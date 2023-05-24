RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Issue 2128
Tip of the Day
Tricks to finding quiet RV parks
By Gail Marsh
Who wouldn’t want a little peace and quiet? From morning to night, daily noise hammers at our senses. Work, traffic, technology, conversation, and more assail our ears in a never-ending cacophony. Wouldn’t a nice, quiet getaway be welcome? Yes! But how can you find a quiet RV park?
Is boondocking the only alternative to quiet RV parks?
Boondockers know that BLM land and other off-grid opportunities offer secluded and quiet spots. The problem? Not every RVer wants to boondock. So what’s a non-boondocker’s alternative?
Ask Dave
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”
Warning: Welded hitch broke loose and “toad” took off! Preventable?
Dear Dave,
Recently our receiver completely broke off from our Class C Fleetwood Jamboree GT. Our motorhome is well-maintained and in excellent condition, but it is a 2005 model which we purchased at 2 years old. The RV has just over 100,000 miles. The receiver weld broke, sending our towed Fiat 500 Abarth convertible, the hitch with the safety cables still attached, and the receiver, into the median. It hit a cement wall. We believe the vehicle, still attached to all the towing equipment, then shot back across 3 lanes of traffic. …
Continue reading, including Dave’s answer
In the RV shop with Dustin
How to tell if your RV awning rail is coming loose, and how to fix it
During an inspection of a 2019 Grand Design Momentum in the shop, I found the awning rail coming loose at the roof line of the RV. In the video below, see the telltale sign that got me to inspect the rail, and see just how far the rail has come loose. I’ll also show you how to get the rail back in place.
Video of the day
How to choose a campground: Tips for vetting before you go
By Cheri Sicard
Frank and Tori (of the Frank and Tori YouTube channel) recently stayed at what was, for them, the worst campground ever. That experience, which they talk about in the video below, prompted them to create this video with tips on how to choose a campground.
Frank and Tori do not want others to waste a trip with a bad experience, so they are here to help you vet the campground before you travel there.
Truck parts and accessories: Huge selection at Amazon. Browse or order.
Crowds, noise, trash force these work campers to “retire”
By Brenda Odom
We have been campers for more than 30 years; we have been work campers for the past five of those. Before that, we spent a year managing a large coastal RV resort. In other words, I doubt we would be called “newbies.” … Continue reading why these work campers are becoming “just campers” here.
Reader poll
The history of hammocks and their popularity at campsites; do you bring one RVing?
Quick Tip
Cleanup tips for stove parts
“I manage a 175-unit apartment complex and have cleaned more stove parts than you can imagine. Here’s a tip that I use all the time. Simply put all your stove parts including the oven grills in a large garbage bag. Then spray the contents with oven cleaner or sudsy ammonia (avoid the fumes, of course), close up the bag and let them sit overnight. A quick scrub with an SOS pad or steel wool and everything will look brand-new.” Thanks to Steve P.
On this day last year…
- Tip: A simple fix for a toilet bowl that’s not holding water
- RV Review: Dutchmen Kodiak Club 177RB, a no-slide mighty mini
- Featured article: Avoid trips to the store—Regrow veggies in your RV from scraps!
- Recipe: Easy Crock Pot Macaroni and Cheese
Website of the day
10 common travel scams, and how to protect yourself when traveling
Not all of these apply directly to RVers (you probably don’t take taxis too often), but they’re still really good to know about and keep in the back of your mind. We do NOT want you getting scammed, and scammers are getting very sneaky these days!
Recipe of the Day
No-Bake Peanut Butter Chow Mein Noodle Cookies
by Deborah Hurtado from Las Vegas, NV
These no-bake cookies are a cross between scotcheroos and classic haystack cookies. The sweet gooeyness that holds this cookie together is the perfect contrast to the salty chow mein noodles. Nuts in the peanut butter add another layer of crunch. Chocolate on top is the perfect complement to all the flavors.
Trivia
No matter what you call “soda”, “pop”, “soda pop”, or “cola”, it all falls under the “soft drink” category. But what makes it “soft”? Well, “hard” drinks refer to alcohol, even centuries before “soda” or “pop” were invented. The term “soft drinks” was said in contrast to hard drinks to indicate that they had no alcohol in them. After the 17th century, when the carbonated beverage industry needed a blanket term that would apply to all soft drinks, no matter the regional slang, they adopted “soft drink” to serve as an umbrella term. This is why other beverages like juices and teas, even though they’re non-alcoholic, aren’t called “soft drinks.”
Readers’ Pets of the Day
“Penny and Lilly, our mixed breed rescues, are the best campers. They have traveled cross-country, first in a hybrid camper, then the Premier, and most recently in the 5th wheel. Always excited to see what is next.” —Diane Giddis
The Breakaway Cable should always be attached to the frame of the vehicle towing the Toad not to the hitch or receiver which can fail. If the frame were to fail, trust me you now have bigger problems than a wandering Toad leaving your RV. Those people who hook their Breakaway cable to the hitch or receiver are at risk of causing a major accident.
