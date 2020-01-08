RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1249

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). We appreciate it!

Today’s thought

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” ― Marcel Proust



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bubble Bath Day!

Tip of the Day

Do your fridge door gaskets need replacing?

RV refrigerator doors need to seal firmly to keep the cold in. Close a sheet of paper (or a dollar bill) in the door, trapping it between the door and the seal. Now pull the paper out. If it comes out easily, the door gaskets may be dried out. Get replacement seals from the manufacturer – they’re not difficult to replace. Some slide into a groove, others are held with screws, still others glue in place.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Did RVers buy “too much” motorhome?

Dear RV Shrink:

I think we bought too much motorhome. It makes my husband nervous to drive. He’s always saying, “I just want to park this sucker.” We are now headed south for the winter and he will only drive on interstate highways, stay in commercial campgrounds with pull-thru sites and use truck-stop-sized gas stations…. I think we should lose about ten feet of living space, but my husband says we will take a bath on downsizing. Are we stuck? I wanted to see America, but not at 65 mph rocketing along some super slab. Help! —SuperSized in Santa Fe

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s response.

Yesterday’s featured article: For a better rest, use a backflow preventer.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Don’t scream, just fix the screen!

This roll of screen repair tape is just what you need to fix those torn or ripped screens in your home or RV. Don’t waste money on a new screen! Cut as much tape as you need, stick it over the torn patch and you’re good to go. Learn more or order here.

Quick Tip

Not-so-messy oil filter removal



Changing your own oil? Oil filter removal can be a real mess. After loosening the filter enough to move it by hand, cover the filter with a one-gallon freezer bag. Oozy oil goes in the bag, along with the filter. Sealed up, it’s ready to take to the appropriate disposal/recycle center.

Random RV Thought

If you dream of spending all or a good part of your life traveling with an RV but keep finding excuses why you can’t do it, then quit making excuses. The time will never be right. Meanwhile, time is passing. You could get sick or your spouse could get sick, and “bye, bye dream.” And don’t listen to your kids if they say, “Stay home.” Just tell them you will keep in contact and that you will swing by when you’re in their neighborhood.

Camco vent insulator keeps you warm and cool!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

For those who travel with pets…

GoPetFriendly.com is a “full-service” website for those traveling with pets. Besides helpful tips for traveling with your furry friends, they list pet-friendly campgrounds, beaches, off-leash parks, as well as veterinarians and pet supply stores, and even restaurants and wineries where your pooch is welcome to join you!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV has rooftop swimming pool.

• Keeping RV water lines from freezing during cold winter use.

• RV Electricity – What’s up with upside-down outlets? (Lots of comments.)

• Reader comment: Shortage of RV spaces a big problem. (Lots of comments here, too.)

#882F

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Trivia

A sneeze sounds different in different parts of the world. Here in the U.S. we tend to say, “Achoo!” but French-speaking countries sneeze out “Atchoum!” and Germans say “Hatschi!” In Japan they tend to say “Hakshun!”

How many Earths could fit inside the sun? The answer was in yesterday’s newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Arriving at the scene of a car crash, a paramedic asks the driver, “Are you badly hurt?” “I don’t know,” says the driver. “I haven’t spoken to my lawyer yet.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com