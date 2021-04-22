RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 22, 2021

Issue 1584

Today’s thought

“It is in the wild places, where the edge of the earth meets the corners of the sky, the human spirit is fed.” —Art Wolfe

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Earth Day!

On this day in history: 1977 – Optical fiber is first used to carry live telephone traffic.

Tip of the Day

Strategies for saving $$$ at the pump

By Julie Chickery

We love our rigs, but every RV owner knows they aren’t great on gas mileage. Fuel is typically the second-largest expense in an RV vacation after campgrounds. That means saving at the pump becomes a huge priority for the savvy RV traveler. Here are some great strategies I’ve learned that will help you save at the pump, whether you are hauling a towable or driving a motorhome.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Winnebago Voyage 2639BHL Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “If you have others who you want to travel with you, the Winnebago Voyage 3639BHL fifth wheel could really be a great choice. With the back bedroom and second bathroom, the other travelers have a lot of privacy but also a large bed on which to rest their heads.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the New Horizons RV Majestic M42IK6S Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, April 22, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Jay M. of Runnells, Iowa, and Phil R. of Aiken, South Carolina.

22 tips for choosing the best campsite

Here are some tips from editor Chuck Woodbury about choosing a campsite based on years of experience. Learn more, and please share your tips in the comments below the article.

Yesterday’s featured article: Where to put the litter box when RVing with cats

Reader poll

Do you, or did you ever, own a business that was your major source of income?

Quick Tip

Attaching trailer safety chains

Use a side-to-side cross pattern to attach your chains under the hitch. This ensures that if your hitch separates, the tongue will fall onto the chains and not the ground, restricting the potential damage done. It also allows you to turn more tightly without them becoming entangled. —From RV Living: An Essential Guide to Full-time RVing and Motorhome Living. Available on Amazon

Website of the day

These Southeast road trips will appease all of your senses

If you’re headed to the Southeast, from the Mississippi River to the Florida Keys and up through the Appalachians, this list is for you. Sweet tea, pecans… this road trip has it all!

And the Survey Says…

Recipe of the Day

Nine Layer Greek Dip

by Teresa Bowman from Cassville, MO

What a wonderful and easy-to-prepare Greek layer dip. The red pepper hummus gives it a nice kick. You taste all nine layers in each bite. We can’t wait to make it again. This would be great at your next party served with some pita or tortilla chips. So good!

Sounds good to us! Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Cheddar Cheese Risotto

The latest news headlines for RVers. For a complete recap of the most important news affecting RVers, be sure to read our Sunday RV Travel Newsletter.

Mercedes Teases About Possible Electric Van Camper: Mercedes-Benz is talking about a possible new all-electric camper van version of its next-generation Citan commercial van. The current Citan is touted as a new consumer all-electric passenger van version. A camper van version of the Mercedes Citan could put it in direct competition with Volkswagen, who recently unveiled its new Caddy California camper van.

Flipping RVs For Disney Vacations: Sarah Lemp has really found her own niche. The mother of 5 from Michigan began remodeling and “flipping” used RVs in 2014. So far, she’s managed to flip 7 RVs for a profit of more than $60,000. She’s using most of the money for her kids’ college funds, but holds a bit back for regular trips to Disney World.

New York State Campgrounds Open May 15: New York’s state-operated campgrounds will all open for business May 15 and plan to stay open until mid-October. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parks won’t be offering day-use permits or allowing day guest visitors, and all campers are asked to reserve their sites in advance. Officials said only registered campers will be allowed in the state campground areas, and no day-only visitors will be allowed for any reason.

Host Positions Available at Boise National Forest Campgrounds: If you’re still looking for a great place to set up for the summer, the concessionaire for Boise National Forest campgrounds (northeast of Boise, Idaho) is still looking for campground host couples. The host season runs from mid May to late September. You’ll get a free RV site with some hookups, along with a wage. Duties include cleaning restrooms and campsites, collecting fees and a bit of paperwork. If you’re interested, call Rob at 541-351-1182.

Helpful book for camping areas managed by the NPS

Trivia

In the early 20th century, horses were causing so much pollution with their poop that cars were actually seen as the “green” alternative. Ha! Imagine that…

*Speaking of cars, Irvin Gordon holds the record for the highest vehicle mileage in his old Volvo. How many miles did it have on it? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Toad is my first male dog. He is a lover. He is more popular at the RV parks than anyone.” —Renee Gainey

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

A bald man got a great deal on a wig today – only $1! It was a small price toupee.

