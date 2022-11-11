RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 11, 2022

Issue 1990

Today’s thought

“The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men.” —Minot J. Savage

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Veterans Day, of course!

In honor of our heroic servicemen and women on Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in Canada, thank you for protecting our freedoms.

Veterans, gain free access to all National Parks (that’s for everyone!) and many state parks too, such as New Mexico, Colorado, California and Washington. Check your state parks website online to see. Additionally, you get a ton (and we mean a ton!) of free food. Find a list of all those food and beverage freebies here. Thank you for your service—enjoy your day!

On this day in history: 1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.

Tip Article of the Day

Editor’s Note: This article is from Memorial Day last year, but it’s worth re-running and re-reading today.

A Vet’s View: “Camping is therapeutic for military veterans”

By Louis J. Finkle

Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans.” That is the conclusion reached after many years of observing hundreds of my “brothers and sisters.” As a researcher specializing in handicapping conditions, I find that the benefits of veterans experiencing and sharing recreational activities with other veterans become therapeutic!

Continue reading

This is so funny!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Any comments about the Alde heating system?

Dear Dave,

Do you have any experience with the Alde heating system used by nuCamp, Airstream and Roadtrek?

Long story, but based on my personal experience and the multitude of comments on nuCamp forums (haven’t checked any others yet), there are some issues with the Alde heating systems in at least the nuCamp RVs.

Continue reading Calvin’s question and Dave’s answer

Video of the day

DIY mini survival kit: Easy-to-make survival kit in an Altoids tin

By Cheri Sicard

The folks from Wranglestar were challenged to make a DIY mini survival kit for emergencies using only items that could be procured from Walmart. Not only that, the entire kit had to fit into a used Altoids mints tin.

They were up to the challenge. Everyone should carry these mini survival kits.

Click here to watch

Get rid of those decal “ghosts”!

If you use a coin to remove old decals from your RV, you may have an unwelcome guest when the job’s done: decal “ghosts” – shadowy after-images imprinted in the Filon siding. The solution? A heavy-duty oxidation remover! Pour the remover onto a rough sponge and scrub the Filon in circles. The yellow oxidation will come right up and your RV will look good as new! The remover will also remove stains, scratches and water spots. Learn more or order here.

Got a bad travel itch? How to deal with poison ivy

“Happiness,” wrote the poet Ogden Nash, “is having a scratch for every itch.” We daresay Nash never ran into a patch of poison ivy. He’d have been so busy with the scratches he’d never have time to lift his pen. Poison ivy rash, and the resulting itch, can literally last for weeks. What a way to spoil an RV trip! How can you deal with poison ivy and its creepy cohorts, poison oak and poison sumac? Find out here.

Reader poll

Did you serve in the military?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Only use distilled water in batteries

When topping off battery cells, NEVER use anything other than distilled water. Bottled water contains minerals (that’s why it tastes so good!). Bottled water may be good for your cells, but it’ll raise wreak havoc with your batteries’ cells!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

U.S. Military Campgrounds and RV Parks

All right, folks. Check this out. This site has compiled all (or just about all) military campgrounds and RV parks across the country. Keep this handy!

Brand-new National Park book has everything you need to plan a trip

We all know that National Geographic puts out beautiful, thoughtful work, so it’s no surprise that their brand-new book, “Complete National Parks Of the United States,” is no exception. This 3rd edition is a travel guide to 400+ parks, areas, trails, historic sites, seashores, campgrounds and much more. Learn more or order.

Recipe of the Day

Low-Carb Loaded Baked Cauliflower

by Rhonda White from Port Orange, FL

Need a low-carb side dish? Well, this is a fantastic cauliflower one. It’s super hearty and creamy. The cheese sauce and bacon bits really do make this taste like a baked potato casserole. Crushed pork rinds on top cook until golden and adds nice texture. When hot out of the oven the cheese sauce is a little thin but thickens as it cools. This is a great low-carb side dish for any occasion.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ever wonder why there’s no apostrophe in Veterans Day? It seems like there should be, right? Nope, it’s not “Veteran’s Day” or “Veterans’ Day” because it does not belong (apostrophe indicates possession) to veterans—it honors and celebrates all veterans. No apostrophe needed!

*Do polar bears have white fur? Nope! What color fur do they have? If you don’t know, find the fascinating answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“I found Wyatt at the local Humane Society and he is the light of my life. He loves living in our Park model RV! He’s especially grateful for the tiny wood stove I installed this year. Cozy winters ahead!!!” —Chiara Colella

Leave here with a laugh

