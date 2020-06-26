RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 26, 2020

Issue 1371

“I was never really insane except upon occasions when my heart was touched.” ― Edgar Allan Poe

America’s largest RV show, scheduled for Sept. 16-20 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has been canceled due to potential risks associated with COVID-19. More.

Window awnings – Enjoy the shade but keep your view

By Jim Twamley

RV window awnings typically have two positions — deployed or stowed. When the window awning is deployed it can cut your viewing area in half.

Here’s a swift trick to solve the problem.

Best demonstration of travel trailer sway danger

Trailer sway is dangerous and can ultimately prove deadly when it results in a crash. Here, we believe, is the best video demonstration of how trailer sway occurs and how to prevent it. Watch the video.

Have you named your RV?

Bugged by mosquitoes?



We haven’t been able to independently verify this one, but some say using LED lamps and flashlights attract fewer of the little bloodsuckers. We know we’ll get the buzz back from you on this one.

Two new guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various agencies – federal, state, local, etc. Learn more about West edition or Heartland edition.

When a person buys their first RV (or rents one for the first time), they tend to pack it full. It’s an easy thing to do. People will pack it with things they won’t ever use. It’s good practice to take the RV out for many short trips first, instead of one really long trip, so you see what you use every day (or at least once a week) and what you don’t.

Want to live in an ex-airliner? This could be your RV! Check it out here.

RVers on Reddit

Here’s a Reddit page (like a forum) dedicated to anyone interested in RVing. There are posts on here about everything from road trip routes, campgrounds, advice, buying and selling, and much more. If you’re not a Facebook user, this might be the place for you.

An excellent tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn off the gauge, don’t worry, it will automatically shut off. And all this for about $12! Learn more or order.

The word/name Yosemite translates to “those who kill.” Yohhe’meti (Southern Miwok) or Yos.s.e’meti (Central Miwok) refers to the Indian tribe that once inhabited Yosemite Valley. Yosemite was used by the surrounding Miwok tribes because the surrounding tribes feared them. The Yosemite people called Yosemite Valley “Awooni” or “Owwoni” for “large or gaping mouth.”

“This is my 8-year-old Pomeranian/Yorkie mix, Gizmo. She is my best friend and my sidekick. She was a puppy from an accidental litter my mom’s Pomeranian had with my grandma’s Yorkie. I was always a cat person until I met Gizmo. It was truly an instant bond. She goes everywhere she can with me. Her first ride was a 500-mile trip from Ohio to her home here with me in PA.

“People are amazed that she stays right by my side, follows me everywhere I go. She is the miracle I never knew I needed. She makes me laugh when I feel like crying and makes me smile on bad days. And she is absolutely loving that I am not working right now and she can have mommy snuggles all day.” — Katina Kimmel

