What should I do when I have to leave the RV behind for a few days or weeks?

When leaving the RV behind for a few days or a few weeks, a checklist comes in handy to make sure everything is good when you go and, most importantly, when you come back.

We live in our RV full-time and were needing to leave it for a week-and-a-half. How hard could that be? Just lock the door and go, right? Not quite.

On the road with the first drops of rain falling on our car windshield, we both asked simultaneously, “Did you close the vent?” After a rather unpleasant discussion about who actually opened the bathroom vent, we both said, “I don’t remember. Do you?”

I decided right then and there to create a checklist for when we need to leave the RV behind.

Checklist to leave the RV behind

Electronics and appliances

Turn off all TVs.

Turn off the satellite receiver.

Unplug all countertop appliances.

Food

Take out the garbage and recycling.

Toss, give away or freeze anything perishable.

Clean out fridge and freezer and leave doors ajar if not plugged in. Turn off.

Turn off the ice maker and dump the remaining ice (or use it or give it to your neighbor!).

If you’re not plugged into power and the generator has auto start and stop, make sure it is programmed for generator hours or disable auto-start. (Disclaimer: I haven’t figured that whole piece out. An RV technician set it up originally.)

Windows and doors

Double-check that vents are closed. (!)

Close all windows.

Check that the washer door is ajar.

Holding tanks and water

Dump holding tanks.

Disconnect sewer hose and store. (Our sewer hose has been a bridge for mice in the past.)

Disconnect water hose and cap end (do not want anyone turning the water spigot on from outside while we were gone).

Double-check that the water pump is off.

Security

Pull night or sun shades down.

Put out mouse repellent and plug in the “don’t-know-if-it-really-works-or-not” sonic mouse repeller.

Lock all bay doors.

Check that safe is closed and locked.

Turn lights off.

Give a trusted neighbor a key or code to get in. Also leave them phone numbers and address where we can be reached in case of an emergency with the RV.

Let the RV park know the dates we’ll be gone and who has a key to our RV.

Now, finally, lock the door and leave!

Geez. That reminds me of getting ready for winter! Not having to deal with winter is why we are full-time snowbirds. Already I am missing sleeping in my own bed!

