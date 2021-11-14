News for RVers #1026, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way, and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com please use this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills.

Today’s Automotive best-sellers at Amazon

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Did you miss yesterday’s edition of the RV Travel Newsletter? If so, it’s here.

Out & About with Scott Linden

A one-minute radio feature from RVtravel.com as heard on SiriusXM radio. Click to play.

Featured articles



They scammed dozens of RV buyers – but no charges will be filed

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Imagine signing a purchase contract for a new RV. You agree to 20 years of payments, but five years down the road, you find out at the end of ten years you don’t have 10 more years of payments. Rather, there’s a whopping “balloon payment” for the rest of the note – to be paid on one month. According to authorities in Utah, that’s happened to DOZENS of customers of Utah’s General RV. Four slick employees fraudulently cooked paperwork – but no charges will be filed. Outrageous? Read on.

Skyrocketing campground insurance rates could threaten the future costs of camping

By Mike Gast

It’s natural to think that this is a wonderful time to own a campground. After all, there’s been an explosion of interest in the outdoors. Privately owned parks throughout the country are packed to the limit with fresh-faced campers, all trying to find the freshwater bib on their new RV.

To be sure, campground owners are most certainly raking in an incredible amount of registration fees as they hang a “no vacancy” sign on their gates almost every day of the week. But owning your own little piece of outside heaven isn’t as easy – or as lucrative – as it may look these days. Over the next few weeks, we’ll look at a few of the factors that are making it more difficult to own and operate a campground and, as a result, are driving up the fees paid by campers. Continue reading.

RV industry convention ends: “RVers’ future is schizophrenic”

By Andy Zipser

If the annual convention of the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) is any indication, RVers can look forward to more tech, higher prices and, somewhat paradoxically, a lot more messaging from campground operators about “the experience” they’re being sold.

The good news for RVers frustrated in their search for campground sites is that there are a lot more RV campgrounds in the pipeline. The bad news is that prices are rising and will continue to increase, boosted in no small part by the growing adoption of dynamic pricing. Learn more about the takeaways from the ARVC’s four-day annual convention, held in Raleigh N.C. this past week after a one-year hiatus.

Campground Crowding: A hidden way the cost of RVing is increasing. Have you experienced this?

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week a snowbird informed us of a worrisome change they were recently informed of by their annual wintering location in Arizona. Rather than staying, and paying for, three months in winter, they would have to pay for a full year, albeit at a reduced monthly rate. Have you encountered this? Read all about that, and much more, here.

Storage charges while waiting for service? The other side of the story

Last week we published a story regarding an RVer who had brought his rig in for service to a big RV dealer in Ontario, Canada. After four months, the reader tells us his rig is still in the dealer’s hands, and he’s being told he’s being charged $10 per day storage fees. The reaction from readers was swift, and some pretty angry. But then, as the man says, there’s always the “other side of the story.” Continue reading.

UPDATE FROM YESTERDAY’S BREAKING NEWS

U.S. Coast Guard crews helped rescue 20 people and three dogs Friday trapped by floodwaters in the Neskowin Creek RV Resort just off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, Oregon. High water blocked the one road in and out of the park. By 2 p.m., the Coast Guard said its crews rescued 12 people and three dogs, some by helicopter. Other agencies assisted another eight people. Officials say a mudslide remains a threat. Check current Oregon highway conditions here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the 2022 Wildwood Heritage Glen 353BED. Tony says, “This is certainly a floor plan that could serve someone well in a variety of configurations. The combination of an MSRP that’s likely lower than that of whatever you’re towing this with … along with a lot of flexible use-cases make this an interesting choice, for sure.” But he can’t believe where they put the toilet paper holder! Read more.

Yesterday’s review: Outdoors RV Mountain Series Black Stone 260KVS MS

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Coachmen Leprechaun 298KB

• 2022 Opus OP15 overlanding trailer

• Cherokee Wolf Pup 18RJB mini toy hauler

• 2022 Opus OP2 pop-up

• 2022 Grand Design Imagine XLS 22RBE

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

November 7–13, 2021

Canadian RVers flocking across the border. As expected, traffic was heavy last week at nearly every crossing along the U.S./Canada border. U.S. officials said the lines to enter the U.S. stretched for miles all week, as Canadians took advantage of the official opening of the border last Monday to vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel to the U.S. RVers were well-represented among those headed south after enduring 20 months of travel restrictions. Most waited several hours for their chance to cross. Americans headed north, however, had no wait at all. Canadian officials had opened their side of the border to vaccinated Americans Sept. 7. Most snowbirds seemed thrilled to be making the 1,500-plus-mile journey to their final southern destinations for the winter.