Penny and Lilly look happy together and super sweet. Rescues are the best and too many need loving human companions.
Yeah, I fail to find those types of funnies funny. Why always make the wife bossy and the husband a dummy? I am a wife and these annoy me as much as the “if the wife ain’t happy no one’s happy,” or the “behind every great man is a great woman,” or the kind that just make men, or women, look stupid.
So, let’s not post these types of “funnies” so the next generation doesn’t keep perpetuating them.
Lighten up.
Chill. It’s a funny. Laugh then move on.
It’s funny because it’s true!
I like them, it’s ok with me. That the trouble with America anymore people get offended over nothing. I’m one who isn’t the politically correct generation and don’t care if other’s don’t like it. God Bless America.
Funny or Fact? Sometimes Facts ARE Funny. I DO wear the pants in the family. I just don’t know which pants until they are laid out for me. When we first got married I found out that my clothes did not match or coordinate with her outfit, so I changed and sometime changed again. Not liking to trying on clothes, I just TOLD her (see I DO wear the “pants”) to lay out an “appropriate” outfit. No arguments for over half a century. HOWEVER, choice of underwear is MY choice. Sock color? I have one style of white socks that I wear with EVERYTHING – in my cowboy boots. Oh, there is NO WAY she will touch my boots – I have boots the right color for every outfit and occasion. I’m sure I will be buried with my boots on – I just don’t know which pants. .
Greatest comeback yet😂😂
Some things call for being serious…this isn’t one of them. It’s humor, & in many cases it’s true.
The “Ask Dave” question about tow vehicle breaking away from the coach illustrates how owners disregard auxiliary braking systems because the towed vehicle is under the states laws for aux brakes.
The vehicle didn’t break away….the whole hitch with the tow bar & vehicle broke away. The braking system doesn’t help in this situation or the one in the article. We use a braking system for our 5,000lb Jeep with a 10,000lb hitch. 100 miles from our RV park destination we stopped at a rest stop. Husband got out to check things. Well, our 10K lb hitch lost the left bolt & nut and was just hanging there. The right side had a substantial crack…not at a joint. Fortunately, we were able to remove the hitch. Found a commercial welder 70 miles from RV park (on our route) and he was able to weld it up and help reinstall it on our motorhome.
I disagree. The braking system would help in that situation. As soon as the cable was pulled from the emergency disconnect switch, the toad’s brakes would have been activated….that is as long as the cable was not attached to the towing system and to the frame of the tow vehicle….as is recommended by all manufactures. Unfortunately, most owners attach the cable to the hitch, which won’t help at all if the hitch itself breaks loose.
We had to make a sudden stop due to something miles ahead and everyone braking. We got stopped, didn’t hit anyone, so good we thought. Started up again, kept our distance again and then another fast stop as all taillights ahead were red. Again got stopped ok..then as we started up again with rest of bumper to bumper traffic hubby says I don’t see the car!. We pulled over ,stopped and just as we reached door a knock. Opened door, Hwy patrol says Have you seen your car? Scary question. Getting out saw car at crazy angle. Tow bar bent collapsed and car looked like an elephant sat on it. Yes tow bar bent, and caused damage to car. Patrol guy helped us get it unhooked, looked under to see if anything leaking,no leaks. I got in car and it started, I backed it up and managed to get to next to we n. Car was totaled by insurance Co. Lesson learned..how old is your tow bar??We were given it by a dealer, he said it was used.
You also failed as Dave did to read where the entire receiver broke away. In the the 45 years I’ve been towing I have yet to see an attachment point for a breakaway safety cable on an auxiliary braking system other than the receiver. The part that I didn’t see was that very seldom if ever would all the welds break simultaneously, which leads me to suspect the receiver must’ve been hanging down on one side or the other when the toad was hitched which should’ve been noticed but not paid attention to.
I don’t think Dave missed it…he even talked about it.
I just think he was trying to be “more than thorough” to discuss some other breakaway items not related to losing the entire hitch. I will admit it was more confusing that way!
It is SO simple to make a breakaway connection point on the frame if nothing exists. Doing so and using it provides the safety factor that connecting directly to the receiver does not.
All hitch and tow bar manufacturers recommend the brake actuator cable be mounted to a non-hitch location on the towing vehicle. As Spike says .. easy! Safety chains on the other hand are usually mounted to the hitch. Attaching them to the towing vehicle frame could be a challenge.
At least one State and several 4-down toad makers specify max speed of 55mph while being towed. Wreck at 63mph and say goodbye to most insurance claims.