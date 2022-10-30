News for RVers Issue 1076, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, written by real RVers and real writers, not content creators and artificial intelligence. You come first, not search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Non-Members (advertising-supported) edition

In honor of Halloween

Featured articles

Will electric vehicles spell doom for gas stations?

By Randall Brink

All the buzz about electric vehicles, i.e.,”EVs,” has people talking and speculating about the end of an American institution, the gas station. RVers can’t help but wonder about the future of their lifestyle as politicians in some states push “Green New Deal” regulations favoring electric vehicles (EVs) and legislation banning gasoline engines. If gasoline-powered vehicles are banned, what will happen to the gas stations? Continue reading.

RV shipments plunge by almost half in September

The champagne cork has quit popping in the RV manufacturing capital of Elkhart, Indiana, after celebrating record shipments and sales. Results for the RV Industry Association’s September 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 28,333 units, a decrease of 48.5% compared to the 55,014 units shipped in September 2021. Learn more.

Will “glamping” replace RV camping?

By Randall Brink

As recently as two years ago, the question would have seemed nonsensical. The portmanteau of “glamour” and “camping” was only recently fashioned to describe a type of “camping” at a lodge where the guests pay $150 a night to sleep in luxury travel trailers, cushily appointed tents, or yurts and spend time in the “wild” outdoors. Glamping was new and not for RVers or serious campers, and would likely never seriously threaten to supplant them. But wait—flash forward to 2022. Read more.

Campground Crowding: There’s a new breed of camper on the loose: Selfish

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is some campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week readers take exception to a previous comment about “monthly campers,” as well as discuss just what a “monthly camper” is. There are more tips on how to find good campsites without the crowds, plus advice to take campground reviews “with a grain of salt.” All that and more here.

Van-life mantra: “Tune out, drive off”

By Andy Zipser

These days, the LSD-driven urge of another age to “turn on, tune in, drop out” is being replaced, to a significant degree, by the sound of transmissions shifting into gear and the refrain “tune out, turn on, drive off.” Many of today’s RVers are the new hippies. Continue reading.

Want to rent your RV? Think twice!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Companies that will help you rent out your RV are blossoming across the internet. Some promise you can make thousands each year: It’s all quick, easy and, of course, safe! That’s the promise that Jared Voeller says he was made by a popular peer-to-peer rental agency. But he found out that the “background check” that the company made on his customer wasn’t quite up to snuff. His story is a cautionary tale.

Photo Contest Here is the current edition of our photo contest. See if your submitted photo made the first cut, and then vote for your favorite. Once you’ve voted, submit your own photo for consideration. Winners receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Good luck! Please note: We’ve changed the rules around a little bit. Please read the updated rules here. And don’t forget to submit a photo!

Click here to vote

That was the RV week that was

October 23–29, 2022

U.S. diesel supplies are becoming critically low with shortages and price spikes likely to occur in the next six months unless and until the economy and fuel consumption slow. So says Reuters.

Oscar Tang, 84, owner of Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is now worth $1.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s expanded his fortune in part by snapping up some of the most attractive KOA properties from franchisees for his portfolio of more than 40 campgrounds across the U.S. KOA has added 19 campgrounds and five tracts of land for future development since 2021. The Billings, Montana-based company, which the China native bought in 1980, said revenue has continued to grow by double digits this year after surging by 46% in 2021.

Speaking of KOA… Data in KOA’s new October report indicate that camping is no longer just a summer activity for families. The report indicates 8.2 million households are planning to camp this winter. The projected number is a 19% increase (1.3 million more) over the 6.9 million that camped during winter last year.

Citizens in Portland, OR, are divided on a plan to ban unsanctioned camping as the plan gains momentum with the city counsel. More than 200 speakers testified on Wednesday on a plan to create at least three large government-approved camping sites, build more affordable housing units, and allow Portland leaders to ban camping on city streets. The 7-hour session was the first opportunity for the public to weigh in on the plan. City commissioners are slated to vote on the proposals on November 3.

A California couple passing through Oregon reported missing have been found safe. Charles and Kathleen Waller, 81 and 79, respectively, were reported missing after their family stopped hearing from them on October 23. The couple was found safe camping at a recreational site near Glendale, CA, without any cell phone service.