Arizona hopes Canadians are bringing their wallets. Arizona is really looking forward to the return of Canadian snowbirds. A recent report showed that in 2019, one million snowbirds from north of the border dropped $1 billion into the state’s economy. Last year, only 257,000 Canadians showed up for the winter, and the state’s take plummeted to $325 million.

Louisiana moving displaced families into travel trailers. Louisiana is preparing to move thousands of people displaced by Hurricanne Ida into travel trailers. In the first attempt of its kind, the state purchased 2,000 trailers in order to allow families to stay close to their storm-damaged homes during the recovery process. State officials said the program allows them to move faster than having the families apply for direct housing through FEMA. Louisiana officials said they should have about 2,000 families in travel trailers by early December.

Unique North Dakota indoor RV park fighting with state. North Dakota officials are fighting with the owners of a unique “indoor” RV park in Watford City, ND, that offers RVers an indoor location to park and stay in their rigs. The park resembles a storage unit facility, but RVers can stay inside in their rigs. The indoor portion of the RV park consists of ten insulated buildings equipped to house 160 RVs. Each building is sectioned into eight bays, with each 50-foot-wide bay able to accommodate two RVs. The buildings provide fire protection, carbon monoxide and smoke detection, and climate control for the occupants. Water, electric and gas hookups are available for each RV lot inside each bay. The outdoor aspect of the park consists of 60 lots with utility and sewer hookups. A commons building provides residents with mailboxes and laundry facilities, as well as a gathering room with couches, recliners, TVs, vending machines, pool tables and restrooms. The state is denying the renewal of the Dakota Indoor RV Park’s operating license, and the park is suing the state for $5 million. The state Fire Marshal’s office doesn’t like folks living indoors in their rigs, calling it a safety hazard. Park owners say they check all of the safety boxes, including fire protection, carbon monoxide and smoke detection and climate controls.

Man crushed to death under RV. A Wichita, Kansas, man was killed last week when the RV he was working under slipped off a floor jack and crushed him. Robert Brooks, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RV park shooting leaves one in hospital. A shooting at the Desert Springs RV Park in Desert Edge, California, left one man hospitalized and another in police custody. Police are still investigating what caused the dispute that led to the shooting.

Pinnacles NP caves vandalized. The famous cave system at Pinnacles National Park in central California has been damaged by graffiti from vandals. The park remained closed until Nov. 10 while restoration work was underway. “This act of vandalism also provides us all an opportunity to reflect on how we care for our public lands,” the park said in a news release. “Graffiti that took a couple of minutes to spray will take well over 100 personnel hours and 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of equipment to remove.”

New campground planned for Northern Virginia. A Virginia farmer is proposing to build a new campground and events center on his family farm near Browntown. The local planning commission is scheduled to take up the proposal for conditional-use permits at a public hearing soon. All of the property owned by farmer Edwin Wright is currently zoned as agricultural land.

Couple escapes RV fire. A couple traveling through British Columbia with their pets narrowly escaped a fire that consumed their RV last week. The incident occurred near Kelowna, B.C.

Company that scammed glampers takes a plea deal. A Michigan company advertising an upscale campground in Antrim County has taken a plea deal. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Bella Solviva Inc. pleaded no contest to one felony count of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000 and one misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion between $200 and $1,000. Starting in 2015, Bradley and Sandra Carlson advertised Bella Solviva as a “glamping” resort that was being built in the Antrim County area. According to investigators, the website and confirmation emails indicated customers would have the option to receive a refund if a reserved site was not built or not built in time for a reservation. Despite accepting deposits from 2015 to 2017, never building the resorts and receiving repeated requests for refunds, more than 30 customers were never refunded. The company owners, Bradley and Sandra Carlson, were sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Oldest hiker sets mark on Appalachian Trail. M.J. Eberhart, also known as “Nimblewill Nomad,” is now the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail. Eberhart, of Flagg Mountain, Alabama, is 83. He completed all sections of the trail (although not in order) and completed the trek in western Massachusetts. The trail covers 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine.

