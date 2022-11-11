Great RV Accessories Newsletter – Issue 13

Happy November, RV friends. This is always such an interesting time of year as some of us are planning getaways in wonderful weather, and some of us are winterizing our RVs. Bleh.

We do have a few tips for those of you putting your RVs to bed for a few months, but we hope a lot of you are finding ways to continue to enjoy this wonderful way of life. Either way, here are some fun November RV gadgets and tips.

Breaker, breaker one-nine…

After we sold our house in Cali we de-cluttered and our poor-performing walkie-talkies were one of the things we garage-saled. So now that we have new ones, I thought I’d share what we got, how we use them when RVing, and why I think walkie-talkies are so important.

Here’s the scoop on walkie-talkies

You want this. Trust me.

This past weekend we had to curtail a trip due to an injury. My poor wifey tripped on a crack in the sidewalk and hit her head on a park bench. Yikes. She’s fine, but looks terrible.

Instead of administering first aid ourselves we got the help of local EMTs. That’s expensive. I wish we had our RV’s first aid kit in the truck as that would have done the job fine. So allow me to advocate that you keep a great first aid kit in your RV and in your vehicle as well.

Coincidentally, Randall Brink did a great piece about a first aid or medic kit he likes.

Here’s the one he recommends

RV must-haves

If you’ve spent any time on the ol’ interwebs, you’ve inevitably seen someone saying that they’ve bought a new RV of some sort. The next question—what do I have to have? To that, Dale Wade has a list of suggestions and you can share those with your friends on the internet from here:

RV must-haves

Shedding some light on the situation

Way back at the FROG rally I got a set of these nifty MORryde magnetic step lights. They’ve become just such a normal thing I forgot to share them with you. Well, until now…

MORryde magnetic step lights

A fork in the road and a picky situation…

Sometimes I lay an expensive gadget on you and other times we just repurpose what we found in a drawer. Gail Marsh has a great way to repurpose toothpicks for use in your RV. See! I’m not spending all your money… yet.

10 smart uses for toothpicks

And, as long as we’re all repurposing things we already have, let’s head over to Gail Marsh once again as she’s got some pretty clever uses for forks… besides what you may already be using forks for.

Creative uses for forks

A word from the manufacturers

Here is some information we got directly from various RV gadget manufacturers that is worth checking into.

Cummins-Onan power solutions

RV power leader Cummins announced a new line of portable generators. But they’re not what you think. Publisher Chuck Woodbury has the story on these new Cummins/Onan portable power stations. We’re sure you have a…battery…of questions.

Cummins power stations

Bucket of clean

The folks at Shurhold have a bucket that’s designed to hold all the stuff you’ll need to keep your RV clean. You can even buy one of these fully equipped. (They’re also available on Amazon.)

RV bucket of clean

Winterization hints and tips

A lot of RVers are packing their rigs up for the winter (let’s have a moment of silence for them). One of the big concerns, in this case, is rodents. So here are some articles we brought back about rodents and keeping them out of your RV:

A rodent repellent our readers say actually works: No Rats Here.

Does Irish Spring soap keep the rodents out? Find out here.

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. An affordable price on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

