Saturday, July 22, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Fact or Fiction? Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed (ANSWER)

By Dave Helgeson
0

Fact or fiction? Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed, unless you are filling up with propane or changing them out.

Answer: Fiction

There is no danger from leaving the tank cover removed from your LP tanks (technically cylinders), while stationary or while in transit. This is assuming you even have a tank cover, as they are not required by law or for safety reasons. For years travel trailers and tent trailers were manufactured and shipped to RV dealers without propane tank covers. If an RVer wanted a tank cover, they could purchase a soft vinyl cover as an optional accessory from an RV parts store. RV manufacturers didn’t even offer LP tank covers as an option back in the day. To my recollection, it wasn’t until the mid-1980s or later that manufacturers began to supply them with trailers.

Vintage Shasta travel trailer without tank covers
Vintage Shasta travel trailer without tank covers

LP tank covers are useful but not required

LP tank covers are useful in keeping road grime, tree droppings and the weather off your LP tanks, but other than slowing down rust on steel LP bottles, they provide little in the way of safety regardless of your RV being parked or going down the road at 70 mph. The DOT (Department of Transportation) sets the standards for the DOT-approved tanks (cylinders) used on towable RVs under their Hazardous Materials Requirements, including transportation.

The DOT regulations are a little boring, so if you don’t want to read the DOT report watch this video from the National RV Training Academy, the largest hands-on RV training academy in America. The host, Tom, has read the DOT regulations concerning transporting LP on travel trailers and condensed it into a short video on how to legally transport LP tanks. As you will see, there is no mention of needing to cover your LP tanks with a cover or a warning indicating “Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed, unless you are filling up with propane or changing them out.”

More references concerning the legal transportation of LP tanks:

Tank cover on, off or none at all, the choice is yours.

Hope you found this information useful and factual. Safe travels.

Dave will be speaking at the 2023 America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, PA, September 13th – 17th. He would love to meet RVtravel.com readers there. Feel free to introduce yourself after one of his seminars.

Now, some questions for you:

  • Is there a reoccurring half-truth you keep seeing online that you would like to see addressed?
  • Were you taught something by other RVers that turned out to be bad advice?
  • Have you recently read something that left you wondering, is that true?
  • Do you know something to be true, but none of your RVing friends believe you?

Please share your comments using the comment box below and we will do our best to provide the facts in a future Fact or Fiction entry.

Test your knowledge some more with these previous Fact or Fiction questions:

##RVT1114

Dave Helgeson
Dave Helgeson
Dave Helgeson has been around travel trailers his entire life. His grandparents and father owned an RV dealership long before the term “RV” had been coined. He has served in every position of an RV dealership with the exception of bookkeeping. Dave served as President of a local chapter of the RVDA (Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association), was on the board of advisors for the RV Technician Program of a local technical college and was a board member of the Manufactured Home and RV Association. He and his wife Cheri operated their own RV dealership for many years and for the past 29 years have managed RV shows. Dave presents seminars at RV shows across the country and was referred to as "The foremost expert on boondocking" by the late Gary Bunzer, "The RV Doctor". Dave and his wife are currently on their fifth travel trailer with Dave doing all the service, repair and modifications on his own unit.
Previous article
You carry a gun in your RV. Would you use it?
Next article
Fact or Fiction: Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE