New Thor subsidiary to use European manufacturing methods

“We anticipate significant benefits in working together with our German team, learning from each other and ultimately offering unique products to provide years of enjoyable experiences for our customers,” said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. “As we begin to leverage the combined talent of our companies and share best practices across the globe, we are more optimistic than ever about the future.”

“Having worked closely with EHG this past year, I’m very impressed by their teamwork, product innovation and manufacturing processes,” said Troy James, THOR Industries Senior Vice President. “We are very excited to fully incorporate the EHG best practices into the operations of the newly created Hymer USA subsidiary starting on day one.”

Employees in key product development roles and with specific European manufacturing expertise will relocate from Germany to Bristol to allow Hymer USA to replicate its manufacturing process in collaboration with THOR’s American workforce.

“Hymer USA will feature a very different way of manufacturing not currently seen in the North American RV industry, including automated processes that will be implemented throughout design and assembly,” James said. “Products will benefit from the world-leading quality standards set by EHG and our new work environment will feature highly skilled team members collaborating directly with employees from EHG’s European operations while incorporating the speed to market for which THOR is well-regarded.”

