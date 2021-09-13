RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 13, 2021

Issue 1686

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” ―Martin Luther King Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peanut Day!

On this day in history: 1899 – Henry Bliss is the first person in the United States to be killed in an automobile accident.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Amazing Dawn Powerwash uses less water – a huge benefit to RVers

By Gail Marsh

This stuff is amazing. Really. Amazing! I’ll admit that when I first saw the television commercial for Dawn Platinum Powerwash™ Dish Spray, I was skeptical. I think I may have even grimaced and shuddered a bit. It just didn’t seem right to spray a bit of the stuff onto our greasy plates, wipe ‘em down, and then rinse and dry. I guess I equated this kind of mostly dry-dish-cleaning to when our kids let the dog lick plates “clean” before they’d stick the dishes into the dishwasher. Yuck!

But then I tried it. Yes, I plunked down almost five bucks for one pint (16 oz.) of the “miracle mixture.” I may have even grimaced and shuddered a bit at the checkout. But I could hardly wait to try it! And it worked! Dawn’s Powerwash made the greasy residue from our grilled burgers melt right off the plates. The next night’s steak kabob mess was clean in record time, too. What a game changer!

Here are some ways Dawn Powerwash will benefit RVers…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 192RBS travel trailer. He writes, “The size of this trailer is a nice balance between maneuverability and interior space, offering a relatively livable amount of interior space without requiring a huge vehicle to tow it.” Check it out.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2022 Winnebago Roam mobility-enhanced Class B

• 2021 Cherokee 274VFK V-nose travel trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, September 13, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Should I cover my RV when stored outside?

Dear Dave,

We are storing our 2018 Coachmen Prism at home and outside in the usually wet Issaquah, WA, area. Do you think buying a cover for it is a good idea? And what type of cover would you recommend? And if we are to cover it or some portion of it, when should we do it – after all the leaves are down? Does it have to be dry to cover? I’m not sure how that is possible. All suggestions will be very much appreciated by this newbie. —Stephanie

Read Dave’s advice here.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Why won’t the water heater heat water?

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Power two trailers at the same time with the ProPower 30-amp outlet

Dear Mike,

I’d like to ask you a question about some adapters you may use for the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid… I own one with the 7.2 kW built-in generator and I’m interested in splitting the 240v/30amp outlet into two separate 120-volt, 30-amp circuits. It would be really cool to be able to provide power for two 30-amp trailers at the same time. How did you do it with your demo truck? —Gregg S

Read Mike’s answer.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Husband says “No” to danger; wife says, “Let’s go!”

By Tom Mitchell

“Is it true that in every relationship, one partner is more wild and adventurous than the other? If true, I’m not that person. I suffer from Acrophobia, an irrational fear of heights… And I swim like a rock. So, I’m not the guy that says let’s go swimming in the ocean or let’s get on a roller coaster. Nope.” Read about Tom’s harrowing experience at the ocean, thanks to his adventurous wife. (Includes a poll.)

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Well, this sure makes things easier… a lot easier!

Back in the day…

What do you know about the history of RVing? RV history expert Al Hesselbart shares some fascinating stories:

• Aviation pioneers and the early RVs

• The history of motorized RVs

• The evolution of campgrounds

• The early RV visionaries

• Sheldon Coleman, building a gear empire

Reader poll

Do you ever go geocaching?

We’ll give you a hint: Click here.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Can’t find the awning pull loop?

Time to open your awning? Sometimes finding the awning pull loop at the end of the strap can be difficult. Get a large, colorful carabiner like those used by climbers and sailors. The “snap lock” hardware makes it easier to find the end of the strap, and you can grab it with your awning hook. Find them at most big box stores. (Or, hey. How about at Amazon.com?)

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Dick Kashdin

2015 Holiday Rambler Ambassador DB

“We custom ordered our third 40-foot Class A DP in late 2014. It has a bath-and-a-half, which we had on our second coach. Once you have a bath-and-a-half it is hard to do without it. It has a mid-entry separating the living portion from the bedroom portion. Directly across from the mid-entry is the half-bath so that party guests from the outside do not have to walk through our coach to use the toilet facilities. We ordered it with a stacked washer/dryer, residential fridge, two ACs and two furnaces for two separate cool and heat zones (living and bedroom area). It has 4 TVs (one outside) with auto satellite, all LED lighting and a central vacuum system. It has a 340HP Cummins with over 9 mpg, and is under 13 feet tall. It has Marine-style toilets that macerates all waste while using very little water. Drives like a Cadillac, taking hills and mountains with ease. Works for us.” Jeesh! Sounds nice, Dick. When can we move in?

Website of the day

Your Ultimate Guide to State Parks in the South

If you don’t already have a trip planned to the South, trust us, you’ll want to after reading this list. Look at these places – they’re gorgeous!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 24

Tony Barthel shares his top picks for the coolest RVs coming on the market, on this edition of the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 10-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ep-24-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Picture your special lady wearing these!

Face it, guys. When it comes to sexy nighties, it would be hard to top these casual pajama bottoms! And, ladies – if your partner seems a little disinterested in cuddling these days, wait until he sees you enter the room wearing these! Wowwie! What a great gift these would make. Learn more or order.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• The scary truth about thousands of catalytic converter thefts

• Rough Road Ahead: Four essential tips to avoid the bumps

• View your campground reservations on your map

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread

by Michelle Helgesen from Crystal Lake, IL

One taste of this rich and decadent banana bread, you may never want it any other way. The addition of chocolate chips and peanut butter chips is an amazing flavor combination. Enjoy this for dessert or with afternoon tea. Easy to throw together, you will be hiding bananas to ripen just to make this moist banana bread.

And just when we thought banana bread couldn’t get any tastier… Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Cheeseburger and “Fries” Chowder

• Pizza Casserole



Trivia

When looking at or into a large crowd, the human eye and mind can only recognize two faces at a time, according to a study published in the Psychonomic Bulletin & Review. You can read more about the study here.

SAVE MONEY!

Don’t toss away good batteries!

Most RVers rely on battery-powered devices while on the road, whether flashlights, radios or cameras. But sometimes you can’t tell how much life a battery has remaining so you toss it to “be sure.” This small, inexpensive tester will alert you in an instant to the condition of a battery, saving you money from needlessly tossing ones with plenty of remaining life! Works on AA, AAA, C, D, 9V and button-type batteries. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Willie is a 9.5-year-old Lab mix and Callie is a 6.5-year-old Wheatenish Terrier. Both are enthusiastic travelers and inseparable. Wonderful companions and family members.” —Bill Brogan

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com