Four out of Utah’s five national parks—Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion—broke records for the most visitors ever recorded in a single month this June.

To increase camping opportunities, Ontario Parks (Canada) will reduce the maximum length of stay at select parks during its next busy summer season, July 1 through Labor Day. The parks would reduce the maximum length of stay from 23 nights to seven or 14 nights for campground sites. The 23-day maximum stay will remain at other times.

Linn County Conservation (Iowa) closed campgrounds Wednesday for the season at Morgan Creek, Pinicon Ridge and Wanatee Parks. Buffalo Creek Park Campground and Mt. Hope campground had already closed. Camping at Matsell Bridge Natural Area and Wakpicada Natural Area are available year-round.

The federal government has announced it will provide trailers to displaced Hurricane Ian survivors in Lee, Charlotte, DeSota and Collier counties. The announcement comes after a shortage of hotel rooms and other options have left some people without places to stay.

Las Vegas’ Neon Museum received a special proclamation from the city of Las Vegas Thursday evening to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard, home of its Neon Boneyard neon sign collection. The Neon Museum is dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying, and exhibiting iconic Las Vegas signs for educational, historic, arts and cultural enrichment.

RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) has announced the grand opening of the country’s largest dedicated Airstream dealership facility in the Austin, Texas, market. The facility along I-35 in Buda is the first of a two-phase project that will deliver two stand-alone facilities in the area, with more than 50,000 square feet of sales and service space including 46 service bays across the full-service dealership facilities.

A new law in Pennsylvania requires that all drivers remove ice and snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy snow and ice storms. The law, nicknamed “Christine’s Law,” was conceived after the death of Christine Lambert, who died after a large piece of ice came loose from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. It was Christmas Day.

Woodall’s Campground Magazine has launched an Outdoor Hospitality Survey for park owners and operators to gather key data to chart issues park owners face. The survey, sponsored by the RV Industry Association (RVIA), hopes the data will provide insight into marketing, management, staffing trends and more, as owners continue to work through a surge in business. The survey is available for park owners and operators to take until November 11. It takes about 10-15 minutes to complete. Find it here.

A 59-year-old Maryland man, Raymond Clifford Uphold, was arrested and remains in jail after he allegedly exposed himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, MD. Police said Uphold watched children as he sat in his truck near the campground’s public restroom and then exposed himself as they left the facility. A description of Uphold and his vehicle led to his arrest on Interstate 68. He has been charged with indecent exposure and peeping tom charges.

News briefs

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado) officially closed for the season. The road is closed at the Many Parks Curve on the east side, to the Colorado River Trailhead to the west. Snowy, windy, below-freezing temperatures occur over 10,000 feet on the road.

North Carolina’s Gorges State Park opened a family campground yesterday. The 13-acre park features five camper cabins and 14 campsites serving RVs and tents. RV sites have 20-, 30- or 50-amp electric service and water and sewer hookups. Pets are not allowed in cabins but are welcome at tent and RV campsites.

Wood County Parks and Forestry Department (Wisconsin) has closed South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds for the season.

Nearly all roads in Yellowstone National Park as well as the West, South, and East entrances will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, November 2, so crews can prepare the roads for the winter season. The last day for visitors to drive most park roads will be Monday, October 31.

Rents are so high in Vancouver, B.C., that many people need a roommate to afford the monthly payment. One home owner, recognizing the financial challenge, is renting out a 17-foot travel trailer in the home’s side yard for $1,400 a month. The would-be landlord is looking for a one-year lease for the compact mini-home.

Oregon’s homelessness crisis has been fueled by a housing shortage, the coronavirus pandemic and drug addiction. More than 3,000 people are living without shelter in Portland, a 50% jump from 2019. More than 700 encampments are scattered across the city with some of the “houseless” residents occupying RVs.

