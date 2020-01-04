What we learned about you last week (December 28 – January 3)

By Emily Woodbury

Happy 2020! Another decade down, huh? How does that feel? What was your most favorite thing you did or accomplished in these last ten years? Favorite place you visited? Favorite new thing you tried? Tell me in the comments; I’d love to hear about these experiences and memories. But for now, I’ve got a lot to do, and we’ve got a lot to learn, so let’s focus on this thing first. 🙂

As you may remember, a few weeks ago we asked if you owned a pickup truck. Out of those who answered, 80% of you said you do. This question prompted last Saturday’s question (which, as of now, has 6.173 votes! Holy cow!): What brand of truck do you use for RVing? The number one answer, at 36 percent of votes, was Ford. I’ll run through the rest like this: 25% Dodge, 20% Chevy, 9% GMC, 6% Toyota, 2% Nissan, and the remaining 3% own either a Honda, Jeep or “other.”

In Sunday’s newsletter, we were curious to know how many holiday cards you received this year. The same amount of you as above, 36 percent, received five or fewer (or none) cards this year. A quarter of you received somewhere between six and ten cards, 21 percent of you got between 10-20 cards, 10 percent of you received 20-30 cards, and 7 percent of you got more than 30 holiday cards this year – wow! Next year let’s do an RVtravel.com reader holiday card swap! How fun would that be? I’m shoving that into a corner of my brain so I can remember it…

Monday’s poll taught us that you don’t have too much interest in browsing antique stores while you’re out on the road. Most of you, 34 percent, don’t have any interest in them at all; however, on the other side of the spectrum, 11 percent of you enjoy browsing antique stores very much. A quarter of you will stop and visit them sometimes, and 30 percent of you will, though very rarely.

Midnight is past your bedtime, huh? On Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, we asked if you were celebrating the arrival of 2020 that night. The majority of you, 56 percent, said nope, it’s past your bedtime. Another 29 percent of you didn’t celebrate in any particular way, but you did stay up to watch the clock strike and the ball drop. Only a tiny 2 percent of you hosted a party, and another 13 percent of you went out to a party.

Sticking to the New Year’s theme, Wednesday’s poll asked if you had a New Year’s resolution. A small 7 percent of you have one resolution, 9 percent of you have more than one, 5 percent said no, that you’re still working on last year’s (*slowly raises hand*), and 79 percent of you don’t have one at all. Here’s a reason not to make a New Year’s resolution.

Guess it’s safe to say that 32 percent of you do not want a goodnight hiss from a snake! You answered that the thought of holding a non-venomous snake is scary. We do have a few good sports though – 37 percent of you said you don’t particularly like holding one and you’d prefer not to, but you would; and 28 percent of you aren’t afraid to hold one at all. Only a small 4 percent of you love holding snakes! I’d call you weird, but I don’t want you to throw a hissy fit. Oh, and that’s what we learned on Thursday.

Do you share your location with anyone else on your smartphone (that’s what we asked on Friday)? Let’s start from the back. It looks like 22 percent of you don’t even know how to do this, 46 percent of you answered no, you don’t, 20 percent of you share your location with more than one person, and 13 percent of you share it with just one person. Fun fact: Chuck (my dad) shares his location with me so I always know when he’s up to no good. Hehehe. Or, for example, when I see that he’s home but he’s not answering my phone calls, texts, or emails, I can safely assume he is napping. Humph.

Okidokie, friends. Take care and enjoy this fresh new week of the new year!