Forest River building new plant in Indiana. Forest River RV is branching out a bit from its home base in Elkhart, Indiana. The company recently purchased three buildings totaling 160,000 square feet in the Ligorier, Indiana, Industrial Park. The new plant will add about 500 jobs in the next few years. The plant will be used to house Forest River’s IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts and service center. Production there could start as early as next month.

Ember rolls out first new RV. Ember Recreational Vehicles, the newest player in the RV manufacturing industry, just produced its first unit at its Bristol, Indiana-based factory. The company was founded earlier this year by Ashley Bontrager Lehman, granddaughter of Jayco founders Lloyd and Bertha Bontrager. Jayco was purchased a few years ago by Thor Industries. Ember’s niche is lightweight travel trailers for off-road and off-grid camping. The first unit went to Haylett Auto and RV, a familiar dealership in southern Michigan.

Sequoia National Park reopens. Portions of Sequoia National Park in California reopened last week after closures forced by the KNP Complex fire that damaged historic groves of giant trees. The park reopened for day use only from the Three Rivers Ash Mountain Entrance Station to the Hospital Rock Picnic Area, approximately six miles up the Generals Highway, and will include the Foothills Visitor Center, Tunnel Rock and some area trails.

High tech going after drunk drivers. As part of the new $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, automakers will be required to install technology that detects and prevents intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel. There are about 10,000 fatalities from drunk driving each year, making up 30% of all traffic deaths. The new rule encourages the development of technology that will place discrete sensors in vehicles that would measure the alcohol level in drivers’ blood or breath. Another possibility is including cameras such as the ones currently used by vehicle makers like General Motors to monitor attentiveness when driver assistance features are in place. While there are likely to be plenty of privacy concerns with the technology, anti-drunk-driving activists are praising the new rule as a great step forward.

If you like Keystone RVs, you might be able to breathe a little easier. The Keystone Innovation Lab has upgraded Keystone’s Blade air handling system to something called “Pure Blade.” The new airflow system combines better air filtration and less noisy features and will be using them in Keystone’s full-sized fifth wheels and luxury travel trailers. Blade Pure adds Merv 9 air filtration to the original system’s ducting and vent design. The new system ups the airflow by 20% and filters out 50% of the dust, pet dander, pollen and mold microns. It also includes a Coleman-Mach Q Series air conditioner that cuts the noise by 10-15 decibels. If that all sounds great, look for it on Keystone’s Montana, Montana High Country, Alpine, Avalanche, Cougar, Arcadia, Sprinter and Outback 2022 models.

Our friends at Harvest Hosts are getting into the survey business. Harvest Hosts, which is an app that connects rural business owners with RVers, has a survey that says RVers are traveling later into the fall season. The Harvest Hosts survey found many RVers took more trips in the past year. In fact, it found that 26% of RVers responding said they prolonged their camping season to year-round travel rather than winterizing their rigs. About 63% of those in the survey said they plan to travel later into the year than usual.

New owner for old RV resort. The Lakeshore Resort on California’s Huntington Lake in the Sierra range in Fresno County has new owners. Husband-and-wife team Levon Nargizyan and Agavni Ashikyan now have the deed to the 32-acre complex that includes a general store, restaurants, an RV park and 28 cabins that go back to 1922. The place has generally been closed since 1987, with a few limited services in the cabins, RV park and restaurant. Local residents are hopeful the new owners will revitalize the property and get it reopened. RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury reports he camped there several times with his parents as a child. “It’s a beautiful place,” he recalled.

Walmart deploys driverless trucks. Look, Ma! No driver! Walmart recently became the first company to start using driverless trucks to deliver freight from a fulfillment center to a Walmart store near its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. It’s the first time a truck has been used without an actual human safety driver in the truck. The truck is making repeated delivery runs multiple times a day, seven days a week on public roads.

California ports are full of ship. There were still 70 large container ships bobbing around in the ocean near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last week. The wait to unload a ship averaged about two weeks during the past month. If you’re waiting for that elusive replacement part for your RV, you might have to wait a bit longer, since ship traffic is increasing to near-record levels as merchants place more offshore merchandise orders for the holidays.

New Newmar president doesn’t last long. Just three months after being named President of Newmar Corporation, Brian Hazelton is off to greener pastures. Hazelton replaced longtime Newmar President Matt Miller at the end of August 2021. He’s resigned from Newmar to become the president of Briggs & Stratton’s Power Business Unit. He had been working his way up the ladder at Newmar/Winnebago since 2016, when he was hired to oversee Winnebago’s motorhome business. Chief Financial Officer Joe Shoemaker has been named Newmar’s interim primary executive officer.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 14, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Mark Bush of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ali Fiddler of Reno, Nevada.

