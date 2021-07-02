RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 2, 2021

Issue 1635

Today’s thought

“Anyone who thinks sitting in church can make you a Christian must also think that sitting in a garage can make you a car.” ― Garrison Keillor

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Anisette Day (a liqueur derived from aniseed)!

On this day in history: 1937 – The Lockheed aircraft carrying American aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Frederick Noonan was reported missing near Howland Island in the Pacific. The pair were attempting to fly around the world when they lost their bearings during the most challenging leg of the global journey.



Tip of the Day

How to take a hike without all the crowds…

By Gail Marsh

The good news? We scored a camping spot for our RV. The bad news? Hiking trails near us are overwhelmed with people. While my extroverted hubby is fine hiking with crowds, I (the introvert) prefer to enjoy the majestic overviews without having to wait my turn because of all the people standing in front of me.

It’s as if a “great awakening” has happened. Overnight, it seems, everyone and their extended family, friends, and furry pets are suddenly into the outdoorsy lifestyle.

Continue reading to see what Gail and her husband do to avoid crowded trails.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2205S Travel Trailer. As he reports, “I have written before that I like the Rockwood/Flagstaff products quite a bit – and there are good reasons. Rather than being a brand allegiance, the company just does things that I think make a difference over the long haul.” Read more and see what those things are…

My rude, noisy neighbor. Good riddance!

Publisher Chuck Woodbury hops on his soapbox to tell you about a rude neighbor in his campground. Why are some people so disrespectful of others? Are they just ignorant? Or did their mothers not teach them good manners? Read his thoughts.

Reader poll

For dog owners: How many words does your “smartest” dog recognize?

Sit! Stay! Beg! Tell us here!

At last! A directory of where to camp on public lands!

The Bureau of Land Management Camping book describes 1,142 camping areas managed by the BLM in 11 Western states. Details for each camping area include the number of campsites, amenities, facilities, fees, reservation information, GPS coordinates, and more. You'll want this book if you camp or are interested in camping on BLM land.

Quick Tip

Tank level switch fix

If you find the rocker switch that you push to view the fluid levels in your fresh water and holding tanks gives up the ghost, don’t give up hope. They’re hard to find (maybe industry just wants you to replace the whole assembly). However, a small, push-button “momentary contact, normally open” switch can be glued onto the assembly. Take the wires off the hold switch and connect them to the new. Here’s a pair on Amazon.

Website of the day

Pet Friendly Camping at National Parks

This is an incredibly handy list if you have a pet and plan or want to camp in or near a National Park. Keep this one bookmarked!

Recipe of the Day

Slow Cooker Applesauce

by Stephanie Van Den Berg from Pataskala, OH

This homemade applesauce recipe is delicious! It’s so simple you’ll find yourself forgetting about the jarred stuff and making it at home all the time. It’s a great way to use apples that are about to go bad. Not having to peel the apples before cooking is a bonus. Stephanie suggests a certain type of apples but they weren’t available in our region. We substituted with Granny Smith for tarter applesauce.

Get the recipe.

Trivia

The Pandemic has not been kind to many Americans. A Harris Poll survey found that 61 percent of U.S. adults’ weight fluctuated in the past year with an average weight gain of 29 pounds among those who put on weight.

Pocket-sized pain and bug bite itch relief balm is good to have!

This small anti-itch and pain balm is good to keep in your pocket or purse any time you're around pesky mosquitoes. It's an all-natural balm made with essential oils that helps relieve pain and reduce swelling. It also helps with spider bites and bee stings.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Recently we were camping and became snowbound for 2 days with 20” of snow. No problem for Teddy.” —Ross Hammarstedt

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Leave here with a laugh

What is a queen’s favorite kind of precipitation? Reign!

What is a king’s favorite kind of precipitation? Hail!

