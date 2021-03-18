RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 18, 2021

Issue 1559

Today’s thought

“When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this – you haven’t.” ―Thomas Edison

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sloppy Joe Day!

On this day in history: 1850 – American Express is founded by Henry Wells and William Fargo.

Tip of the Day

Tax Corner: Tax return tips especially for RVing business owners

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Since it’s tax time, I thought I’d give you a few tips and things to think about regarding your tax return, especially if you’re an RVing business owner. Read Neil’s tips here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new American Dream 39RK Diesel Pusher. Tony jokingly writes, “Ever since I was a wee lad I was told about the American Dream. I think this is something that all young people are told about in the United States but, until I got a press release from an RV company, I didn’t realize the American Dream was actually a motorhome. Who knew?” Learn more and take a look inside.

Is this your RV?

Boondocking in our National Forests: It’s not just about saving money

The term “boondocking” means different things to different people. It could simply mean camping without hook-ups, which would include many campgrounds managed by the state and national parks, Forest Service, Corps of Engineers and BLM. But many RVers look beyond even the designated primitive camping areas for their own version of what a boondocking campsite should be. Learn more in this article from Bob (“BoondockBob”) Difley.

Yesterday’s featured article: Don’t stand under a tree during lightning! Here’s why! Oh my!

Our readers say THIS is the worst kind of road to drive. Do you agree? We offer tips.

Reader poll

When sweetening food or beverages, is it sugar or artificial sweetener for you?

Quick Tip

Surging LP gas pressure?

Does the flame surge or fluctuate on its own when you light a burner on your stove? This could be a sign that you have contamination in your propane gas system. LP gas suppliers are usually careful about their supply system. However, occasionally moisture will find its way in and result in a thick “oil” in the system. This can wreak havoc on an LP gas system, and can lead to symptoms like surging and appliances not staying lit. If this occurs, the system must be serviced by a certified RV technician.

Website of the day

Hemingway App

This website is neat! If you’re a writer or just want to double-check an important email you’re about to send, use this website. Write directly on the website and it will correct your grammar, it will show you when you’re using a passive voice, it will help with your readability and so much more.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 62 percent store their RV (when not in use) on their own property

• 63 percent say that water has dripped into their RV during a bad rainstorm

• 93 percent say they have never practiced an emergency exit through their RV’s exit window (we suggest you do!)

Recent poll: Would you pay $80 for a $40 hookup campsite if it were the only available site for 50 miles? (lots of comments)

Trivia

*If you celebrated St. Patrick’s Day yesterday but don’t know the history behind it, read yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gemma on her first glamping trip!” —Eric Yeo

Leave here with a laugh