We are discontinuing the contest at the end of November. We’ll have a brand-new contest. This contest will return again after a break.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Reader poll

Have you read John Steinbeck’s book “Travels With Charley”?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Did you answer yesterday’s poll? “How would you describe your personality?“

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

A beautiful sunset where San Simeon Creek meets the ocean at California’s San Simeon State Park. This time of year, a lagoon forms here as the creek awaits the winter rains so it can break through and flow out to sea. This sunset took place during the transition to daylight saving time. The rays seemed to want to linger a bit longer that day. Photo by Imkelina Nicolai, Camp Host at Hearst San Simeon State Park.

We’ve also heard …

Montana leads the pack in outdoor recreation income. Montana was the big winner in a report issued last week by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The report said outdoor recreation accounted for 4.3% of Montana’s GDP last year – a higher percentage than any other state.

Kmart will soon close its last-remaining store in Michigan, the state where the retail chain launched in 1899 as the S. S. Kresge Corporation. It will leave the company with only six locations in the continental United States still in business by year’s end. The first store with the Kmart name opened in 1962. At its peak in 1994, Kmart operated 2,323 stores and Super Kmart Center locations in the United States.

RV Retailer continues growth spurt. RV Retailer has expanded its footprint in North Carolina by acquiring Out-of-Doors Mart and Airstream of Greensboro. RV Retailer now has seven outlets in North Carolina.

RV manufacturer buys RV rental company. Storyteller Overland, manufacturer of the MODE Class B RV van, has purchased peer-to-peer RV rental firm GoCamp. GoCamp will now expand its platform nationally to new markets in the Midwest and East Coast.

RV burns in Colorado storage facility. An explosion in an RV parked in a storage lot in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week completely destroyed the rig. Firefighters said one occupant of the RV was able to escape unharmed.

Admission is free today (Nov. 14) to Texas State Parks in honor of Veterans Day. Check ahead (512-389-8900) before you head out, as some parks are expected to reach their capacity.

Maine state park campgrounds set a record. For the second consecutive year, Maine’s state park campground attendance reached historic levels with a record-number 315,000 campers this year – a 12 percent increase from 2020, according to preliminary state figures. Last year, Maine’s 12 state park campgrounds saw an 8 percent increase in visitors from 2019 to establish a new record of 270,794.

Fire takes out RV and tow vehicle. An RV towing a vehicle caught fire last week and closed part of I-75 near Gainsville, Florida. Fire officials said the fire started in the tow vehicle and spread to the RV. Both vehicles were destroyed. The driver of the RV and his dog made it out of the rig safely.

Don’t forget to put out the candles. A decorative candle left burning in an RV kitchen led to a devastating RV fire that destroyed the rig in Cocoa, Florida. The two occupants of the RV went to bed but forgot to blow out the candle. The candle tipped over, starting the blaze. Both occupants escaped unharmed.

Arizona campground closing for the winter. The Yavapai Campground in the Prescott National Forest in Arizona will close for the season tomorrow, Nov. 15. The campground will reopen April 1, 2022. The Forest’s Alto Pit and White Spar campgrounds will remain open throughout the winter.

Two Washington state mountain passes have closed for the winter. The gates to State Routes 410 and 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook and Cayuse passes, will remain closed for the season after heavy snow and a forecast of more to come. State Route 20, which travels through North Cascades National Park, is schedued to close Monday, Nov. 15.

Winter camping has officially begun at select provincial parks in Saskatchewan. Online reservations are now being accepted at several local provincial parks, including Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, and Moose Mountain. Camping rates until March 31, 2022 will be $29 a night for electrical sites and $16 a night for non-electrical sites. Camp-easy yurts are also available at Echo Valley Provincial Park for $65 a night, which includes cots, camp chairs, a propane camp stove, a wash bin and an axe.

All of Powderhorn Ranch is now in the hands of the people of Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) has donated the final 1,360 acres to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). The ranch encompasses more than 11 miles of tidal bayfront on Matagorda Bay. In 2018, TPWF donated 14,998 acres of the property to TPWD for Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area. The property will one day become a state park to offer recreational opportunities such as birding, hunting, camping and fishing.

Proposed Pennsylvania campground not popular. A proposed new campground in Huntington County, Pennsylvania, isn’t going over well with local residents. About 45 locals went before the Juniata Township Supervisors last week to protest the park plans, which they say could endanger their limited local water supply from private wells.

