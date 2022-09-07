RV Review: The r-pod 190 is iconic

Today’s RV review is of the r-pod 190 travel trailer, and I’m surprised that I’ve never looked at one of these before. When Forest River brought out the r-pod line it became a huge hit and several other companies immediately copied the shape and style of this trailer. For a while there were Jayco Hummingbirds and Winnebago Winnie Drops which had the same narrow body and rounded shape as the r-pod.



But the original is now the only one that looks like this. Once again, the r-pod has updated their look and shape along with some of the features. This is also a very likely competitor to yesterday’s Winnebago Micro Minnie 1808FBS. So which one makes more sense? We’ll get to that.

What’s inside

The r-pod 190 has been a staple of the r-pod line for some time and it’s easy to see why. This is a smaller, narrow-body trailer with a distinctive look (now that the competition quit ripping that look off) and a surprising number of features included.

Inside this particular model there’s a U-shaped dinette at the back, and then an RV queen at the front.

The r-pod has been one of the smaller travel trailers that incorporates a central vacuum system for some time now. I remember when I first saw this, how fancy I thought that was at the r-pod price point. They also put an actual high-performance vent fan in this trailer. (Are you reading this, Winnebago?)



This model features a dry bath. and it’s not a bad size considering the overall size of the trailer.

Like yesterday’s Winnebago, this one features a propane stove and convection microwave. But Winnebago’s stove features three burners and this one has but two. Since they’re going with a two-burner cooktop, I wish that they had chosen the one with linear burners rather than this one, as counter space in this kitchen is absolutely nonexistent.

Those linear burners do seem to allow for more counter space, so that would make sense here.

This also features a convection microwave oven in lieu of a propane oven—which I like.

Sleep tight…ly

These smaller, narrow-body trailers have a challenge when it comes to bed space, as there just isn’t much. This is why I’m such a fan of Murphy beds in an RV of this size—but that’s not happening here. So you get a 60” X 74” bed facing east-to-west.

What I do like is that there are windows on three sides of the bed for air flow, including an acrylic front windshield that flips up. There are shades that pull up that incorporate a screen, or one that pulls down that blocks the light. While I am not the biggest fan of windshields in travel trailers, this is second only to a windshield with a flip-up outside cover.

Sit yourself down

There is a larger U-shaped dinette at the back, as mentioned, and this can also be another bed. There is a table with a live edge look to it, but this is also mounted on poles. With as little prep space as this RV has, wouldn’t it be nifty if they mounted that table on legs so it were freestanding and then allowed you to lift the table to counter height?

Now that would be some sexy stuff! But this table configuration only exists in my imagination so, Lippert, if you’re listening … there’s your idea. Call it the Barthel-O-Matic table lifty-upper-a-ma-jiggy. Or maybe just SmarTable. That might catch on.

Boondocking and travel access

You can get this trailer in two flavors, regular and Hood River Edition. The Hood River Edition offers knobbier tires and a slightly lifted suspension.

But no matter what ‘hood you park in, you won’t be getting to the bathroom, the front bed nor the refrigerator with the slide room in. Oh, well.

In conclusion

I have a surprising number of friends who have r-pod trailers and more than one of them has chosen this model. I can see why. The dinette in the back can be a sleeping space if you have a friend over, it has a dry bath, and it’s small and light enough that everyone I know who has one of these pulls it with a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

Everyone.

So would I prefer this or the Winnebago from yesterday? I frankly like the Winnebago better because of the two axles—which translates into much greater cargo carrying capacity.

Also, there is a gate valve and connection for the black tank and a separate gate valve and connection for the gray tank on this trailer. This just makes me cuckoo. If a yahoo like me can figure out how to plumb these two together, you’d think an RV company could, too. And the black tank flush is over on the camp side, so you’d have to hook up the black tank flush and then monitor it on the other side of the trailer. No thanks.

Still, these are iconic trailers that offer a decent value and some class-leading features. Not bad at all.

