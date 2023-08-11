RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 11, 2023

Issue 2185

Today’s thought

“We’ve got to live, no matter how many skies have fallen.” ―D.H. Lawrence

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Son’s and Daughter’s Day! (If you like indie folk music, check out this great song called “Sons and Daughters” by The Decemberists.)

On this day in history: 1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.

Tip of the Day

Is it safe to camp in a desert wash?

By Bob Difley

Setting up your boondocking campsite in a desert wash is considered by many RVers to be foolhardy and should be avoided. Many real-life stories circulate about hikers being washed away in flash floods, and boulders, trees and splintered RVs tumbling down washes ahead of a raging torrent.

But these tales do not in themselves prove that every wash (“a dry creek bed or gulch that temporarily fills with water after a heavy rain, or seasonally” –Wikipedia) is unsafe to set up camp. To make an informed decision whether to camp in a wash, you need to study several factors about the wash.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why are RV’s taillights different brightness, and no brake lights?

Dear Dave,

Our issue is when the back lights on our RV go on, the left one is brighter than the right. But the bigger issue is that the brake lights don’t go on at all. Thank you in advance. — Kathy, Fleetwood Expedition 38K

In the RV shop with Dustin

Everything you need to know about cleaning your RV slide out topper

Cleaning your RV slide-out topper is an essential maintenance task that helps keep your RV in good condition and extends the lifespan of the slide-out topper. The topper is a fabric cover that protects the slide-out from debris, leaves, and water when it’s extended. Here’s a step-by-step guide to cleaning your RV slide-out topper…

Video of the day

How to fillet a trout in 30 seconds!

By Cheri Sicard

There are many ways to fillet a trout, but in the video below the team from Inland Outdoors is going to show you how to fillet a trout in just 30 seconds!

If you are new to trout fishing, you need this video as they show how to clean, gut, and fillet a trout.

Their method for how to fillet a trout is the quickest and neatest I have ever seen.

How it happened: How Buc-ee’s convenience stores got so famous

RVers see a fair share of roadside pitstops. But one stands above the rest. Far above. That’s Buc-ee’s roadside stores. First, realize that your Buc-ee’s visit will not be your ordinary “fuel-quick-and-get-back-on-the-road” kind of stop! Instead, this roadside mega-store will cause your jaw to drop. Your eyes will go wide, and you may even forget your urgency to locate the restrooms! No, really. “Go big or go home” might be an apt motto for the Buc-ee’s brand. They’ve certainly upped the ante among convenience stores. Read on and you’ll see what Gail Marsh is talking about.

Quick Tip

Learn how to fix your RV—by hiring a repairman

One of the best ways to learn how to fix things on your RV is to hire a mobile RV tech when you have a problem that would normally require you to take your rig to an RV shop. One of the big advantages of using a mobile RV tech is that you get to watch what he’s doing and you can ask questions. From RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

Wi-Fi Map

This works better as an app and not as a website, but it’s incredibly helpful for those looking for free Wi-Fi. The app lists thousands of places across the U.S. where you can find free Wi-Fi.

Recipe of the Day

Asparagus Chicken Wraps

by Paula Collier from Taylorville, IL

Oh my, these are so yummy! The sesame ginger marinade really gave this chicken great flavor. We made sure to add it to the chicken while cooking, like Paula suggested, and basting it just added to the great flavor. The bacon had a nice smoked flavor and the asparagus is tender yet still had a nice crunch. Delish!

Trivia

The waffle iron played a part in the first pair of Nike shoes. Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman needed a design for his shoes and began playing with mixtures of rubber and latex to create grippy soles for athletes. Inspired by his wife’s waffle iron design, he used the iron to make molds for shoe soles that were both grippy and had protruding nubs on the bottom. The combination worked perfectly, and Nike’s first shoe, Waffle Trainers, were cooked! Er, born…

*What are the three most popular birthdays, and are they in the most popular birth month? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Introducing ‘Malley’ (named after the 16th Century Irish Pirate Queen—Grace O’Malley— because of the ‘patch’ over her left eye). She’s a ‘SHIMOO’ (Shih Tzu, Toy Poodle and Maltese mix). She’ll be a year old next month and loves going on walks (leashed) with her mama, exploring the campgrounds and meeting her fellow campers wherever she goes.” —Jim Van Riper

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter.

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Leave here with a laugh

