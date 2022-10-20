RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 20, 2022

Issue 1974

Today’s thought

“You can have it all. Just not all at once.” ―Oprah Winfrey

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chicken and Waffles Day!

On this day in history: 1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Queen Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

Tip of the Day

Volunteer: Save on camping, do good, have fun

By Bob Difley

Camp hosting is not the only form of volunteer position open to RVers. Though there are volunteer positions available to students, retirees, and for seasonal needs, RVers who bring their houses with them are top-tier candidates for volunteer positions where local housing may not be available and where there is room to park RVs for the volunteers.

Many parks use volunteers for jobs such as trail maintenance, invasive plant removal, wildlife census, habitat rejuvenation, leading hikes and nature walks, and many more. These are activities/chores that don’t always get funds included in budgets and that are being pared to the bone.

Continue reading and find a place near you to volunteer

Today’s RV review…

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today's RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: What should I do with anode rod and water drain valve after winterizing?

Dear Dave,

Should I leave the anode rod out of the water heater and the water drain plug on the fresh water tank open after winterizing the camper? —Albert, 2022 Coleman LT 17B

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Awesome DIY teardrop trailer build on a Harbor Freight frame

In this video, Craig features his DIY camper teardrop trailer he created starting with a Harbor Freight kit trailer frame that retails for around $500.

Craig wanted to build a small camper that was lightweight enough to pull with his current car, but he also wanted lots of features and amenities.

Click here to watch

Trailer towing technique enters Stupid RV Tricks Hall of Fame

By Normal Frump

Oh, here we go again with massive video evidence of the dramatic decline in human intelligence. Is it the preservatives in our food numbing our brains, or our brains turning to mush after years of staring at computer screens and mobile devices — and slowly but surely transforming that ugly glob of tissue behind and above our eyeballs into the equivalent of a sea slug. … So here we go again (oh, this is hard to watch and not lose faith in humanity) with yet more evidence of modern day man’s (and woman’s) mental decline. You truly will not believe anyone could be this stupid.

Reader poll

Do you bite your nails?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Check your safety chains to prevent fires!

Pay particular attention to the length of the safety chains connected to a towed trailer or vehicle. They must be long enough to allow a full turn without binding, but short enough to not hit the ground. Wild fires along the highway have been traced to dangling safety chains causing sparks and igniting dry grass and tinder. Thanks to Fred Campbell for the hot tip.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Not only is this perfect for people who spend a lot of time behind the wheel, but it’s also on a MAJOR sale right now, which is why we’re sharing it with you!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

How to Make Cocktails While Camping

If you’re not already a camping mixologist, check out this great guide on how to make cocktails while you camp. At the bottom are some delicious-sounding cocktail recipes!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent do not carry a 30-amp or 50-amp extension cord in their RV.

• 17 percent do not eat breakfast every day.

• 16 percent currently rent a storage unit somewhere.

Recent poll: If you had a time machine, would you take a month-long trip 200 years into the past or future?

Recipe of the Day

Breakfast Pizza

by Bonnie Roberts from Lewiston, ID

This pizza has all the favorite breakfast fixings on a pizza. The crust is loaded with sausage, bacon, and hash browns. Then, it’s topped with eggs and cheese. Once baked, it’s perfection. Great for breakfast or brunch. This breakfast pizza will be a hit in your house.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Addams Family started off as a small, single cartoon that appeared in the New Yorker in 1938 drawn by Charles Addams. The cartoon was adapted for TV in 1964 where the family was finally given their names: Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, and Wednesday. (Speaking of The Addams Family – check out this RV-themed rendition of the theme song. It’s incredible!)

*Where does the term “freelancer” come from? It has a fascinating history. Read about it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our boxer Boudica has been traveling with us in our motor home since she was six weeks old. She is a fantastic companion for my wife and me and loves every aspect of camping.” —Ron Langlois

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Don’t be a Halloween grinch – decorate!

Look how festive this “Happy Halloween” (actually, “Happy Fall Y’all”) flag is with a little vintage trailer! Wouldn’t this look so cute outside your house or RV? Everyone would stop to compliment you on it (and you’d probably have to share where you got it.) For such a great price, you’d sure make a lot of people smile. It’s weatherproof, but it’s also machine-washable so it will look good as new year after year. Get your own here.

Leave here with a laugh