Travel can make you smile. A recent Amex Trendex survey found 81 percent of consumers surveyed value the freedom of travel more now than they did before COVID-19. More than two-thirds of overall travelers said they will be taking a trip in 2022 in order to “improve their mental well-being.”

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

It’s an old theft, but maybe fresh eyes will help. Montgormery County, Texas, Sheriff’s investigators say they need your help tracking down this 2017 Coachmen Apex travel trailer. Two characters drove into a U-Haul storage facilty on I-45 in Spring, Texas, on September 25 and sprang the rig. An older model Ford Expedition with black aftermarket wheel rims was the tow-away vehicle, while a white, two-door Nissan helped out. Know something? Call the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A318062. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Keystone RV recalls some Arcadia fifth wheels for wrong tire information

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover Story: The truth about RVing: It’s NOT always rosy …

• State residency and tax issues: Here’s how long you can stay in a state before you have to pay state taxes

• Letter to the editor: Children’s chalk art is ruining the campground!

• RVelectricity: Do “solar generators” really work?

• Free access to federal recreation areas. Start planning now before they get booked up!

• Road Trips: They’re the “The Greatest Rock and Roll band in the World” and you can follow in their footsteps

• RV Gadgets & Gizmos: Porta-Bote: The foldable, lightweight, unsinkable boat you need for your RV

• Wacky RVs of the Week: Planes, trains and automobiles!

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 8, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.41 [Calif.: $4.47]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.31.

Diesel: $3.73 [Calif.: $4.70]

Change from week before: Up less than 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.35.

Brain Teaser

When you have me you immediately feel like sharing me. But if you do share me you do not have me. What am I?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

What’s cookin’, good lookin’? No, really… what’s cooking? Find out here!

Upcoming RV shows

• Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• Gulf Coast RV Show, January 7-9, Mobile, AL

• Knoxville RV Super Show, January 7-9, Sevierville, TN

• NCRVDA Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• South Carolina RV & Camping Show, January 7-9, Greenville, SC

• Ohio RV and Boat Show, January 7-16, Columbus, OH

• Indy RV Expo, January 8-16, Indianapolis, IN

• Quartzsite RV Show, January 22-30, Quartzsite, Arizona

See the list of upcoming RV shows.

Recipe of the Day

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

by Sue Adame from McMinnville, OR

Cheesy and full of bacon, this side dish casserole is amazing. It has all the flavors of a loaded potato, just in casserole form. You can serve this at a cookout alongside steaks and burgers. It would be delicious alongside baked chicken too. If you want a more buttery taste, use Yukon Gold potatoes

Could you pass a napkin, please? We’re drooling like crazy over here! Get the recipe.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Chicken and Dumpling Casserole? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Ham & Cheese Low Carb Breakfast Muffins

• Southern Goulash

• Millie’s Cajun Chicken BLT

• Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

• Hamburger, Sausage, Broccoli Alfredo – Low Carb

Brain teaser answer:

A secret.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

SAVE MONEY!

Don’t toss away good batteries!

Most RVers rely on battery-powered devices while on the road, whether flashlights, radios or cameras. But sometimes you just can’t tell how much life a battery has remaining so you toss it to “be sure.” This small, inexpensive tester will alert you in an instant to the condition of a battery, saving you money from needlessly tossing ones with plenty of remaining life! Works on AA, AAA, C, D, 9V and button-type batteries. Learn more or order.

Sunday funny

Reader Paul Sansaver sent this in and we got a kick out of it! Paul wrote, “We bought a Ram 3500! Our half-horse just wasn’t quite doing the job!”

Today in History

Words of Wisdom: “The fire of a past love will always burn with a little flame.” Source.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR EFFORTS

At RVtravel.com we publish more than 700 newsletters a year. Approximately 30% of our funding comes from the 4 percent of readers who support us with a voluntary subscription. It’s fine if you continue to read for free, but if you believe our hard-working staff’s efforts are worth more than “free,” we humbly ask that you chip in to help us be an ever-better resource for you and other RVers. Even $10 or $15 a year is appreciated. Donate here. All major credit cards, PayPal and checks are accepted.

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Sandi Sturm, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Andy Zipser, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink, Chris Epting, and Karel Carnohan, DVM. Podcast and our SiriusXM producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. Special Reports: Bradford Geer. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts: Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.

