RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 29, 2020

Issue 1372

Today’s thought

“A birdsong can even, for a moment, make the whole world into a sky within us, because we feel that the bird does not distinguish between its heart and the world’s.

—Rainer Maria Rilke

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Waffle Iron Day!

Tip of the Day

Urban RV driving tips

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Some of the most white-knuckle experiences that RVers can have is negotiating urban traffic in an RV. Traffic can be heavy, streets narrow, and things just seem so overwhelming. Here are a few tips to help you make navigating city streets easier on the nerves. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Electric Shock Drowning Warning. Three people recently drowned in a backyard above-ground swimming pool. This prompted Mike to write again about the potential for electric shock drownings and how to avoid them.

RVs without slideout toppers: Do they leak?

Editor Chuck Woodbury was discussing slideout toppers (among other things) with a neighbor in the RV park. Slideout toppers, if you do not know, are like awnings that cover your RV’s slideouts to keep out water and debris. Some RVs have them; some don’t. It got Chuck to wondering: If your RV does not have slideout toppers, does rain water seep in when you pull in the slides? Read more.

Quick Tip

Adding more batteries to your RV?



Thinking about adding batteries to your RV for more storage? Consider using 6-volt golf cart batteries, as opposed to AGM (absorbed glass mat). The former are far more forgiving of “mistakes” like overcharging, and a whole lot less expensive.

Random RV thought

You should have three fire extinguishers for your coach – one in the galley, one in the bedroom and one outside of the coach in an unlocked compartment or in your tow vehicle. Make sure family members know how to use the extinguishers and understand which extinguishers are effective on various fires. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Website of the day

Lobster Anywhere

Want a fresh Maine lobster delivered right to your RV’s door? It’s possible! The staff here may have (hint hint) already ordered from this website… Happy Summer!

#921-1

Trivia

According to The Washington Post, scientists have used radiometric analysis to figure out that the Earth is approximately 4.54 billion years old (give or take a few million years.)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is our sweetie – Mimi, an 8-year-old rescue doxie. We can’t believe no one wanted her and we were lucky enough to have her join our family. She is our first small dog since we are getting older and needed to have a dog we could carry if we had to. She is 12 pounds of smart and not afraid of anything and a definite daddy’s girl.” — Deb in Washington

Leave here with a laugh

Q: What do you call two monkeys that share an Amazon account?

A: Prime mates.

