2021 Chevy Silverado: Increased towing for versatile new truck

By James Raia

The Chevy Silverado 1500, the country’s second-highest-selling light-duty full-size pickup truck, is known for its versatility. For 2021, the manufacturer has added a truckload of technology and mechanical updates.

It’s now in production and will be available beginning throughout the fall in different sections of the country. The 2021 Chevy Silverado will be highlighted by a new Multi-Flex tailgate.

The new tailgate has six unique functions, allowing for easier access to bed cargo, enhanced loading solutions and a standing workstation. With a weight capacity of 375 pounds, different configurations are used to activate it: either a key fob or two tailgate-mounted buttons.

Chevy Silverado: New towing ratings

Combined with the Silverado’s expansive cargo space, LED lighting, a 120-volt outlet and 12 fixed tie-downs, the new truck is the most functional and capable Silverado.

The Multi-Flex tailgate will be available in early 2021 on all new Silverado 1500 models.

The 2021 Crew Cab Short Box model increases its rating by 2,500 pounds to a max capacity of 9,300 pounds in two-wheel drive.

A newly available Regular Cab Long Box model provides the maximum 2.7L tow rating of 9,600 pounds and ups Silverado’s overall max payload to 2,280 pounds in 2WD.

The 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel adds 1,900 pounds of trailering capacity to nearly every configuration and provides the maximum capacity of 9,500 pounds to 2WD models.

The 3.0L Duramax engine also receives a $1,500 MSRP price reduction for 2021 models, and customers benefit from both increased towing capacity and industry-leading EPA-estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg highway in 2WD.

Several camera view upgrades will also be featured:

Trailer Length Indicator: When making a lane-change maneuver with the turn signal activated, a red overlay twice the length of the compatible trailer is shown on the center console screen, which can help show when other vehicles are present.

Jack-Knife Alert: Tracks the position of the compatible trailer in relation to the vehicle and provides an alert if a potential jack-knife situation is imminent.

Cargo Bed View enhancement: Cargo Bed Zoom View and Bed Hitch Guidance are now available, which help to align and hook up a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailer.

For more information, visit: www.chevrolet.com.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

