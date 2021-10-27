RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Issue 1718

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.

Today’s thought

“Everything good is on the highway.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National American Beer Day! It’s also National Navy Day (Thank you for your service!).

On this day in history: 1904 – The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.

Tip of the Day

RV fridge door pop open? Here’s a “quick and dirty” fix

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’re the proud owner of a well-loved older RV, you’ll have run across the old “orphan parts” issue. Either the company doesn’t stock your part anymore, or the company doesn’t exist. Either way, when repair issues appear, sometimes you’re left getting creative.

Here’s a recent issue for us. At day’s end, we’d open the trailer door to find our favorite beverage cans rolling around on the floor. Evidently the weight of the cans in the refrigerator door, coupled with the force exerted by making corners, would cause the fridge door to pop open, and the pop to pop out. Not only did it present us with dented cola cans, but too often the door wouldn’t be kind enough to close itself, and the interior of the cooler would be anything but cool. Continue reading for a couple of easy fixes.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: 5 easy ways to make your own campfire starter

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Flagstaff Micro Lite 21FBRS. As he reports, “… this is a nifty trailer that offers a lot of usable interior space and features in a very towable package. Oh, one more thing. My wife loves this trailer.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 Keystone Cougar 24RDS? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 27, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Karen Bates of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Mark Cason of Palatka, Florida.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

We have an old woodbox-mounted TV. How do we upgrade it?

Dear Dave,

We have a 13-year-old Class A and need to replace the original TV. It’s bolted securely into its woodbox frame and we’ll need professional help fitting and installing a new model into the space. We also want a TV that can take the bumps and jolts of travel. Should we go to an RV service facility or to an electronics store to have this done? We’re not sure where to start or which one would have the most expertise. Thanks, Dave. —Ron

Click here to read Dave’s advice.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Does trailer length matter when choosing a TPMS?

The smallest, most brilliant cutlery organizer for your RV

It’s like this was made for RVs! Usually cutlery organizers take up entire drawers, you know those ones that spread out and take up unnecessary space. This one doesn’t do that! This small compact tray organizes your cutlery in an amazing space-saving way. It fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery, so you’re not losing any space! Check it out and order one for yourself.

Keeping your water filter upright

By Jim Twamley

A water filter is a great idea because it keeps impurities from contaminating your water system. There are many different types and degrees of water filtration available to RVers. I use a whole house single filter with a combo charcoal filter…. This filter gets the debris and also takes out a few harmful bacteria. Unfortunately, the filter will not stay in an upright position without help. Solution? Find out here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Deep cleaning your RV for a quick sale

Reader poll

Have you ever visited Yellowstone National Park?

Bears and wolves and bison, oh my! Tell us here.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Oh, we would love to have something like this to wake up to – what a brilliant idea!

Quick Tip

Keep it clean! Vacuum frequently when RVing

When traveling in an RV, plan on cleaning and vacuuming more often than you would living in a house. Your RV will simply get dirtier faster because the size of your RV forces you to live in a smaller space. Dirt will accumulate faster since the traffic pattern is limited. Second, living in a house that may be surrounded by grass, trees and paved streets decreases the potential for blowing dust and dirt. Driving your RV will cause you to be in open spaces more often – such as fueling up or going through construction sites. The potential for blowing dust and dirt to enter your coach is increased with travel. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Karen Olsen

2018 Casita Independence

“After years of owning many different RVs, including truck campers, motorhomes, 5th wheels, and folding trailers, I bought a Casita fiberglass trailer. I decided I am more of a traveler than a camper, so my priority was ease of towing and comfortable beds (the Independence has extra-long twin beds, so no crawling over anyone for nighttime potty calls). The wet bath is small, as is the closet, but it has great inside storage, is lightweight, is less than 7’ wide (so great for secondary roads), and has all the amenities of a larger trailer. I am no longer envious of anyone else’s RV!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

U.S. Naval Institute – Naval History Magazine

Since it’s National Navy Day we thought we’d share a fascinating Navy website with you! This Naval History Magazine is a part of the U.S. Naval Institute and has wonderful articles to read if you’re interested in Navy history.

Firearms laws guide updated for 2021

If you own a firearm, you need the 2021 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines. What’s legal in one state may be a felony in another. More than 100 updates from last year. Learn more or order.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Could the information on your tire sidewalls be worth free tires?

• New film “Nomadland” worth viewing and pondering

• Husband is extroverted, wife introverted. How do they differ at the campsite?

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Caramelized Onions, Beer & Cheese Bisque

by Nancy Manlove from Texas City, TX

This is a really tasty and hearty soup and perfect for a cool night. This soup reminds me of a french onion soup… a GOOD french onion soup. I can’t wait to serve this one at my next dinner party.

MMM! We’re going to have to try this. Get the recipe here.

See yesterday’s recipe: Cinnamon Chip Pumpkin Muffins

Trivia

The screwdriver was invented to bolt knights into their armor.

*What is the standardized unit of smell measured as? We tell you in yesterday’s trivia, and the answer is fascinating!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Dixie is the most loving and loves-to-be-touched dog I have ever seen. Outside she will stand under a bush with leaves touching her back and let the wind pet her.” —John Rowin

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

This is one cool puzzle!

If you’re like a majority of people, you’ve done a puzzle or two (or 10) during quarantine. If you’re in need of a new one, check this one out. A vintage car with an Airstream on the beach. Puzzles don’t get much cooler – plus the sunset is beautiful! Get one for yourself here. It’s the perfect stay-at-home activity!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Chris Epting and Karel Carnohan, DVM. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.

