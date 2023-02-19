News for RVers Issue 1092, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, the home of expert RV writers and intelligent readers. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Finally! California state parks proposing to penalize no-shows, release sites to public

By Nanci Dixon

One of the biggest issues that RVers report in our Campground Crowding column is the number of empty campsites caused by no-shows. Now, finally, something is being done about it at California state parks. Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a California state lawmaker, is proposing a bill that would hit the no-show right in their wallet and make it difficult to book again at any of California’s 280 state parks. Continue reading.

Details of two RV parks on prime oceanfront property spark controversy, community outrage

Two proposals to develop RV parks on prime southern California oceanfront property are stirring controversy in San Diego. Randall Brink writes here about these proposed developments at De Anza Cove in Mission Bay and Coronado Cays, the narrow spit of land on the west side of San Diego Bay.

New campground makes sense for the changing RVing landscape

A new RV park under construction in Elkhart, Indiana, where about 4 out of 5 American RVs are made, is different from most others currently under development. It's not aimed at luxury RV owners or young families with children. There's no pool, no jumping pillows, game room, mini-golf course, hot tubs or other amenities designed to entertain RVers and often their families. And it makes sense. Read more.



Where do you think you’d find this RV show? This is a photo from a past event. This year’s show gets underway next weekend. You want to attend? Well… it may not be easy. Find out where it’s located below at “WHERE IS IT?”

Reward offered to find persons who vandalized dinosaur tracks

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for vandalism within Utah’s Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite. Do you know anything? Read more.

County reverses ban on Harvest Hosts stays

By Jeff Clemishaw

Back in December, I wrote an article detailing an ongoing conflict in San Luis Obispo (SLO) County, California, over Harvest Hosts locations. Over the course of 2022, numerous locations from vineyards to botanical shops received code violations for operating illegal campgrounds. With no laws drafted pertaining to Harvest Hosts, lawmakers and code enforcers believed that these locations were doing something wrong—even though Harvest Hosts is a nationally recognized program. Learn more.

Campground Crowding

For some, RV parks a last chance at housing; ‘We are homeless, not seasonal campers’

By Nanci Dixon

Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. We received many responses, including from some homeless RVers, to a comment last week from reader Nan A., who wrote about helping the unhoused and who blamed “seasonal campers” for forcing the unhoused into complete destitution. Also, many readers commented on the rising cost of fuel and campgrounds. But Keith M. gave us a more positive spin on RVing. (Yay!) All that and much more here.

That was the RV week that was

February 12–18, 2023

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the mean average pay of an RV technician in 2021 was $21.60 an hour and $44,930 a year. The top three paying states were Colorado, where technicians earned $56,630 a year, followed by California ($54,690) and Alaska at $53,380. The states with the most RV technicians were, in order, Florida (1,420), Texas (1,350), California (1,320), Indiana (1,060) and Arizona (820).

The three least reliable pickup trucks so far for 2023, says Consumer Reports, are the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra 1500, and the Ford F-150 Hybrid. “Just because Consumer Reports predicts poor reliability, that doesn’t mean they will have trouble,” wrote MotorBiscuit. “The fact is, people buy Ford F-150s, Chevy Silverados, and GMC Sierras by the buckets. And for many people, these trucks offer everything customers need. Also, for some, extra maintenance is worth it to continue to own a Ford pickup truck or whichever model they are loyal to.”

Campspot, a leading outdoor marketplace and reservation software provider, reported a 130% year-over-year increase in January demand with campsite reservations for the 2023 spring months already outpacing last year’s by 35%. While demand has remained strong among frequent campers and full-time RVers, the company is noting fresh interest among Gen-Z and Millennial campers. Campspot reported that site visits in 2022 by campers in the 18-34 age range increased more than 140% year over year.

Camping in Michigan? You may have to re-think that… Many Michigan State Parks will temporarily close this summer and fall for much-needed improvements. $250 million was made available to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to address critical needs in the parks and on trails. To find a full list of the closures, click here.

