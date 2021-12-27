Monday, December 27, 2021

Just for fun

Take a drive in this hilarious RV (turn your corners slowly!)

By Chuck Woodbury
two story rvYou would not want to drive this two-story rig down any highway with even a slight breeze (especially a crosswind), as you will see in the video segment below from a British comedy show.

The hosts drive three homebuilt RVs 215 miles across the English countryside and the results are hilarious. Stopping for petrol is definitely more challenging than the average RVer experiences.

This two-story rig is not the silliest. The “assemble after you arrive at the campsite” creation is equally bizarre. It would likely fare worse in a windstorm (even a slight one) than the two-story concoction.

We bet you would not want to spend the night in this two-story rig’s bed, which one host demonstrates. Watching this video will brighten your day!

