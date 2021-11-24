A downside to full-time RVing

By Brenda Bott

OutsideOurBubble.com

Whether you have been full-timing for a while like my husband, David, and me, or are new to full-timing, or are still in the research phase, the following video may be relevant. While most people think about the travel and the adventure and visiting places on your bucket list, there is another side to full-timing that is most often not talked about and ignored. By that I mean the disconnection you may feel from your family, friends, and community. A disconnection that can sometimes lead to depression.

David and I did not consider this when we were looking to travel full time. We both grew up in one area of the country. Most of our family is in this one area. Our friends we grew up with are all in this one area. When we left this area to travel full time, to get “Outside Our Bubble,” we were good for a while. Seeing new things and experiencing new things. New cultures, new foods, meeting new people.

I won’t go into too much detail here because I feel what David says in the video says it all. I did not know he was making this video but once I saw it, we both knew it had to go online and be said publicly. He wears his heart on his sleeve and I love him for that. He is honest and a good man and I am glad that we found each other 27+ years ago. We have both been there for each other in good times and hard times and I could not have picked a better partner to travel down the road with and have our various adventures.

We wanted to put this video out there to show that traveling full time is not all hearts and rainbows. Cupcakes and puppy dogs. Unicorns and, hmmm, whatever. There is another side to full-timing. The “disconnect” that some of us may feel. We hope this video helps paint a larger, more complete picture of the full-timing lifestyle by mentioning something you may have not thought about if looking to go full-time.

Visit David and Brenda’s website, Outside Our Bubble.

