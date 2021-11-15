RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 15, 2021

Issue 1731

Tip of the Day

Quick tip to keep recyclables and compostables organized in the RV

By Nanci Dixon

Most campgrounds have recycling containers where you are hopefully putting your recyclables! The county park we are at right now has an organic collection too. I have found simple and inexpensive ways to corral our recycling and organics and keep them organized. Here’s what I do.

Make sure you didn't miss Gail Marsh's tip from this weekend: How to make your RV warm and welcoming to guests for the holidays.

Today’s RV review update…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews updates to the 2022 Ember RV Overland 191MDB production model. As he reports, “Sure, these aren’t perfect, but there is so much to like about this new Ember product that I truly do think it’s going to shake up the industry.” See why he thinks that here.

Reviews from this weekend:

• Outdoors RV Mountain Series Black Stone 260KVS MS

• 2022 Wildwood Heritage Glen 353BED

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How do I shut off the RV’s heater fan and leave others running?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2005 Jayco Jay Feather. The furnace blower runs 24/7, but if I pull the fuse it shuts off the refrigerator/AC and heater. I do not plan on using the heater due to its age and not knowing its history. I am a retired FF0 so know the dangers. How do I shut off the heater fan and leave others running? —Steve

Read Dave’s answer.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Why does my trailer “snap, crackle and pop” on turns?

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Solar battery packs: The best way to use cell phone in emergency; Jackery update

Mike discusses solar battery packs, large (the Jackery) and small (Scorpion II from Etón), and the best way to use your cell phone in an emergency. This is important, updated information. Read it here.

• Mike’s Saturday column: Do “solar generators” really work?

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Workamping? There are more ways to make money from it than you think…

Levi and Natalie Henley, of Henley’s Happy Trails, are experienced work campers who put pen to paper last spring to tell others about their workamping experiences. The book, “Seasonal Workamping for a Living: How We Did It,” gives some background on the couple, who have been full-time RVing since 2014, and lays out the time commitment, duties and pay of a number of popular job types. Read about workamping and this informative book here.

Quick Tip

Leveling your RV with your phone

In case you haven’t heard of this handy tip, here it is from William P.: “I have an app on my Samsung phone called SwissArmyKnife that has a level as part of the tools. I just lay it on the counter or floor near the fridge and it shows me how much off the RV is and in what direction. I have tested it using a regular carpenter’s level and it is right on. Easy to use and does not add to that box of tools that takes up so much room!” Thanks, William!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Fred Raco

2021 Newmar DS 4081

“Absolutely everything. It drives great, has a huge fridge with an ice maker, and has 1.5 baths for when both of you need it… NOW! Lots of room.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Smart911

This is a free website that could very well save your life! It allows you to create a profile that is instantly shared with 911 if you ever call – this includes medical information and allergies, pet info, common addresses, phone numbers, photos and more. Sign up!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Owner destroys brand-new Jeep while flat towing it. You won’t believe the damage!

• A sad story of road rage. Why is everyone still so angry?

• Cleaning RV air vents: A simple, important task to breathe easy

Recipe of the Day

Lasagna Soup

by Gail Charbonneau from The Villages, FL

The seasoning in this soup is perfect. The fresh veggies, tomatoes and Italian sausage are very flavorful. Layering the cheeses really makes this delicious. We used mozzarella on the bottom. Add crusty bread and you have a comforting dinner!

Well, that’s an interesting combo… but sure, we’ll give it a try! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Chicken and Dumpling Casserole

• Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Trivia

What day of the week do people weigh the least? Monday? Wednesday? Friday? Sunday? If you guessed Friday, you’re right! Weekend activities such as going out to eat, visiting and drinking with friends, more time to snack, etc., contribute to small gains over the weekend. Over the course of the week, people are busier with work and have less time to snack so they usually weigh less on Fridays.

