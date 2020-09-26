Thor recalls some 2018-21 motorhomes for tire failure risk

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling more than 1,600 model year 2018-2021 Aria, Palazzo, Tuscany, and Venetian motorhomes built on a Daimler Trucks (DTNA) chassis. The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may contact the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged.

Extensive damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

TMC will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will make the necessary repairs. The remedy is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 15, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-800-524-5210 extension 104 or DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000204. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-861. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