Lazydays has acquired Findlay RV in Las Vegas, Nev. The store is strategically located bordering four of the top 15 RV market states, and complements the RV dealer group’s existing operations in Arizona. It’s Lazydays’ 19th location.

GOOD ADVICE: From Benjamin Franklin: “Well done is better than well said.”

Looking for work? Washington State Parks is looking for 305 park aides to work from April through September. Park aides will assist with registering campers, maintaining trails, cleaning campgrounds and maintaining facilities. They may also staff park offices, assist visitors and help with educational programs. Park aides earn between $17-$21 an hour. Find more information here.

Beginning March 1, Badlands National Park in South Dakota will not accept cash for park entrance fees or permit fees and will only accept mobile or electronic payments. Visitors can purchase Badlands National Park entrance passes in advance by going to Recreation.gov or through the Recreation.gov application. The North Highway that leads to the Mesquite Springs Campground and the Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley National Park has reopened after some concerted reconstruction work six months after torrential rains spawned historic flash floods that caused severe damage.

An elderly couple from Waxahachie, Texas, were killed in a crash on Thursday evening on Interstate 10 in Jackson County, Florida, when the motorhome’s driver lost control, most likely due to a tire failure, and crossed the eastbound lanes, colliding with the guardrail and bridge wall. It overturned and partially submerged in the Chipola River. When deputies arrived, they found the two occupants, a 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old female passenger, along with a dog, deceased. Let this serve as a reminder to always stay up-to-date on your tire maintenance.

WHERE IS IT?

The RV show pictured high above is from Johannesburg, South Africa. It runs Feb. 24-26. RVing is big in South Africa. The 2023 Caravan Show is the largest RV show held in the country each year.

RV Recalls Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2022-2023 Rize and Scope camper vans. The retractable awning may extend unintentionally during transit. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 7. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000289. NeXus RV is recalling certain 2022 Triumph, Phantom, Viper, Ghost, Rebel, Wraith, and Verrado motorhomes, equipped with certain Electric Retractable Awnings. The welded seam on the fabric may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation. Owners may contact NeXus RV's customer service at 1-574-970-0848 for information. The number for this recall is 058-001-2022 Lippert. Winnebago Industries, Inc. is recalling certain 2023 Revel camper vans. The Tire and Loading Information Label has an incorrect tire size listed as R16, when the tire size should be R17. Winnebago will provide a new corrected label for free. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago's recall number is 172.

Reader poll

If you have lost a parent(s), do you dream about them?

Please take our poll. We invite you to comment.

WISE SAYING: Turkish proverb: “[He] who seeks a faultless friend remains friendless.”

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Stealing a utility trailer proved too much of “start-up” for two guys in El Paso, Texas. It apparently gave them enough gumption to work into travel trailers. January 7, they got a utility trailer at 5007 Trowbridge. Late in the month, January 26, they ripped off a 2022 Forest River Vibe, 34 feet, that they took from the Extra Storage Facility on Joe Battle Road. Later that night they came back and left with a 31-foot 2012 Premier. Their choice of tow vehicle was a F-350 dually pickup, described as tan, gold, silver. Know something? Call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of February 13, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.39 [Calif.: $4.43]

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Down 10 cents.

Diesel: $4.44 [Calif.: $5.45]

Change from week before: Down 10 cents; Change from year before: Up 43 cents.

Trivia

Think being a neurosurgeon is a stressful job? Think again! Scientists at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, have found it is more stressful to be a waiter in a restaurant than to be a neurosurgeon. If you’ve ever been rude to a server, you can read about the study here. You probably won’t be rude again!

If you want to have a wonderful day, send $10, $50 or $100 to a local food bank. Millions of our fellow citizens, including little kids, are going hungry. If you have ever considered donating, now is the time. You will feel so good if you contribute — helping people less fortunate than you go to bed without the pain of an empty stomach. Find a local food bank here.

