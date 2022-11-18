Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 120

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Friday, November 18, 2022

RVing Basics

Safe/courteous/legal driving on narrow roads

Some two-lane roads have special “turn-out” areas. You may pull into these areas and allow vehicles behind you to pass. Some two-lane roads have a passing lane. Stay in the right lane so faster vehicles may pass you in the passing lane. When you drive a slow-moving vehicle on a two-lane highway or road where passing is unsafe, and five or more vehicles are following you, pull to the side of the road wherever you can safely do so to let the vehicles pass. Try to stay to the right of the lane so the vehicles behind you can see ahead. Remember to pull off the road when it is safe and allow the faster vehicles to pass. From California DMV [Note: States have different laws regarding impeding traffic. Check this Slow Down/Move Over article from AAA. There’s a link in that article to a PDF chart with Move Over Laws for each state.]



Be extra careful when driving at night

Night driving can be especially hazardous since the body naturally wants to sleep at night. Most drivers are less alert at night, particularly after midnight. If you are sleepy, the only safe cure is to get off the road and get some sleep. If you don’t, you are risking your life and the lives of others.

Quick Tips

Keep insects out of outside LP feeds

One of our readers dropped this hint to us but, unfortunately, didn’t pass along their name. “This solution works for bees as well as spiders relating to invading the LP feeds to your water heater and oven. We put two or three mothballs in a small plastic container. Put several holes, like a paper hole punch, in the top and place them in the outside access for both. Apparently, those bugs don’t like the smell and thus will not build nests or webs in the LP feeds. I also place one in the BBQ and under the LP cover. Remember to remove them before use.” Thanks, Anon.!

Water too hot?

Full-timer Chris N. passes this along: “If your water is too hot it may not be a defective water heater or thermostat but just a loose thermostat. If you have an Atwood water heater that uses the button thermostats held against the hot water tank with a foam sticky pad, and your water is more than 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the button thermostat may just be loose. Turn off the water heater and let it cool and then press on the sticky foam around the button to force the button thermostat back up against the tank. Although this may fix the problem, you may want to replace the ECO/T-STAT foam (clean the area well before sticking on the new one) to reduce the chances of it reoccurring.” Thanks, Chris!

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“RVing is like real life, not fantasy. You WILL have problems (with the RV, the truck, the directions, the weather, finding campsites, even your health, etc.). If you can’t think on your feet, adapt, laugh at yourself, problem-solve, keep a relatively positive attitude, and aren’t confident, don’t do it. If you can’t stand being passed, going up steep hills slow and steep downhills even slower, don’t do it. Feeling pressured to drive a certain way can hurt you or damage your vehicle. It’s all about doing what you love, being in nature and meeting people from all over. But it’s also work. Think about it.” —Darlene K.

Tiny LED button lamp perfect for RV’s small, dark spaces

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

It’s a lot easier to drive a motorhome than many aspiring RVers think. More and more, people choose to travel with their RV rather than stay in hotels and motels (especially since the pandemic began in early 2020!). One reason is they know that their RV bed won’t have bedbugs, which can be a problem in other lodging.

RESOURCES:

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

