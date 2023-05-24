RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Issue 2128

Today’s thought

“I’ve begun to realize that you can listen to silence and learn from it. It has a quality and a dimension all its own.” —Chaim Potok

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Scavenger Hunt Day!

On this day in history: 1935 – The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati Reds beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2–1 at Crosley Field.

Tip of the Day

Tricks to finding quiet RV parks

By Gail Marsh

Who wouldn’t want a little peace and quiet? From morning to night, daily noise hammers at our senses. Work, traffic, technology, conversation, and more assail our ears in a never-ending cacophony. Wouldn’t a nice, quiet getaway be welcome? Yes! But how can you find a quiet RV park?

Is boondocking the only alternative to quiet RV parks?

Boondockers know that BLM land and other off-grid opportunities offer secluded and quiet spots. The problem? Not every RVer wants to boondock. So what’s a non-boondocker’s alternative?

Find out here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Warning: Welded hitch broke loose and “toad” took off! Preventable?

Dear Dave,

Recently our receiver completely broke off from our Class C Fleetwood Jamboree GT. Our motorhome is well-maintained and in excellent condition, but it is a 2005 model which we purchased at 2 years old. The RV has just over 100,000 miles. The receiver weld broke, sending our towed Fiat 500 Abarth convertible, the hitch with the safety cables still attached, and the receiver, into the median. It hit a cement wall. We believe the vehicle, still attached to all the towing equipment, then shot back across 3 lanes of traffic. …

Continue reading, including Dave's answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

How to tell if your RV awning rail is coming loose, and how to fix it

During an inspection of a 2019 Grand Design Momentum in the shop, I found the awning rail coming loose at the roof line of the RV. In the video below, see the telltale sign that got me to inspect the rail, and see just how far the rail has come loose. I’ll also show you how to get the rail back in place.

Click here

Video of the day

How to choose a campground: Tips for vetting before you go

By Cheri Sicard

Frank and Tori (of the Frank and Tori YouTube channel) recently stayed at what was, for them, the worst campground ever. That experience, which they talk about in the video below, prompted them to create this video with tips on how to choose a campground.

Frank and Tori do not want others to waste a trip with a bad experience, so they are here to help you vet the campground before you travel there.

Click here to watch

Crowds, noise, trash force these work campers to “retire”

By Brenda Odom

By Brenda Odom

We have been campers for more than 30 years; we have been work campers for the past five of those. Before that, we spent a year managing a large coastal RV resort. In other words, I doubt we would be called "newbies."

Reader poll

The history of hammocks and their popularity at campsites; do you bring one RVing?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Cleanup tips for stove parts

“I manage a 175-unit apartment complex and have cleaned more stove parts than you can imagine. Here’s a tip that I use all the time. Simply put all your stove parts including the oven grills in a large garbage bag. Then spray the contents with oven cleaner or sudsy ammonia (avoid the fumes, of course), close up the bag and let them sit overnight. A quick scrub with an SOS pad or steel wool and everything will look brand-new.” Thanks to Steve P.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

10 common travel scams, and how to protect yourself when traveling

Not all of these apply directly to RVers (you probably don’t take taxis too often), but they’re still really good to know about and keep in the back of your mind. We do NOT want you getting scammed, and scammers are getting very sneaky these days!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

No-Bake Peanut Butter Chow Mein Noodle Cookies

by Deborah Hurtado from Las Vegas, NV

These no-bake cookies are a cross between scotcheroos and classic haystack cookies. The sweet gooeyness that holds this cookie together is the perfect contrast to the salty chow mein noodles. Nuts in the peanut butter add another layer of crunch. Chocolate on top is the perfect complement to all the flavors.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

No matter what you call “soda”, “pop”, “soda pop”, or “cola”, it all falls under the “soft drink” category. But what makes it “soft”? Well, “hard” drinks refer to alcohol, even centuries before “soda” or “pop” were invented. The term “soft drinks” was said in contrast to hard drinks to indicate that they had no alcohol in them. After the 17th century, when the carbonated beverage industry needed a blanket term that would apply to all soft drinks, no matter the regional slang, they adopted “soft drink” to serve as an umbrella term. This is why other beverages like juices and teas, even though they’re non-alcoholic, aren’t called “soft drinks.”

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Penny and Lilly, our mixed breed rescues, are the best campers. They have traveled cross-country, first in a hybrid camper, then the Premier, and most recently in the 5th wheel. Always excited to see what is next.” —Diane Giddis

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

