RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel's Daily Tips newsletter.

RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world!

Today’s thought

“The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.” ―Kalu Ndukwe Kalu

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day!

On this day in history: 1908 – Grand Canyon is named a National Monument by President Theodore Roosevelt.

Tip of the Day

How can you fix an out-of-kilter RV slideout?

By Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician



Dear Chris,

I have a 2011 Keystone Cougar 5th wheel. My main slideout started coming together about four inches sooner at the top than at the bottom. It does close all the way but then tries to come off the floor on the bottom. Can it be adjusted? But the bigger question is: What caused this? —Jim C.

Read Chris’ answer.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the East To West Ahara 325RL fifth wheel. As he reports, “East to West’s Ahara line has been awarded for a number of things by a number of people. Considering that this is a floor plan that just about every fifth wheel manufacturer uses, that’s saying a lot.” So what is it that makes this fifth wheel stand out? Find out in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Owner’s manual says I can run roof AC on 110-volt power. Shouldn’t it be 30 amp?

Dear Dave,

We have a 28 foot Zinger made by Thor. Even though the owner’s manual says you can run the AC on a 110 outlet, I’ve heard that this will shorten the life of the unit, as opposed to running on a 30 amp. I also heard that you should never run the AC on low because it’ll freeze up. Is this true or false? Thanks, Dave. —Ron

Read Dave’s response.

What if disaster strikes and you can’t get back to your RV?

By Barry Zander

The rains came. We didn’t think they would stop. Almost 11 inches hit the west face of Mt. Lemmon towering above Catalina State Park in Arizona. We were there. When it did finally stop, we looked out and saw a 50-foot-wide river of rushing water between us and the exit road to the highway. Too deep and swift to drive or wade across. We were trapped, possibly along with pets in RVs of our fellow campers. What happens if a natural disaster occurs and you can’t return to your RV? Get some tips here.

Reader poll

Have you ever performed CPR on someone in a medical emergency?

Please tell us here.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Dealing with merging freeway traffic

Longtime RVer and RVtravel.com reader Snayte has a viewpoint on ramp freeway merging. “I do not change my speed when a car is coming down the ramp. You have no way of knowing what they intend to do to merge. I maintain my speed and let them figure out if they want to speed up to get in front of me, or slow down to get behind. More than once I have been slowed to almost a stop while entering the freeway because a car in front of me and the car on the freeway were both slowing to let the other in. Meanwhile, the car behind me is about to run into everyone because he is looking back for an opening to merge into.”

Website of the day

Skip Cannon Beach And Visit These Oregon Shores Instead

Cannon Beach and Seaside are two of Oregon’s most popular beach towns, and while they are beautiful, there are many more miles of shoreline to explore. Find some ideas here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 4 percent receive more than 100 emails (not spam!) on a daily basis.

• 38 percent do not own a pet.

• 14 percent say they never remember their dreams.

Recipe of the Day

Happy Tummy Chicken & Noodles

by Teena Hval from Milwaukie, OR

Teena’s chicken and noodle soup is comfort food at its finest. Whether you want something to help you get over a cold or just to warm you up, everyone will enjoy this soup. The noodles are the star. They taste homemade and are very tender (try to find them if you can). Carrots, celery, and onions are a staple in any good chicken soup. This version also adds garlic and a bay leaf for additional flavor. Serve this delicious and easy chicken noodle soup with your favorite crackers and your tummy will be very happy.

Mmmm… we’re saving this to make soon! Get the recipe here.

See yesterday’s recipe: Scalloped Potatoes with Smoked Sausage

Trivia

The Audubon Society was originally founded in reaction to women’s hats. In the late 19th century, it was fashionable for women to wear hats made with hundreds of feathers or even entire taxidermied birds. In London, it was common for hat makers to place single orders for up to 400,000 feathers at a time. One order required feathers from nearly 200,000 herons! Bird lovers started to take note, and George Bird Grinnell, the editor of Forest and Stream magazine, founded the precursor to the modern-day Audobon Society, even though it would not fully incorporate until 1905. Because of this, many states adopted laws against the hunting of birds for these feathers and ended the craze.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s Marie sitting up on the sofa, looking out the great big windows of her humans’ brand-new Forest River Vibe. She’s a rescue pup, whose mama was 1/2 Chihuahua, 1/2 Yorkie; not sure about papa but he must have been black and white. Marie is six, loves to wade in creeks and rivers, and chases squirrels relentlessly. She’s a great traveler looking forward to more time on the road.” —Jamie Haeuser

Leave here with a laugh

How to write “I changed a lightbulb” on your resume:

“Single-handedly managed the successful upgrade and deployment of a new environmental illumination system with zero cost overruns and no safety incidents.”

Words of wisdom from this book:

Let anger die quickly.

