RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 4, 2020

California bans overnight stays in some campgrounds over COVID-19 concerns

Californians will see sharp new limits on public gatherings and shopping under a new statewide order issued yesterday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise at dramatic rates. RV parks and other campgrounds in five regions of the state will be prohibited from accommodating overnighters. The parks may remain open for current long term stays. Current guests are not being forced to leave. Read more.

Today’s thought

“Around here, however, we don’t look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious…and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” —Walt Disney

Today is National Sock Day!

On this day in history: 1791 – The first edition of The Observer, the world’s first Sunday newspaper, is published.

Tip of the Day

Prep meals at home for RV use

Heading out for an RV trip and don’t want to spend too much time slaving over a hot stove on the road? Here are some tips to help you prep meals at home for your RV use so you “work a bit before you go, less while you’re gone.” Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Riverstone Reserve 3850RK Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “This is a floor plan that pays homage to the fact that a lot of people now are able to take their work on the road and combine the enjoyment of this wonderful land with some time behind the desk paying for that adventure.” Learn more.

RV has rooftop swimming pool

It’s true, this travel trailer has a rooftop swimming pool. For those RVers who refuse to swim in lakes or rivers or, heaven forbid, public pools, maybe this is the solution. But there’s one problem. You may have a tough time finding a model like this at your local RV dealer. Read about it here.

Don’t let winter keep you in the dark!

Reader poll

Do you have a personal financial advisor?

Quick Tip

Super easy, multi-purpose potatoes

While we’re on the subject of food (see Tip of the Day above), Rose K. says she scrubs potatoes, tosses them in her slow cooker and cooks them for about four hours. What does she get in return? Hot baked potatoes with extras for potato salad, to chop up for hash browns, add to soup or mash ’em for patties. No need to heat up your RV for all this goodness. She adds that sweet potatoes are really juicy when prepared this way. Thanks, Rose!

Here’s an idea for you: Record your family history on your iPhone or video camera. If you want some inspiration, we recommend you get the book To Our Children’s Children. It will prompt many ideas of what to talk about. Your children and grandchildren will appreciate this when you are gone. Think about it, wouldn’t you love it if your parents could have done this for you?

Website of the day

Women’s RV Forum

This one is for the ladies! Chat with other women RVers in this handy forum about RVing with pets, RV recipes, plan get-togethers, start a book club and discuss recent crafts or DIY projects.

Clubs and useful organizations

Trivia

Think the freeway near you is wide? Well, unless you’re near the Katy Freeway in Texas it’s probably tiny in comparison. The Katy Freeway, part of Interstate 10 in Texas, is one of the widest freeways in the world. In some parts, it’s 26 lanes across!

*What color is hippo milk? Betcha don’t know… Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“These are our two rescue cats. Archer and Eli are brothers. We welcomed them to our home three years ago. They love to go camping. Looking out the windshield of our Sunseeker motorhome is one their favorite pastimes.” —Randall Hughes

Leave here with a laugh

