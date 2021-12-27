RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 27, 2021

Issue 1761

Today’s thought

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” ―Marcel Proust

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fruitcake Day!

On this day in history: 1932 – Radio City Music Hall, “Showplace of the Nation”, opens in New York City.

Tip of the Day

16 brilliant ways nail polish comes in handy while RVing (for both women and men)

By Gail Marsh

Way back when I was much younger, wearing nylon stockings to work was part of the obligatory “professional attire.” My meager budget necessitated that I learn how to make my nylons last. I quickly discovered that clear fingernail polish would stop a nylon “run” without being too noticeable. When a hole would appear in my nylon stocking, I whipped out my nail polish, dabbed a bit on the hole, and went on with my day. The polish effectively stopped the “run” from snaking further down my leg. Disaster avoided! (Those were the days, huh? When the worst disaster at work was a ruined pair of hosiery!)

While I’ve always remembered that nail polish tip from my past, I’ve recently discovered many, many other ways that nail polish can come to my rescue, especially when Hubby and I are RVing.

Read these 16+ brilliant ways here. You’ll be surprised!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new top Thor Class C: Thor Quantum Sprinter. As he reports, “I can see why these are so popular. When you look at all of the usable features and space in this rig and then consider that you can simply occupy a parking space while you step into the grocery store to stock up, these really make sense.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I get better AM reception in my RV?

Dear Dave,

I have an Outback trailer that has very poor AM reception. I have checked the cables and antenna but nothing seems to help. Is the radio poor quality? Should I look to replace it with a better quality radio? FM reception is a little better, but I like AM to listen to baseball, hockey and football games. Any suggestions? —Jim

Read Dave’s suggestions.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Is there a 12-volt electric blanket for use in my RV?

Dear Mike,

I’ve been reading that regular electric blankets shouldn’t be powered by an inverter in your RV. Something about the controller can overheat and catch on fire. Do you know anything about this? Is there a 12-volt DC electric blanket I can use instead of plugging one into the inverter? —Chilly Cathy

Read Mike’s response. (Great, and safe, idea for cold RVers.)

Okay to let passengers ride in a moving travel trailer?

Some states allow passengers to legally ride in a travel trailer or fifth wheel trailer. But most do not and virtually all safety experts agree that it is a very bad, and dangerous idea. Few towable RVs have safety belts, meaning if you were to get in an accident with a passenger in the RV, they could be horribly injured or even killed. Check out the photo released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The pickup towing the trailer lost control, and you can see the result. Imagine if someone were inside!

Reader poll

How fast does your propane furnace heat your RV?

Get warm and cozy then tell us here.

Quick Tip

To YouTube we go…

One of the best tips I have given other RVers when they have a small or simple problem (and some big ones too) is to look on YouTube for a solution. There are thousands of how-to DIY videos on maintenance, fixing and solving RV problems. Even those who first think their problem is beyond their capability, after searching their problem on YouTube and seeing how someone solved it or something very much like it, they give it a try and fix it. Fixing your own problems will save you time, money and give you the confidence to move on and give the next one a try. If you don’t try then you will never know if you can do it. Good luck on your next RV project and wish me luck on mine. Thanks for the tip, Dick Kashdin, and good luck on your RV projects!

Road Atlas: Adventure Edition

As much as we love technology, we still appreciate a good physical road atlas. This highly rated National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition is certainly one to love. The atlas has up-to-date road maps for all 50 states, plus Canada and Mexico. Cities and metro areas include popular attractions and points of interest. The atlas also acts as a guidebook to National Parks and the top 100 adventure destinations. This atlas is cool! Check it out.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bob Lambert

2005 Monaco Diplomat 40PAQ

“I have owned this coach for five years now. I always stored it inside. The paint job is beautiful and everywhere I go folks can’t believe it’s 16 years old. The 400hp Cummins is quiet, smooth, and extremely powerful, getting 9.5-10 mpg consistently. It has four slides, large bath, and a large comfortable living area.

“In the years since I purchased it, I have spent around $10,000 on it, with the majority being new tires and removing the 3M mask and painting the front cap. I have now sold all three houses I owned and live in it full-time and travel. I look at newer units where the decor may look appealing, but I know these coaches like mine are solid as a rock and very reliable. It is so comfortable gliding down the road on a pillow of air. This being my fifth Class A, and 45 years of RVs, I know I’m in love with this vagabond lifestyle, and this beautiful piece of machinery I get to live in.

“I used to fly airplanes, so my advice is to learn the mechanics of what you have and how to care for it. These are not autos to run by the dealership for repair. Heck, by now I know that I know more about my rig than anyone else, especially places that ‘sell’ RVs.

“This is a wonderful lifestyle experienced by few people in the world. Happy trails to all.”

Video of the Day

Oh, boy, you would not want to drive this down any highway with even a slight breeze, as you will see in this video segment from a British comedy show. The hosts drive three homebuilt RVs across the English countryside and the results are hilarious. We bet you would not want to spend the night in this two-story rig’s bed, which one host demonstrates. This is fun!

Website of the day

10 Oldest Restaurants in America

How cool would it be to eat at the oldest restaurant in America? Well, you can! You can eat at any of the other nine oldest restaurants too!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Recipe of the Day

Asiago & Gruyere Potato Gratin

by Genny Miller from Nampa, ID

This grown-up version of potato gratin has the perfect flavor combination your whole family will love. The cottage cheese and half and half mixture is the liquid that cooks the potatoes. It makes the dish nice and creamy with lots of flavor from the fresh thyme and hint of cayenne. What makes this scalloped potatoes recipe special is the selection of cheeses. Gruyere and Asiago is a rich combination and makes this a truly decadent and cheesy scalloped potatoes side dish.

We will most definitely be getting up for seconds for this! Get the recipe.

Trivia

The very first U.S. National Monument was Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. Devil’s Tower is the first thing that President Roosevelt granted protection to in the Antiquities Act of 1906.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Crosby is the friendliest guard dog around. He just wants to say hello to everyone he sees.” —Michael Durham

Leave here with a laugh

Richard Wiseman founded the website LaughLab to discover the world’s funniest joke. After conducting his research, he found this to be the winning joke. In other words, the “world’s funniest joke.” (But we’ll admit, it’s slightly morbid.)

Two hunters are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He doesn’t seem to be breathing and his eyes are glazed. The other guy whips out his phone and calls the emergency services. He gasps, “My friend is dead! What can I do?” The operator says, “Calm down. I can help. First, make sure he’s dead.” There is a silence; then a gun shot is heard. Back on the phone, the guy says, “OK, now what?”

