RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Today’s thought

“Marry an outdoors woman. That way, if you have to throw her out into the yard for the night, she can still survive.” — W.C. Fields

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National I Love Horses Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – In Seattle, WA, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Trailer hitch tip

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

With your tow vehicle and trailer connected on a level surface, stand back and look at it. If the lowest point is where the trailer tongue coupler sits on the ball mount, you need to talk to your RV dealer about a weight distribution hitch. If you already have a weight distribution hitch and it is still the lowest point between the tow vehicle and trailer, the weight distribution hitch head and bars may need to be adjusted.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Tow your Travel Trailer Like a Pro

RV park WiFi bad? It may not be the park’s fault

Most RVers have experienced great RV park WiFi, as well as marginally good WiFi, as well as terrible WiFi. It’s easy to blame the RV park when the service is bad. But, as David Bott explains in this video, it may not be the park’s fault. Then, again, it could be the park’s fault. David explains. This is well worth watching.

Reader poll

When you’re on a long RV trip, do you sometimes wash your underwear by hand?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Easy and fun window coverings for privacy

Hate the curtains on some of your windows – like the one in the bathroom or the “relite” in the entry door? Ditch the curtains and simply pick up a chunk of privacy screen contact paper or static cling window film. Cut it to size, pull off the backing sheet (if applicable), and apply to a clean window. Amazon has lots of styles to choose from.

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ & Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price with lots of good reviews.”

Website of the day

40 garden ideas for small spaces

We know it’s hard to have a garden with an RV, but we found some pretty interesting ideas on this website and think some of them might work for a campsite or even inside your RV. Take a look!

Click here to see how to use Google’s new Photo Map. It’s neat!

#925-1

A road atlas for kids makes geography fun!

Give this National Geographic Atlas to your kids or grandkids before they hit the road. It features simplified yet real road maps of all 50 states, and interesting information on each place and route. There are even themed maps on nature, population, energy, climate, and more, that delve deeper into key issues. It makes a great gift! Learn more or order.

Trivia

Richard Thomas, a wildlife technician, took the famous tongue twister, “How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood” and calculated a rough estimate of what the answer would actually be. It would be about 700 pounds.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“The 3 stooges. They never enjoy the ride but they don’t mind the destinations.” — Steve Jones

Leave here with a laugh

Actual advertisements:

• Wanted: Unmarried girls to pick fresh fruit and produce at night.

• We do not tear your clothing with machinery. We do it carefully by hand.

• Wanted: Man to take care of cow that does not smoke or drink.

• Dog for sale: Eats anything and is fond of children.

