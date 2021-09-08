RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Issue 1683

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“Learn everything you can, anytime you can, from anyone you can – there will always come a time when you will be grateful you did.” ―Sarah Caldwell

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Ampersand Day! &&&!

On this day in history: 1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

Tip of the Day

17 useful ways to use Velcro inside and outside your RV

It all began with a walk in the park. Well, sort of …

Back in the 1940s, a Swiss engineer named George de Mestral was hunting in Switzerland’s Jura Mountains. It didn’t take long for George to notice that both he and his dog were covered with cockle-burrs. He wondered how the little burrs were able to attach themselves to his dog’s fur and to his own pants. Under the microscope, the engineer noticed that the tiny hooks on the cockle-burrs were attached to the minute fabric loops of his pants …

… and the rest is history! There are many, many ways to use Velcro as you live the RV life today. Consider these.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: An easy trick to keep important documents in the RV … without all the paper

Did you evacuate your home with your RV because of wildfires or Hurricane Ida? Please tell us about your experience in 250 words or less. We’d like to share some with other readers. Send to editor@rvtravel.com – attach a few pics if you have any.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the updates in the 2022 Keystone Cougar 22MLS. As he reports, “We have looked at the Keystone Cougar 22MLS in the past. I like this floor plan quite a bit. It’s a trailer that’s not overly huge but does sport a king-sized bed along with a dining space and theater seats, so lots of seating options. Keystone has been busy upgrading things, so it’s definitely worth a new look.” Check it out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 SylvanSport GO? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, September 8, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Claire Dial of Modesto, California, and Theresa Howell of Rose City, Michigan.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why does RV’s gas range only work intermittently?

Dear Dave,

I have an Advent gas range with an oven that won’t light, at least consistently. We just got back from a 10-day camping trip and it failed to respond. Removed the top, cleaned everything, put it back and, yay, all 3 burners and the oven fired right up. It sat overnight and again failed this morning. Could this be a failing kit range regulator? —Leon

Read Dave’s troubleshooting advice.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Is my RV’s water pressure low because the regulator is plugged up?



RV crime video: A look back at the great L.A. motorhome chase

Stuck in the house? Getting a little bored? How many hands of solitaire can you play? If you need a few minutes of rollicking drama involving an RV, here’s your chance. This past May marked the one-year anniversary of a police chase across the freeways and surface streets of Los Angeles that saw a reportedly stolen Class A motorhome in a demolition derby-like chase scene. Read more and watch the chase here. (Note: This is nearing a year-and-a-half old now, but is still just as thrilling!)

Yesterday’s featured article: This campground is top secret. Do you know where it is?

Reader poll

Do you plan to head south for the winter season with your RV?

Steer on over this way and tell us here.

CONTEST

RV sticker-mania gone wild (and win a prize)

Here’s a challenge. Find an RV with more stickers than the one posted here — or at least a LOT of stickers — take a photo and send it to us. We’ll send a $50 Amazon gift certificate to the person who submits the photo showing the most stickers! See the super-stickered RV and learn about the contest.

The smallest, most brilliant cutlery organizer for your RV

It’s like this was made for RVs! Usually cutlery organizers take up entire drawers, you know those ones that spread out and take up unnecessary space. This one doesn’t do that! This small compact tray organizes your cutlery in an amazing space-saving way. It fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery, so you’re not losing any space! Check it out and order one for yourself.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Battery safety first

When working with RV storage batteries, keep safety in the foremost place. Common flooded-acid batteries produce hydrogen gas when they charge. Unless that gas is thoroughly vented, a single spark can create a great explosion (think Hindenburg). When working with your batteries, always make sure the battery compartment is thoroughly vented BEFORE making a battery connection. For those who have an inverter, you’ll always (or near enough to call it always) get a spark when you reconnect the battery terminals.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This will totally make people wine… before they realize what it is! We love this!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bob and Charlotte Champlin

Vanleigh, Vilano 325RL, 2018

“It’s perfect for the wife and me as we begin our 4th year of full-time workamping. Love the spacious floor plan. Theater seating, large TV and fireplace. Plenty of storage space and cabinets. Only one complaint is the storage under the island where you have to get on the floor to dig things out. Planning this winter to put in a sliding shelf there to be able to pull things out where you can see them. Good-size bathroom and shower. Queen-size comfortable bed with room on both sides to get around. Good drawer and closet space.”

Website of the day

50 MORE Tips for Better RVing

This short, sweet and to-the-point list of 50 tips for RVing by KOA is helpful and informative!

10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in August

We’re back with another monthly installment of the 10 best-selling products featured on RVtravel.com last month. How many made the list again and how many are new? Read here to find out!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 23

For recall, a new Class C from Coachmen, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 40-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ep-23-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Michigan’s latest craze? Mobile bowling in a semi-truck

• Jeep Reviews: Which is best to flat tow?

• Service attendant overfills propane tank, RV almost goes up in flames

Blast away all that gross sediment buildup!

Have you ever seen the sediment that collects in your water heater? You probably don’t want to. Camco’s water-tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for any RVer. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Fettuccine With Broccoli

by Belinda Castillo from San Antonio, TX

Oh, yum! This chicken fettuccine Alfredo is tasty. What’s not to love? It has a cheesy, buttery garlic Alfredo sauce that’s easy to make. Bits of crunchy broccoli add texture to the dish. Mixed with chicken breasts, it’s a hearty restaurant-quality meal.

We’d order this at a restaurant! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Grilled Mexican Citrus Chicken

Trivia

Shirley Temple always had exactly 56 curls in her hair. No more, no less.

*Why might you head to Croatia’s Museum of Broken Relationships? Find out, and see what you’d do there, in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We lost Cinnamon in August 2020 at 12 1/2. She had run the house for 10 years after adopting us! She was so very happy in our RV.” —Bonnie Hanely

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

RVT DOGS ON VIDEO! You’ll love this — two minutes of cute dog photos owned by RVtravel.com readers. Watch. And then stay tuned for parts two, three, etc.! Coming soon: RVT readers’ cats!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Stinky sewer dump? This will do the trick!

If a sewer hose doesn’t fit tightly, sewer gases will escape and make the odor when dumping almost unbearable. It’s embarrassing and disgusting! This sewer adapter hose seal plugs the hole. No more stink! Read more about it here or order one here.

Leave here with a laugh

I ordered some bees for my new backyard beehive through a local beekeeper. I only wanted 12 to get me started, but when I arrived the beekeeper gave me 13. “Sir, I only wanted and paid for 12,” I told him. He responded, “The other one is a freebie.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Writers wanted

RVtravel.com is still looking for freelance writers. They must know RVing inside out, write well and fast, thrive on deadlines, and be highly ethical and passionate about educating (and entertaining) our readers. Excellent part-time or even full-time income potential for the right person. Contact chuck@rvtravel.com if interested.

You might like these Facebook groups of ours:

RV Advice • Full-time RVing • Free Campgrounds • RVing with Dogs

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com