Fact or Fiction? Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed (ANSWER)

Fact or fiction? Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed, unless you are filling up with propane or changing them out.

Answer: Fiction

There is no danger from leaving the tank cover removed from your LP tanks (technically cylinders), while stationary or while in transit. This is assuming you even have a tank cover, as they are not required by law or for safety reasons. For years travel trailers and tent trailers were manufactured and shipped to RV dealers without propane tank covers. If an RVer wanted a tank cover, they could purchase a soft vinyl cover as an optional accessory from an RV parts store. RV manufacturers didn’t even offer LP tank covers as an option back in the day. To my recollection, it wasn’t until the mid-1980s or later that manufacturers began to supply them with trailers.

LP tank covers are useful but not required

LP tank covers are useful in keeping road grime, tree droppings and the weather off your LP tanks, but other than slowing down rust on steel LP bottles, they provide little in the way of safety regardless of your RV being parked or going down the road at 70 mph. The DOT (Department of Transportation) sets the standards for the DOT-approved tanks (cylinders) used on towable RVs under their Hazardous Materials Requirements, including transportation.

The DOT regulations are a little boring, so if you don’t want to read the DOT report watch this video from the National RV Training Academy, the largest hands-on RV training academy in America. The host, Tom, has read the DOT regulations concerning transporting LP on travel trailers and condensed it into a short video on how to legally transport LP tanks. As you will see, there is no mention of needing to cover your LP tanks with a cover or a warning indicating “Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed, unless you are filling up with propane or changing them out.”

More references concerning the legal transportation of LP tanks:

Tank cover on, off or none at all, the choice is yours.

Hope you found this information useful and factual. Safe travels.

