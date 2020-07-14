RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Issue 1383

Today’s thought

“I am glad I will not be young in a future without wilderness.” ― Aldo Leopold

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tape Measure Day!

On this day in history: 1853 – Opening of the first major U.S. world’s fair, the Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations, in New York City.

Tip of the Day

Choose and safely use the proper ladder for RV care

By Greg Illes

Most every RV has some kind of built-in ladder to get up on top and inspect or maintain the rig. So why have a separate, portable ladder? There are multiple reasons, and each owner will have a slightly different set of requirements for a suitable portable ladder. … Ladder types fall within three general categories. Greg explains the pros and cons of each type here.

Coyote camping: Your RV at home on the open desert

Boondocking around Quartzsite on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and called Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) is an easy and effective introduction to desert boondocking and snowbirding. Support services and supplies are plentiful, and veteran boondockers stand ready to help out if needed. But once you’ve perfected your boondocking skills, plenty more snowbird/boondocking possibilities exist outside the LTVAs. Here’s how to find them.

Reader poll

How would you describe the workmanship on your RV?

Quick Tip

Keep your ceiling light covers in place

RV fluorescent ceiling light covers often pop off on bumpy roads. Get out your tube of acrylic or silicone sealant and put a dot on each end and in the middle of both sides of the jumpy covers. Let the goop dry, then reinstall the shade. The dried goop should provide enough friction to keep things in place.

Website of the day

Mountain-Forecast

Hiking or exploring the nearby mountains? Mountain-Forecast tells you everything (and we mean everything) you’ll need to know about the weather forecast for any specific mountain or range. Find out at what elevation the snow starts and the temperature at every 1000′ of gain.

Listen to this catchy tune about RVing. You’ll love it!

And the Survey Says…

• 20 percent say they have more than one reoccurring dream

• 46 percent are closer to the relatives on their mother’s side, and 19 percent say they are closer to those on their father’s side

• 15 percent do not have any social media accounts

Trivia

Although GPS is free for the world to use, it costs $2 million per day to operate. The money comes from American tax revenue.

*How many calories will you burn standing up for one hour?

A.) 67

B.) 114

C.) 189

We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My ‘best friend’ is Bebe. She was confiscated by the FBI in AL during Aug. 2019 at a puppy mill cover-up operation. The oldest she can be is 9 yrs. old. Because she was used as a commodity and never cared for properly, she has no teeth. Therefore, her age is a total guesstimate. She was feral when I adopted her. It took almost an entire year before she finally accepted me as her ‘mommy’ and didn’t cower or shake when I came near her. Thankfully, I am retired and she has become a constant, stay-beside-me companion. At present, she is asleep beside me. I hope we have many more years together.” — Brenda

Leave here with a laugh

I just burned 2,000 calories. That’s the last time I leave brownies in the oven while I nap.

