RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 2, 2023

Issue 2244

Today’s thought

Tip of the Day

Foam gap filler is a quick fix for cracks and holes in the RV

By Nanci Dixon

The first time I used foam gap filler we were covering a few holes in our old RV. The foam expanded a lot, amazingly, all over the holes and all over my hands. Pretty soon my hands were covered and firmly stuck together. Think: super glue on steroids! I couldn’t get it off so I couldn’t drive. I had to walk to the hardware store to buy whatever would cut it. After the store staff quit laughing, they kindly sponged it off. So, lesson learned: Wear gloves.

The foam gap filler made by Great Stuff is a great tool for filling small and large holes and is particularly useful for the RVer. Unfortunately, we need to use it a lot to fill the cracks and holes mice in the desert always seem to find. It expands and quickly dries.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

How do you determine proper truck towing capacity? Part 1

GCWR, payload, GAWR—so many terms and so much confusion. There has been an enormous amount of discussion and debate on what a truck can actually tow. For years there were publications such as the Trailer Life Guide to Towing and Ford’s and Chevrolet’s own towing guides published every year. It seemed pretty easy: Just find the make, model, cab configuration, and rear end ratio and the towing capacity was right there. But the math has changed!

RV Tours

First look: Tiny, lightweight Encore VENU travel trailer

By Cheri Sicard

Elkhart, Indiana-based Encore RV is a relative newcomer in the RV space and they just introduced a brand-new tiny, lightweight trailer. The Encore VENU is so new, it’s not even on the company website yet and we don’t have much in the way of specs. Nonetheless, you can get a first look tour at this tiny trailer in the video below.

The base weight on this trailer is under 1,500 pounds, which means it does not need a robust tow vehicle.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

You must see this DIY solar-powered SUV camper!

By Cheri Sicard

Wow, you are not going to believe this creative solar-powered SUV camper that traveling nurse Arslan of the Solar Camper Car YouTube channel built.

It may be small, but it has every amenity and convenience Arslan needs to lead a comfortable nomadic lifestyle.

Click here to watch

Around the Campfire: What makes for the best RV trip—the people or the place?

By Gail Marsh

Think about your favorite RV trip. Have you ever wondered why that trip ranks as your favorite? Was it the place itself—the scenery, activities, food, etc.? Or does one trip top your list of favorites because of the folks traveling with you and the people you met along the way? We discussed this question recently around the campfire. Read more, then let us know what you think.

Reader poll

At which age should a person first be considered elderly?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Save money—Before hitting the store, check these out

Make it a habit to check eBay and Craigslist before you buy almost anything. Buying used (and sometimes new) items using eBay and craigslist can easily save you 50% or more on most items. I buy items on Amazon, too, but I usually find new items on Amazon and used items on eBay and craigslist. I bought new shocks for my motorhome on Amazon and I bought a used Progressive Industries portable electrical management system (a little box to protect against electrical surges, open ground wires, low voltage, etc.) through eBay for about half of the retail price. From Secrets of RVing on Social Security: How to Enjoy the Motorhome and RV Lifestyle While Living on Your Social Security Income Available on Amazon.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

17 mysterious shipwrecks you can see on Google Earth

Have you ever seen a shipwreck? There are many places around the country (and world) where you can see what remains from shipwrecks, but this article is neat because you don’t have to leave your current location to do so! The photos from Google Earth are amazing!

Recent poll: Has a sewer valve or hose ever broken or malfunctioned while you were dumping?

Recipe of the Day

Pulled Pork and Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

by Tammy Brownlow from Dallas, TX

If you have leftover pulled pork, have an open mind and give this grilled cheese sandwich a try. It sounds unusual but the combination of flavors is wonderful. The baked cinnamon apples are a delicious complement to the pulled pork. When grilled, the sharp cheddar cheese gets nice and gooey. This sandwich has so much flavor that you cannot wait for the next bite. We served ours with sweet potato chips for an easy meal.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lucky ‘adopted’ us 4 years ago, long before we started RVing. She has clearly adapted to camping, and has several places she likes, although she is an inside cat only when traveling. She does enjoy watching the landscape wherever we are through our many windows.” —Belinda Hayward

Leave here with a laugh

A little snail was standing at the corner waiting to cross the street. He heard two turtles coming down the street from the opposite direction. They both ran their stop sign and crashed at the intersection. The police responded and when the officer arrived he saw all the turtle parts strewn about the road and knew there were no survivors. Looking around he saw the little snail standing at the corner. He walked over and looking down he asked the snail if he saw the accident happen. The little snail looked up at the officer and said, ”Oh, officer. It happened so fast!” (Groan.)

