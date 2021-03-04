RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 4, 2021

Issue 1549

Today’s thought

“As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters.” ―Seneca

NEW RV TRAVEL PODCAST ON THE WAY

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pound Cake Day!

On this day in history: 1913 – The United States Department of Labor is formed.

Tip of the Day

Tax Corner: Is interest on an RV loan tax deductible?

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Is interest on an RV loan tax deductible? Like most areas of taxation, the answer to this question is: “It depends.” But it’s entirely possible you can deduct the interest on your RV’s loan.

You can take a deduction for home mortgage interest for your main home and for a second home. So the question is: “Does your RV qualify as a second home?” Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Grand Design Reflection 150 Series 295RL Fifth Wheel. See how this half-ton towable fifth wheel compares to yesterday’s reviewed Keystone Cougar. Which one better suits you? Read about it and take a peek inside here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Keystone Cougar 24RDS Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, March 4, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Debra Lewallen of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Can you guess what the most-visited paid monument is in the world? The answer is below in today’s trivia.

Two inexpensive survival tools every RVer should have

Nobody who heads away from their campsite ever intends to get lost. But it happens and it can prove deadly. Here are two products that an RVer or other outdoor enthusiast should have along whenever away from a camp, whether in the wilderness or in a Forest Service Campground that may not seem to pose any threat of getting lost. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Funny oil change instructions for men versus for women

Reader poll

Have you ever replaced the carpet in your present RV or one you owned before?

Keep an eye out for the new AcquaTap® system. This portable device makes water from air – really! Read about it here.

Quick Tip

Save the shower (and other) glass doors!



Frequently the glass in a shower door has to be replaced because it gets broken, usually because it flies open going down the road. Most shower doors have some type of positive latch on them. Locking this door, as well as any other glass door like a mirrored glass closet door, should be on your pre-trip checklist.

Website of the day

maps.stamen.com

Turn any map into a watercolor painting! Or, see what each map would look like if it were on Mars. This website is fun to play around with.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When paying for groceries, 54 percent of readers pay with a credit card. Only 2 percent pay by check.

• 53 percent are either smokers or ex-smokers

• For those who play Solitaire, 11 percent play with a physical deck of cards (as opposed to the 86 percent who play on some sort of device)

Recent poll: Do you wish your RV were five feet longer or five feet shorter?

Trivia

Can you guess what the most-visited paid monument is in the world? If you guessed the Eiffel Tower, you’re right! About seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower each year.

*If you were to drill a tunnel straight through the Earth (Yeah, yeah, we know. There’s gravity and hot stuff that’ll kill you. But theoretically…), how long would it take you to get to the other side? Yesterday’s trivia tells you the number.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is similar to yesterday’s totally weird kitchen gadget, only this one is totally cool (and perfect for campers!). Check it out.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Westerlee, a 1-year-old Springer Spaniel. Loves her RV time at camp.” —Pamela Jobson

Leave here with a laugh

