RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Issue 1378

Today’s thought

“Don’t go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first.” ― Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Strawberry Sundae Day!

On this day in history: 1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor’s 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri.

If you will be driving through New Mexico anytime soon, you must read this news.

Tip of the Day

How sewer backflow can get into your fresh water system

Dear Go-Go Gurus:

My husband is a neat-freak. He can’t stand to think about the stuff that lives in our motorhome holding tanks, and thinks that he needs to flush the tanks clean as a whistle every time we get home from an RV trip. I say he’s nuts. How can I get him into therapy? —Bea Leegered

Read Russ and Tiña De Maris’ sometimes tongue-in-cheek response, and how to prevent dangerous sewer backflow here.

Car can’t make up its mind!

Driving forward or backward doesn’t make any difference with this 1952 Citroen Cogolin, which was operated by the rescue service in Cogolin, France. Two front sections were welded together. The two parts function independently, each with its own engine. Read more.

(And did you see the truck that drives upside-down? We showed it to you a couple of weeks ago. Check out this wacky thing here.)

Reader poll

How good a student were you in high school?

Quick Tip

Help for emptying tanks on a slope

Pull into a dump station with a slope away from the dump? Getting the tanks empty can be difficult — until you crank up your leveling jacks on the far side of the rig to give your sewage a little lift.

Random RV thought

If something goes wrong or breaks in or on your RV, try and look up the issue or how to fix it on YouTube before you call someone. YouTube is a great resource for fixing things, and maybe it’s something you can do yourself.

Now is a perfect time to get rid of that goop!

For less than $10, you can extend your water heater’s life! Have you ever seen the sediment that collects in your water heater? Camco’s water tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for any RVer. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Website of the day

How to fend off bugs… naturally!

Here’s an article about ways to fend off bugs using natural ingredients. It’s good information, and you’ll keep toxic chemicals away from your skin and body.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent would not stay in a campground that did not have cell service

• 37 percent have satellite TV service in their RV

• 20 percent say it is hard to find a place to do timely work on their RV

Trivia

Iceland does not have a railway system.

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Missy is her name. Now, mind you, as I tell my wife, “I tolerate dogs.” She says, “Yeah, right,” with this one. Missy is my buddy. So the wife ordered us some masks and I got this one. Missy’s eyes got really big when I put it on.” — Bart McGlinsey

Leave here with a laugh

A man walks into a bar with a pork pie on his head. The barman asks, “Why are you wearing a pork pie on your head?” The man replies, “It’s a family tradition. We always wear pork pies on our heads on Tuesday.” The barman remarks, “But it’s Wednesday.” Sheepishly, the man says, “Man, I must look like a real fool.”

