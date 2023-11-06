RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 6, 2023

Issue 2246

Tip of the Day

Alternatives to hitch ball grease

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A new hitch ball is often bright, shiny and chromed. But many RVers have been much dismayed, on lifting the hitch coupler off the new ball after the first use, that the chrome is scratched and scarred. What happened? Metal-to-metal contact can scrape off that shiny chrome and things are never the same.

Is scraped-up chrome the only issue here? One RVer who for years declined to grease his hitch ball found – much to his chagrin and his finances – that the ungreased condition lead to such wearing of the trailer coupler that it had to be replaced. Not only was the coupler expensive, but he had to hire the work out to a welder – a considerable amount of cash out the window. He now describes himself as a “greaser,” to prevent such issues in the future.

On the other hand, you’ll find some RVers who disdain greasing hitch balls because, they contend, the grease attracts dirt and the dirt acts as a sort of sandpaper, chewing away at the hitch ball and the coupler.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

What’s causing the RV furnace to run a short time and then show airflow-limit fault?

Dear Dave,

My daughter just purchased this fifth wheel. When we turn the heat on it runs for a while then triggers the airflow/limit fault. I don’t know what to look for as the cause. I was thinking a dirty filter, but I can’t find one. —Ricky, 2020 Coachmen Brookstone

Read Dave's answer

RV Reviews

Review of the 2024 Winnebago View 24J

By Tony Barthel

Today’s review is of the Winnebago View 24J. These are smaller Class C motorhomes based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis and, purportedly, a member of the best-selling motorhome line in the U.S. You really, really like these—and I do see a lot of these in campgrounds out there.

Click here to read

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Easy under-the-sink vent replacement eliminates RV bathroom odors

By Dustin Simpson

Let’s face it, nobody wants their RV bathroom to be known as the source of mysterious RV odors. Have you ever wondered what this black thing was under the sink?

Manufacturers install these basic vents in the bathroom. Your vent could be stuck open or failed. The replacement or upgrade installation process is surprisingly straightforward. Even if you’re not a seasoned DIY enthusiast, you can handle it with ease.

Click here to read

Video of the day

CIA officer shows how to disarm a gun pointed at you

By Cheri Sicard

Today we share a video that we hope none of you will EVER need. But better to know how to disarm a gun that’s pointed at you and not need it, than to need this information and not know. Former CIA officer Jason Hanson [415K subscribers, 30M views] is here to share his wisdom because he says if you don’t know the basic principles of gun disarming, your efforts may fail.

Click here to watch

Know Your RV: Using your propane regulator

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Having hot water, a stove that works, and heat when the temperature goes down is great. For RVers, propane makes all these good things possible. Do you have a travel trailer or fifth wheel? Then your propane (or LP, for “liquid petroleum”) is kept safely stored under high pressure in LP cylinders—most likely two of them. That storage pressure has to be reduced to a much lower level, and that job is done by a propane regulator. It’s a low-maintenance item, but it does require your attention. Learn all about it here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

The ultimate guide to jobs that can be done anywhere

If you are an RVer who still needs to work, or if you dream of becoming an RVer but worry about how you will support your mobile lifestyle, Robin Barrett’s book is for you. In Work From Home While You Roam: The ultimate guide to jobs that can be done anywhere, she covers more than 300 resources for location-independent jobs for every skill set and schedule, from casual, to fun, to part-time, to side hustles, to seasonal work, to full-time careers, and everything in between.

Continue reading

Keep your brain sharp and your knives sharper!

Tired of dull knives in the kitchen? This easy-to-use knife sharpener (used by staff members, Emily, Chuck and Nanci!) sharpens your knives with a few quick strokes. You’ll feel like a professional! The sharpener has two settings, one for polishing the knife and for quick touch-ups and another for dull, damaged knives. Its small size is perfect for an RV, and it’s a great price! Learn more or order here.

Quick Tip

LP appliances in slide-out warning

A reader, who asked to remain anonymous, passed this along: “Do you have any propane appliances in a slide-out? If so, most likely there’s a rubber propane hose that flexes every time you put your slide out or bring it in. Over time the rubber can dry out and can start to leak. The hose can also become kinked, preventing propane from flowing to the appliance(s). You should periodically check for problems before it becomes serious.” Thanks, Anon E. Mouse!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Taco Stuffed Pasta Shells

by Monica Price from Fort Jennings, OH

An easy meal your family will love. It’s a taco twist on stuffed shells. Pasta shells are stuffed with a creamy chicken mixture that’s full of taco flavor. The combination of ranch and taco seasoning is fabulous and makes the dish. Stuffing the shells takes some time, but it comes together quickly. Pro tip: Use a piping bag or Ziploc bag with the corner cut off to fill the shells.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The first vending machine dispensed holy water. That’s right! A first century mathematician and engineer, Hero of Alexandria, designed a device that would stop people from stealing holy water from the church. The device was an urn with a hidden mechanism that would dispense holy water as soon as a coin was dropped through a slot.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our crazy Golden doodles, Keane and Tupper, have grown up camping and are most happy when we are spending time with them in the Adirondack Mountains of NY. We almost always bring them with us and really miss them when we leave them home, so it doesn’t happen very often. Long walks and hanging with us around the campfire is a favorite pastime with lots of treats, of course.” —Dan Harter

Leave here with a laugh

At age 6 I went to my first funeral. As the coffin was lowered, the priest said, “In the name of the father, the son and the holy ghost.” For years after I thought he said, “In the name of the father, the son and into the hole he goes.”

