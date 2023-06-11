You caused a freak accident at the campground. Are you covered?

It’s another relaxing trip to the campground. This time you brought the grandkids. As the sun sets over the horizon, you break out the marshmallows by the fireside. The youngest grandchild ignites a marshmallow, and in their excitement, springs the burning goody off the stick and onto a guest across the fireside. The flaming projectile ignites the guest’s coat on fire, and the rest is summed up in a lawsuit. You have homeowner’s insurance—are you covered? Hang on, you have liability insurance on the motorhome—are you covered?

Are you covered? The $64,000 question

Are you covered? That’s the $64,000 question. But in these litigious and attorney-filled days, maybe it’s more the $640,000 question – or worse! Weird things can happen in the campground. Maybe the grandchild didn’t flip the flame-mallow off the stick. Maybe a visiting RVer tripped over a piece of firewood you left near the fire pit and fractured their whatchamacallit. In any event, most of us have foresight enough to insure for what can happen at home, and on the highway, but in the campground, it’s a whole ‘nother matter.

The simple answer to the above questions, are you covered, is this: No. Your homeowner’s liability policy will cover things that happen at home, or maybe even near to home. For example, junior whacks a home run baseball right through the neighbor’s large, and very expensive, plate glass window. Your insurance likely has you covered. Or you’re negotiating your motorhome down a busy freeway, and hey, presto! You’re air conditioner shroud comes loose and blasts into a car following behind. Your motorhome (or tow vehicle insurance if that shroud came off your fifth-wheel) liability insurance should kick in.

But once you land in the campground and aren’t actively motoring down the roadway, it’s a whole new ball game. Are you covered? Nope. In the insurance trade, it’s as if you were at a place you’ve rented and something happens that could be judged your fault. Are you covered? ONLY if you have vacation liability coverage. Some companies refer to it as campsite liability coverage.

Where vacation liability coverage kicks in

Vacation liability coverage kicks in where other types of liability coverage drops off. You may think, “Hey, I don’t travel with kids, and I’m careful. Why spend the money?” Do you travel with Bowser? What if your friendly canine pal suddenly develops a completely out-of-character personality and bites the camp host? Are you covered? With vacation liability, you should be able to sleep better – even if the host can’t!

So how much does vacation liability coverage cost? One RVer we know who carries collision and comprehensive coverage on their travel trailer added $300,000 worth of vacation liability coverage to their policy. The cost? A “whopping” $2.07 for six months. Not PER month; rather, the two bucks bought them six months’ worth of coverage.

Like all good things, there’s fine print to be read

Of course, policies vary. What if you were at the fuel stop, and a passerby tripped and fell over your cooler that you set outside the door for moment? Are you covered? Maybe. Vacation liability typically covers you in a campground. If the incident happened on the way, or while you’re boondocking on public lands, your insurance company might take a different view. Find out for sure by asking your agent lots of questions.

And here’s another way to look at it. If Bowser wigged out and hucked a burning marshmallow at a guest across the fire. And if the scene caused your grandchild to be so upset they up and bit the unfortunate victim, you’re still covered. If it happens, we hope you have your camera ready. The YouTube revenue would more than cover your insurance premiums.

##RVT1108