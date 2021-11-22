RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 22, 2021

Issue 1736

Today’s thought

“My tastes are simple: I am easily satisfied with the best.” ―Winston S. Churchill

Tip of the Day

Despite what some say, RVs don’t drive like trucks. Know these rules of the road just for RVs

By Gail Marsh

The RV salesman boasted, “If you can drive a truck, you can drive an RV.” But, I wondered, can you do it safely? Here’s the truth: RVs require special handling that differs from trucks. In order to stay safe, you need to know and follow these special road rules for RVs.



Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Keystone Montana High Country 377FL fifth wheel. As he reports, “This is a big momma of a fifth wheel with a living room over the pin box up front and sleeping out back, with some rather unusual features even for this floor plan.” Intriguing. Learn more.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2022 Coachmen Apex Remote 16R

• Whale-shaped travel trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What batteries do you recommend for boondocking?

Hi, All,

We are purchasing a new travel trailer that comes with a 12V DC fridge. No propane option for fridge. Dealer has recommended installing a pair of GC15 6V batteries instead of the normal 12V deep cycle batteries, because we intend to use the camper mostly for boondocking/remote camping. I am concerned about running out of power overnight.

We will have a gasoline generator, but I am concerned about how long we will have to run the generator to recharge the batteries every day. Do I need to install solar panels to keep the batteries charged up during the day? Or will the GC15 batteries and generator work well for us? Other power draws on the 12V system will be lights, furnace fan, water heater ignition.

Thanks for your help! —Phillip

Read Dave’s response.

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

My most memorable Thanksgiving meal, in 1971

Dear Readers,

At first blush there doesn’t appear to be a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. But as long as we have family and friends and coworkers, there is a lot to give thanks about. So, here is my 2017 article about a very memorable Thanksgiving when I was 17 years old. Yes, hard to believe, but that would be 50 years ago this Thanksgiving. So, read on about one of my most memorable Thanksgiving feasts I had while working alone in a service station on Thanksgiving 1971, pumping gas for all the holiday travelers. Read it here.

[Note from editor: This is one of Mike’s most heartwarming stories from his Road Signs series.]

Video of the day

Full-timers alone in the RV for the very first time

We can spend days, or weeks, traveling and cohabitating with the one we love. Then one day they decide to venture out on their own for a few hours and you opt to stay home. This short, funny video shows how some of us might celebrate that alone time. Click here to watch.

YOU DO NOT (repeat: DO NOT) want to drive on this road

What’s the scariest road you’ve ever driven down? There are many of them across the U.S., but the road in this photo might just have them all beat… Check it out.

Reader poll

Do you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in your RV?

Gobble gobble! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

A doormat that does its proper job!

If you have an entrance mat just inside your RV’s entry door, it makes a big difference what type of mat it is. For years, I used a piece of rubber-backed, short pile, commercial carpet, but was still frustrated that sand and dirt were still getting on the hard floors. I realized that the vibration of travel was causing the dirt to migrate off the carpet. I then bought a textured carpet mat with crosshatch lines and a rim around the edge that traps the dirt within the mat. What a difference! I now get less than 10 percent of the dirt migrating to the hard floors. This mat is available on Amazon for about $21, or I bought the same one at Menards for $9.

Thanks for the tip, Fred Burns!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Sue Riddle

2015 Roadtrek 210 Popular



“I love the versatility of a Class B van. It is small enough to keep in our garage and easy for both of us to drive. It’s compact and very cozy for two people, and it takes us everywhere we want to go.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Facts You Didn’t Know About National Historic Landmarks

As the headline says, these are fascinating things you probably don’t know about places you’ve probably been. See if it’s true!

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Kahlua Pecan Pie

by Bailey Jane Sherry from Kansas City, KS

Oh, yes! How can you make a pecan pie recipe even better? Add chocolate and Kahlua – it’s a flavorful combination. This pecan pie is very rich and amazing. The filling in the pie is not as firm as a traditional recipe, but that shouldn’t stop you from making this dessert. A perfect ending to a holiday dinner.

Oh, wow, wow, wow! This takes pecan pie to a whole new level! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Vanilla beans are not beans at all. They’re seed pods from a family of flowers called Orchidacea, which you know as an orchid! Most vanilla beans grow in Mexico and Madagascar on a vine that can grow up to 100 feet long.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Suki loves to watch the birds and squirrels from her perch in the RV.” —Paula Daly

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

