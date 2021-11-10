RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Issue 1728

Today’s thought

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world … would do this, it would change the earth.” ―William Faulkner

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the Marine Corps 246th birthday! Happy Birthday, Marines!

On this day in history: 1775 – The United States Marine Corps is founded at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia by Samuel Nicholas.

We salute our readers who served (or currently serve) with the Marines. Here’s The Marine Corps Hymn (recorded in 1942):

Tip of the Day

Holding tank tips for the stationary RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

While the term “recreational vehicle” fosters visions of hitting the open road and exploring new sights, new civilizations, we don’t always boldly go where we haven’t gone before. Sometimes we may be “stuck” in the same place for a couple of weeks – even months. Having a “stationary RV” means special care of the black water holding tank. Here are some important tips.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Cherokee Wolf Pup 18RJB mini toy hauler. Tony writes, “The Cherokee Wolf Pup 18RJB is a small, single-axle toy hauler that packs a decent number of features into an affordable and very towable package.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my RV’s toilet keep running?

Dear Dave,

My toilet was running and not spraying the bowl when flushing. I have low water pressure in the kitchen sink. Now, the toilet has stopped running all the time, but if you try to rinse the bowl too long it starts it all over again. The shower is okay, but I noticed the sink flow has slowed. What’s going on? —Linda

Read Dave's response.

It’s checkout time, your RV has a problem, won’t move. What to do?

By Chuck Woodbury

I have wondered what would happen if it were time to check out of my site in a packed RV park, but my motorhome had a mechanical problem and it couldn't move. What if it were a park where every RV space was reserved for every night: somebody was due in your spot later that day? What would you do? Here is a letter I received today that got me thinking about this. Read more then let us know here.

Reader poll

Have you taken an ancestry DNA test like 23andMe or AncestryDNA?

Please respond here.

Quick Tip

Easy and neat power cord storage

Carol L. suggests for those who fumble with disorganized charge cords – hit the produce counter! Carol hangs onto those plastic boxes that things like strawberries and blueberries are marketed in, then repurposes them by winding up those cords and putting them in individual boxes. Easy to see what’s in the box without having to untangle it. She also keeps the stored cord near where it will be used. Thanks, Carol!

Ilene L. also has a great idea for storing power cords: “I use plastic ziploc bags. They don’t take up much room and I write on the bag with a marker and can see what the contents are without opening the bag.” Thank you, Ilene!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Jef Boutin

2017 Hi-Line Premier 46

“I love our floor plan! It’s got a spare bedroom in the back for me to use as a hobby room. I build plastic models. My wife closes the door to my ‘room’ and she doesn’t have to see me or my mess!”

Jef, we want to see some of your plastic models!

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

101 Ways to Live Sustainably

This page from Curbed.com is not only informative but also entertaining to look through and well-laid-out. Check it out and make a few small changes in your life.

Recipe of the Day

Millie’s Cajun Chicken BLT

by Millie Johnson from Valley Head, AL

It was love at first bite with this delicious chicken BLT. The meat is juicy and full of Cajun spice. We really liked the kick of flavor from the aioli paired with the smoky bacon. The provolone cheese melts nice and gooey. This definitely tastes like a gourmet chicken sandwich you’d pay a fortune for at the deli.

We'd absolutely order this at a deli! Get the recipe here to make it at home.

Trivia

Bill Clinton was the first U.S. president to ever use email during his time in office. Although he was the first president to ever use email, he certainly didn’t use it often (things sure have changed with the invention of Twitter!). At the Wired for Change conference in 2011 Clinton joked, “I sent a grand total of two emails as president, one to our troops in the Adriatic, and one to John Glenn when he was 77 years old in outer space. I figured it was OK if Congress subpoenaed those.” Clinton wanted to send John Glenn an email in space so badly that he borrowed White House physician Robert Darling’s computer, the above pictured Toshiba Satellite, and sent it from Darling’s personal AOL account. Neither the White House nor President Clinton had their own email address at that point.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Meet Max, our 15-year old who adores squirrels but hates cats. Loves to RV and meet new friends.” —Karl Zinchak

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call James Bond taking a bath?

Bubble 07.

