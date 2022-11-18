RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 18, 2022

Issue 1995

Tip of the Day

Never stop learning: Ways to do so while RVing

By Gail Marsh

It’s been said, “Blessed are the curious for they shall have adventures.” I agree! Curiosity or a thirst for learning can be a continuous adventure, much like RVing. There are new things around every corner! Here are just a few ways to satisfy your curiosity and learn while RVing.

Audit college courses

Many four-year collegiate institutions as well as community colleges allow people to audit classes for free. If you plan to be in one location for an extended length of time, auditing a class may be for you. Contact the college and inquire about auditing. You may be required to pay administrative, book, and/or lab fees, so talking to the admin department is a good first step. Bonus: Many classes are also offered online so you can “attend” no matter where your RV takes you!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My slide room is tearing up the floor! How can I fix it?

Dear Dave,

The front slide drags in the kitchen area and rips up the flooring. The half in the living room is fine. I’ve tried to adjust it but nothing seems to work. How can I fix it? —Kenneth, 2002 Winnebago Journey

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

5 mistakes beginners make when cooking with charcoal

By Cheri Sicard

A lot of people say they are familiar with how to grill properly when cooking with charcoal. But judging from my experience, a lot of people only THINK they know how to grill properly. Sure, these folks grill… but they regularly turn out food that tastes like lighter fluid, is undercooked, or overcooked, or charred black on the outside but raw on the inside.

You don’t know what you don’t know.

Click here to watch

If you visit this town, you’re going straight to Hell!

You just may have one in your state – a weird or silly named town – like Hell, Michigan, for example. There really is a Hell on Earth. (See what I mean by weird or funny?) Many of the strangely named towns and villages got their names because a founding father or company left their mark in the area. Other places were named after the topography of the region or because a significant historical event happened nearby. Read some of Gail Marsh’s favorite weird town names here. We bet you have some you would like to add to the list.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Quick Tip

Only put tire valve extenders on when necessary



Does your rig’s tires need valve extenders? You may find that with time, the extenders leak. So store the extenders with your tire gauge and put them on the tire only when you need to check and/or adjust tire pressure.

On this day last year…

Recipe of the Day

Green Bean Casserole Stuffed Mushrooms

by Liz Owen from Oklahoma City, OK

Two holiday favorites combined into a tasty appetizer. These stuffed mushrooms are a delicious and different appetizer. It fuses classic green bean casserole ingredients and stuffs them inside mushrooms. A tasty twist to a holiday classic.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ayanna Williams, a resident of Houston, Texas, set the record for the world’s longest fingernails. They each measure between 20-26 inches long and she’s been growing them for 24 years. Click here to watch a video of her … if you dare.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Luke (left) and JJ are GSD rescues, both about 70 lbs. JJ found us in April 2019 when she was four months old and had just lost her right eye to an infection. Luke made his way home in May of this year and is two-ish. If you have never seen two German Shepherds ‘face play’, it can look ferocious. They really rough-house even in our TT, but we can’t imagine life, or travel, without them!” —Gary Machholz

