Gail Marsh

My husband is impulsive. His “let’s go” attitude often leaves me breathless. That’s because I’m more of a planner. I like to methodically take my time, conduct research, and therefore be prepared. Our differences might have become problematic as we RV around the country, but I discovered the genius of having a “sightseeing bag” always at the ready. Here’s why RVers need a sightseeing bag.

What’s a sightseeing bag?

I was familiar with an RV “Getaway Bag” for use in an emergency. (You can read Nanci Dixon’s great article about it here.) However, the idea of a sightseeing bag was all new to me. A fully prepared sightseeing bag is filled with essentials that you may want or need while away from your RV for a spur-of-the-moment day trip, last-minute tour, or impulsive bike ride.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I find what’s causing the water leak in my RV?

Dear Dave,

While city water is hooked up to my RV, the water starts to leak, causing the living room floor to leak. What could this be? —Jason, 2001 Tiffin Phaeton

In the RV shop with Dustin

How to prevent front cap and side wall damage

Join Dustin Simpson in this video and you will see mistakes that the manufacturer made during the building assembly of the unit. If these mistakes weren’t made, there wouldn’t be so much front cap and side wall damage.

Video of the day

Creepy! Nevada’s Lovelock Cave’s unexplained red-haired cannibalistic giants

By Cheri Sicard

Back in 1911, while mining for bat guano, two men exploring Nevada’s Lovelock Cave made a shocking discovery. The men found more than 40 human skeletons, some of which were abnormally large.

According to this video from The History Channel, some of the skeletons measured between 7 and 8 feet in height, something unusual in ancient civilizations.

5 qualities of highly successful RVers

By Nanci Dixon

These five qualities of highly successful RVers are ones that can make a camping trip worthwhile. They are the ones that can make RVing fun and fulfilling. The successful RVer can turn on a dime and take a trip from misery and turn it into a lifetime memory. Do you possess these five qualities?

Reader poll

Walmart “campers,” do you ask the store for permission to stay, or just stay?

Quick Tip

Neat tip for parking your RV

From David C., regarding how to back up a trailer or fifth wheel: “I went to Harbor Freight Tools and bought some cheap orange-colored straps. I marked the length of my driver side slide so I would know where to place it. I then stretch them out so I have a visual where I want the tires. I store these straps right behind the driver’s seat for quick access. Parking is so much easier. The only time I have problems is when I get too lazy to pull them out, thinking ‘this will be easy.’ I usually end up cockeyed in the site with no reference line.” Thanks, David!

Website of the day

47 Easy 4th of July Crafts

Can you believe it’s almost the 4th of July? Where did the time go?! Here are 47 incredibly fun and creative craft ideas from Country Living to make your holiday even more patriotic. You could easily make these in your RV.

Recipe of the Day

Squash Patties

by Donna Brown from West TN, TN

Squash patties are very tasty in the summer when summer squash is in season. We ended up using a combination of yellow squash and zucchini. When pan-fried, the edges get a little crispy, and the natural sweetness of the squash comes out. Enjoy them sprinkled with a little salt. Or, serve with sour cream or ketchup. It’s surprising how similar to latkes these squash patties taste.

Trivia

Ironically enough, alcoholic cocktails were popularized in the U.S. during prohibition! Funny, right? When the U.S. government banned alcohol, drinking went underground… and so did alcohol quality. Moonshiners and bathtub-gin makers flourished, but their stuff, made quickly, tasted quite foul. Those visiting speakeasies mixed that bottom-shelf gin (most popular at the time), with juices, syrups, and bitters to take out the yuck-factor. And so was born the cocktail!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Oreo (15 years old) is with us for the third time while our U.S. Air Force daughter is stationed overseas again. She tolerates the RV travel, but enjoys watching people and creatures from her dash carpet.” —Alan Keller

Leave here with a laugh

