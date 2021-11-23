RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Issue 1737

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Live, travel, adventure, bless, and don’t be sorry.” ―Jack Kerouac

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Espresso Day! (Good, because we could use one!)

On this day in history: 1889 – The first jukebox goes into operation at the Palais Royale Saloon in San Francisco.

Tip of the Day

Foam gap filler is a quick fix for cracks and holes in the RV

By Nanci Dixon

The first time I used foam gap filler we were covering a few holes in our old RV. The foam expanded a lot, amazingly, all over the holes and all over my hands. Pretty soon my hands were covered and firmly stuck together. Think: super glue on steroids! I couldn’t get it off so I couldn’t drive. I had to walk to the hardware store to buy whatever would cut it. After the store staff quit laughing, they kindly sponged it off. So, lesson learned: Wear gloves.

Continue reading.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Despite what some say, RVs don’t drive like trucks. Know these rules of the road just for RVs

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the small but mighty TAXA Cricket travel trailer. As he reports, “Garrett Finney, founder and chief designer at TAXA and also a former NASA engineer, has really put a tremendous amount of thought into these trailers. But the fact that so many changes were made to the Cricket for 2021 shows he’s also willing to listen to how those innovative features fit into the camping style of the buyers.” Take a look around.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Keystone Montana High Country 377FL fifth wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 23, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Fred Cwynar of Punta Gorda, Florida, Terri/Claud Hugley of Elbert, Colorado, and Daniel Carter of Martinez, California.

We are discontinuing the contest at the end of November. We’ll have a brand-new contest. This contest will return again after a break.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should there be an anode rod in our RV’s water heater?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2018 Vanleigh Vilano 325RL with an Atwood heater. It had no anode rod. Last April we had our holding tanks and the water heater professionally cleaned at the Vanleigh Rally. The technician said it would be beneficial to have an anode rod in our tank and he installed one. What say you, yes or no? —Bob

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: What batteries do you recommend for boondocking?

Video of the day

Absolutely mind-blowing road technologies that keep roads safe

As an RV traveler you see a lot of roads, but you probably never thought about the different ways they are made. This short video demonstrates several techniques like a machine that lays bricks in a herringbone pattern, a road that charges your electric car while driving, and a few other technologies that allow us to travel more safely and to more places. Click here to watch.

Black Friday Deals at Amazon. All Week. Click here.

Never a dull moment for game wardens

What comes to mind when you think of game wardens? Fellows that ask to see your hunting or fishing license? A fellow who sits in his truck at the edge of the fishing hole, nodding off? In some places, maybe. But Texas game wardens evidently live an active and frequently challenging life. Witness a few tidbits from the lives of Lone Star State wildlife officials. Continue reading.

Yesterday’s featured article: YOU DO NOT (repeat: DO NOT) want to drive on this road

Reader poll

Would you pay 15% more for a campsite with excellent Wi-Fi over one with poor or no Wi-Fi?

Think about it, then tell us here.

A wonderful book for the Alaska-adventure lover

“Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-Mile Journey Around Wild Alaska, the Last Great American Frontier,” by Mark Adams, tells the incredible story of the 1899 voyage of Edward H. Harriman and his “floating university” among other scientists and writers. Mark Adams sets out to retrace this historic expedition and investigates how the lessons learned in 1899 may still apply today. A fascinating read that will surely have you wanting to visit Alaska. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Easy way to keep floor heat registers clean

From Lou P.: “To keep floor registers clean, I place fiberglass window screen material on the bottom side of the registers with a little hot glue. Cut the screen mesh a little larger and fit it in place – a few dabs of hot glue holds it in place. The screen keeps the dog hair and other stuff out of the ductwork and it is easy to vacuum out. I now only need to remove my registers about once a year for a good cleaning.” Thanks, Lou!

Website of the day

2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Images

Check out the winners and finalists in the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year images. These are absolutely breathtaking!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent own five or more licensed motor vehicles.

• 36 percent say that having an electrical hookup is critical when choosing where to stay for two days.

• 57 percent never stay in a casino parking lot or RV park.

Recent poll: Will you spend this Thanksgiving with more or fewer people than 20 years ago?

Recipe of the Day

Cajun Oyster Stuffing

by Joyce Lowery from Sterlington, LA

This is a great twist on a holiday favorite for oyster lovers. This stuffing is flavorful from all the fresh veggies mixed with the briny flavor of the oysters along with the traditional seasonings. The stuffing is very moist and the Cajun seasoning gave this dish just a little kick. It’s not spicy, just enough spice to live up to the Cajun name without being overpowering. A tasty holiday side dish.

Forget all other stuffings, we want this one! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

What is the indentation, or dimple, called on the base of a wine or champagne bottle? It’s the punt! Glassblowers use a tool called a “punty” that shapes and transfers glass pieces. The spot where that tool is attached to the wine bottle is, of course, on the bottom where the punt mark would be hidden away. Thus, the place where the punt mark (from the punty) was made became known just as the punt.

*Where do vanilla beans come from, and are they even really beans? Yesterday’s trivia tells you what popular plant these come from!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cash the Stampede is a Lab/Anatolian Shepherd mix. He is also a trained therapy dog. He is 2 1/2 yrs. old, 87 lbs., and still a puppy in his mind. Very smart and a people pleaser. He travels very well and absolutely loves camping. He brings us a lot of joy. If you see us out and about, stop and say hello. Socializing is important to all good dogs.” —Charles Webb

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Just in case you wanted to change the color of certain, um, things in the bathroom (we won’t say what), there are products like this.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.