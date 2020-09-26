Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 967

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 60 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Dairy Queen, Boise City, OK

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the staff on duty. Park in the separate lot behind fence at the back of the main lot. Appears level but unlit. Wi-Fi in DQ; RVer reports good 4G cell signal. Click here for details.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Valdosta, GA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but please obtain permission from store management. The store may grant permission for two nights. Park in separate lot on south side of building, without obstructing traffic lanes. Level, well-lit and appears safe, with only light traffic noise in this side lot. Walmart and Sam’s club just to the S, across Norman Dr. 6 – 8 restaurants between. Click here for details.



Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Two excellent guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

And this guidebook should be an essential resource for RVers who boondock on public lands: Bureau of Land Management Camping.

Please join our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds, and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

Here’s a free parking location from Facebook user Gary Yadon on our Free Campgrounds group: Gary writes, “Thedford, NE city park thirty amp elect. Donations.”

Facebook user Carol Kellogg on our new Facebook group, Outstanding but affordable RV parks, writes: “Twin Oaks RV Park in Elko, GA is a favorite of ours. Friendly owners, clean park with a happy vibe. Many shade sites, clean restrooms, nice saltwater pool. Good Sam & extended stay discounts.”

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

