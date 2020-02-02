New Thor subsidiary to use European manufacturing methods

THOR Industries, Inc. has announced the formation of Hymer USA, a new subsidiary focused on producing and marketing RVs using European manufacturing practices, automation and control standards, a first for the North American RV industry.
Hymer USA will be based in Bristol, Indiana, with initial product availability expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020. The announcement follows THOR’s 2019 acquisition of Europe’s Erwin Hymer Group (EHG), which created the world’s largest RV manufacturer, holding leading positions on both continents. Initial phases of the EHG acquisition integration have been completed.

Erwin Hymer Group is a long-standing leader in the European RV market and one of the largest RV manufacturers in Europe. EHG, including its Hymer brand, is known for innovation, design and product quality.

“We anticipate significant benefits in working together with our German team, learning from each other and ultimately offering unique products to provide years of enjoyable experiences for our customers,” said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. “As we begin to leverage the combined talent of our companies and share best practices across the globe, we are more optimistic than ever about the future.”

“Having worked closely with EHG this past year, I’m very impressed by their teamwork, product innovation and manufacturing processes,” said Troy James, THOR Industries Senior Vice President. “We are very excited to fully incorporate the EHG best practices into the operations of the newly created Hymer USA subsidiary starting on day one.”

Employees in key product development roles and with specific European manufacturing expertise will relocate from Germany to Bristol to allow Hymer USA to replicate its manufacturing process in collaboration with THOR’s American workforce.

“Hymer USA will feature a very different way of manufacturing not currently seen in the North American RV industry, including automated processes that will be implemented throughout design and assembly,” James said. “Products will benefit from the world-leading quality standards set by EHG and our new work environment will feature highly skilled team members collaborating directly with employees from EHG’s European operations while incorporating the speed to market for which THOR is well-regarded.”