DRV Luxury Suites, a manufacturer of luxury fifth-wheel and toy hauler RVs, has released a new website, www.DRVSuites.com, and a consumer-facing app, MyDRV, according to a press release from the company.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Medford (Oregon) District officials have reduced public use restrictions on BLM-managed lands in southern Oregon. The lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties have moved to a low fire danger level thanks to widespread rain and cooler temperatures.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed some popular trails so the local black bear population can eat. There is a large concentration of bears feasting on acorns, and the trails will remain closed until further notice. Check their website for details on trail openings. The 69-acre Western Reserve Park RV Resort & Campground in Canfield, Ohio, has sold for $1.65 million to Empire Properties 10 LLC, based in Winchester, Tennessee. The campground includes more than 150 RV spaces. A Washington state man has been arrested and charged with murdering his 35-year-old son at the Hammond RV Park in Westport. Sheriff detectives learned the victim and his 58-year-old father had been in a physical altercation prior to his death.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November. To check availability or make a reservation, visit reserveohio.com. Use the code “VETERAN22” for the discount.

Prairie State Park (Missouri) will celebrate National Bison Day next Saturday, November 5. The day will be celebrated with two guided bison walks for visitors, one from 10 a.m to noon, and the other from 1 to 3 p.m. The leisurely walk will be about two miles over uneven terrain.

Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota) offers free tours on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, in honor of veterans and active-duty military. The tours being offered are:

Garden of Eden: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. – lasts for an hour and has 150 stairs

Fairgrounds: 1 p.m. – lasts an hour-and-a-half and has 450 stairs

Tour space is limited and reservations are recommended for $1. All tours begin at the visitor center. Make a reservation here.

CONTEST

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

Do you believe gas/diesel vehicles will be essentially gone in 25 years?

What do you think? Please leave a comment after responding to the poll.

RECENT POPULAR POLL

Did you buy an RV in 2020? Are you happy or unhappy you bought it?

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Distinct pink—that’s the color to look for on this 1973 Holiday Rambler travel trailer. Stolen sometime since July 23, the nasty crooks took it from A Citizens Storage yard in Lithonia, Georgia. Adding insult to injury, the storage yard manager told the owner they could see the security footage—if they paid $100 per hour to view it. Contact the Lithonia detectives associated with the case at 770-482-0309. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: The story of America’s most-loved roadside attraction … and a testimony to the power of ice water!

• Featured article: Nudist RV resorts more popular among RVers than you’d think

• This awful RV horror story puts Halloween tales to shame!

• RV engineer answers: Is maximum towing capacity just smoke and mirrors?

• Around the Campfire: RV parks are no place for political banners… are they?

• RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: Still waiting on parts? Call to make sure they were actually ordered…

… and much more, including Halloween Specials



Read it here | Back issues

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

These are so cute! You could even put them on your table under a little glass dome and make your own… well, you’ll see…

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 24, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.77 [Calif.: $5.50]

Change from week before: Down 10 cents; Change from year before: Up 39 cents.

Diesel: $5.34 [Calif.: $6.33]

Change from week before: Up <1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.63.

Brain Teaser

The person who built it sold it. The person who bought it never used it. The person who used it never saw it. What is it?

(Answer below.)

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Universal lid fits all your pots and pans!

This incredibly handy universal pot and pan lid will fit [almost] every pot and pan in your RV kitchen! Works with fry pans, pots, saucepans, skillets, stockpots, woks, cast iron pans and more! Eliminate kitchen cabinet clutter with this multipurpose, compact lid. Don’t you wish you had known about this sooner? Learn more or order.

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Spider Treats

by Stacy Hutchinson from Lincoln, CA

Oh, the kiddos (and adults) in your life are going to love these treats for Halloween. The little chocolate pudding pie is the spider’s body and is similar to dirt pudding. They’re adorable, delicious, and easy to make. For some reason, we had a problem finding shoestring licorice. We used regular sticks of licorice and cut them into smaller pieces for the spider legs.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

A coffin.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

A pumpkin is a fruit, not a vegetable. Scientifically speaking, anything that starts from a flower is a fruit!

Sunday funny

Today in History

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Mike Gast, Julianne Crane, Machelle James, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Karel Carnohan DVM, Cheri Sicard, Dustin and Ashley Simpson, Dale Wade, Paul Lacitinola, Jeff Clemishaw and Johnny Robot. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. Special Reports: Bradford Geer. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Mascots: Archie and Astor (the Disaster)

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.

