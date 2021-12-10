RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 10, 2021

Issue 1750

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." —Theodore Roosevelt

Tip of the Day

Tips to keep you out of trouble when boondocking on public lands

By Bob Difley

Most boondockers know about the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) near popular snowbird locations in Southern California and Arizona. But boondocking is also permitted on most BLM land, even if it is not a designated camping or dispersed camping area.

The rule as it now exists allows you to camp/boondock anywhere on BLM land unless expressly prohibited by signs or fences.

But that doesn’t mean you can just go tearing off across the desert mowing down cacti and smashing wildlife burrows – not that too many RVers would do that in their expensive rigs. To keep the rangers off your back, and to set a good example for RVers and RVing in general, follow these common sense tips – not only to avoid trouble with authorities but also to keep yourself out of trouble. Continue reading.

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Rockwood Ultra Lite 2891BH. Tony writes, “Just when I thought I had seen it all when it comes to RV floor plans, a unit like this comes along. There’s a lot to look at here.” Read more and peek inside this unusual bunkhouse model.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Batteries won’t keep steps working. And where is the charger?

Dear Dave,

I have a 1997 Allegro Star. The house batteries won’t keep my steps working. Is it the solenoid or charger for the house batteries? Also, does it prevent the generator from working? Is it time to replace both house batteries? Where is the charger for the house battery located? Do the batteries need water or…? Thanks. —Ellie

Read Dave’s detailed advice.

True story: “My RV was a Bloodmobile”

By Nanci Dixon

We outgrew our family truck camper the day the kids and their friends didn’t sleep in the tents outside and we did. My husband said never again, so I was determined to get something bigger with sleeping room for all of us. I had always dreamed of having a motorhome. … Continue reading how they acquired a bloodmobile that just needed “a little more work to finish.” Uh huh.

Quick Tip

Adjust convex mirrors to prevent blind spots

Before traveling in your RV, adjust both convex wing-mirrors to allow you and the co-pilot to see down both sides of your coach. Convex mirrors help increase your field of view to see objects and vehicles that might otherwise “hide” in a blind spot. Once set, the convex mirrors usually do not have to be readjusted regardless of the size of the driver. Remember, objects in the convex mirror are closer than you think. Do not use them to judge distance as they can distort distance perception! Always make sure to use your mirrors – even in the rain. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

"Why I love my RV"

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Suellen Jeffrey

2018 Coachmen Freelander 21RS

“There are many things I love about our RV: it’s a Chevy and drives very easily, there’s a roomy loft for the two grandkids, and it has an oven and a full bath. But most of all there is a closet next to the slide-out bed. You see, that space is used for my honey’s dialysis machine. So even with a disability, we are able to travel. Love our Rhodie🌺”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

15 Experience Gifts for the Traveler Who Already Has Everything

We see quite a few lists like this, but this one has some unique options we hadn’t heard of before. Check it out – some of these would make wonderful gifts!

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Black-Eyed Peas & Ham

by Judith Evans from Kennesaw, GA

Not only are these black-eyed peas good, but they’re also very easy to make. Cooking the beans with the hambone is key to this recipe. It infuses flavor in the beans. Savory from the ham, these black-eyed peas have a little kick from the Rotel. The whole dish is flavorful. Serve with a slice of cornbread for a delicious meal to ring in the New Year. A great way to use your holiday hambone too.

We will certainly be making this – yummmmmy! Get the recipe so you can make it too.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Duke is a 3 1/2-year-old Groodle (Golden Retriever and Poodle). He lives with us full-time travelers of 11 years in Wander, a Tiffin 34 TGA. We go trail riding in Wilbur, a Jeep Rubicon. Duke helps my wife take walks. He loves his ball and playing fetch.” —Roger Schoenberger

Leave here with a laugh

